The weeks ahead will reveal whether there’s real substance to Manchester United’s renaissance under Erik ten Hag

Roy Curtis

Unlike his namesake Cantona, Dutchman has quietly and efficiently ironed out Reds’ creases as he seeks to make Old Trafford a Theatre of Dreams once more

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has got the best out of striker Marcus Rashford recently (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

He shares a given name, albeit one spelled slightly differently, with a beloved Old Trafford creature of myth.

If Eric Cantona resides on a gilded perch atop Manchester United’s Mount Rushmore, Erik ten Hag has hardly arrived at the foothills of that same steep and arduous ascent towards the crimson uplands of Theatre of Dreams immortality.

