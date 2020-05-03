'The women's game almost feels like it has been forgotten' - Football hosts admits momentum has been lost

Football presenter Jules Breach admits the momentum that was building behind women's football could be lost after all matches were shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The host of the popular Football Ramble podcast who is also a BT Sport host expressed her concerns that the women's game may not be a priority for the game's authorities as they looked to restart the game after its as halted abruptly in March.

"The women's game almost feels like it has been forgotten when we are talking about football coming back and that's a shame," begins Breach, who believes she was struck down by what she describes as a 'bad dose' of Covid-19 last month.

"Since the women's World Cup last year, it has been amazing to see how much the women's game has grown, but this feels like it has put a bit of a dent in it and the momentum has been lost.

We were joined by the awesome @rach_brown1 on todayâs @FootballRamble for her thoughts on Phil Neville and who she thinks should be the new Lionesses boss.. Plus me and Andy reminisce on the best matches we saw live this season! Listen here: https://t.co/uhRYXi7Dxr @andybrassell pic.twitter.com/kkNseKvzGL — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) April 28, 2020

"Hopefully when football resumes and the women's matches get back, the interest that was really building will still be there."

England's Premier League club are finalising plans to resume matches as early as next month if they are given the green light by the UK government and can convince all clubs to vote on plans to play matches at neutral venues, with Breach suggesting it is tough to pick the right moments for games to resume amid the ongoing global pandemic.

"Right now, the most important thing is to do whatever the government advises us to do and the safety of everyone is so important, but we all miss football and sport so much and we would love to see it back," she added.

"Even though there is no live sport at the moment, coronavirus is impacting everything in our lives. How sport comes back, the debate around that is such an interesting talking point and it means that the Football Ramble show has been just as interesting to do in this period than it is when the matches are on.

"The way we record the podcast has changed and we started to do that before the official UK government lockdown came in and we have got used to recording from home and we can make it sound just as good as it is when we are in the studio.

"It feels even more important than ever now to do podcasts and give football fans something to hang onto as we are all missing the sport so much.

"Ask me one week what I think about football coming back and it will change the next week. The circumstances are changing so quickly and from my perspective, I just want the Premier League and Football League season is finished so we can saw who deserves to be champions, who has earned the right to go up and who will be relegated.

"Once this season is finished, next season can be amended or shortened as needed, but I feel like we need to prioritise making sure this campaign gets finished."

Online Editors