The two Roys: Mario Rosenstock on what it's like being the other 'Keano'

The taxi pulled up outside The Radisson Hotel in Stillorgan. I remember my hands shaking as I bent down to pick up the couple of A4 pages of notes I had just dropped on the steps. The PR woman at the top of the steps stiffened slightly. "He's inside. He's ready for you."

There was something about the way she said "ready" that made my stomach turn. I was about to meet Roy Keane for the first time. Not just meet him. I was about to interview him as 'Roy'. Me playing 'Roy' to his face. As we walked down the corridor in silence the hotel became a hospital to me. I was being led to the operating theatre. But unlike most operations I would not be afforded the comfort of an anaesthetic. We stopped. Deep breath. The double doors were flung open . . .

"I like the laugh."

"What laugh?"

"The little chuckle you gave him - I think they'll like that."

Ian Dempsey knew his audience. Warm and affable. I was quickly learning he was also nothing if not shrewd. It was June 2000 and I had just done 'Roy' for the first time in a Gift Grub sketch on Today FM. Bertie Ahern, the focal point of the comedy at this time, was fulfilling his lifelong dream of meeting Sir Alex and 'de Man U lads' at Old Trafford. In the sketch Ahern ends up in goal singing "I'd do anything for Man U" (after the song from the musical Oliver) while Jaap Stam and David Beckham rain penalties in on him.

I had thrown Roy in towards the end. "All credit to politics" . . . whack. I thought nothing of it. Apart from being a lifelong Liverpool fan, Roy Keane seemed to offer very little as an impression in terms of raw material. Shy, monosyllabic, "credit to this" "credit to that" "see how it goes". Media wary and mundane. Football speak. Every impressionist is looking for a hook, a tick, something to jump on and magnify.

I had seen Keane being interviewed by Pat Kenny on The Late Late Show. "At fifty grand a week I'm sure the drinks down the Templeacre Tavern are on you Roy". Keane lowered his eyes demurely and offered, "Ah I don't know about that. Ha ha ha ha ha". A self-deprecating chuckle. So I thought ok that's all I've got to work with. I'll make my Roy tight with cash and having a little chuckle. Soon the sketches began to catch on.

Roy enters his local AIB in Mayfield.

Roy: Hello I'd like to withdraw five please, Miss.

Cashier: Five thousand?

Roy: No.

Cashier: Five hundred?

Roy: No. Just five (whispers), five pound please Miss.

Cashier: Oh sorry Mr Keane your account appears to be in debit.

Roy: (furious) All credit to debit but I'm on fifty grand a week Miss!

We gave Roy his own radio station and called it Radio Roy. We discovered that Roy had a brother called Johnson. Yes. Johnson! A Cork fella with a first name Johnson whose brother is Roy Keane. Things were getting interesting.

We decided that 'Johnson' would regularly ring in to Roy mortified by what he was hearing on 'Radio Roy'. "Roy get off de radio. You're shaming the family boy! The auld fella is after gawking all over the kitchen table listening to you. De place is flooded in gawk! Get off ya langer!"

People started coming up to me on the street or in bars - "Do Roy!" "What would Roy say?" I couldn't count the amount of voicemail greetings I changed on phones - "All credit to (insert name) he can't come to the phone right now as he's out training with me at the end of the day ha ha ha ha ha ha". I enjoyed the crack.

And then. Just as I thought we had reached 'peak Roy' with the sketches, Saipan happened and Roy was being sent home. Bizarrely, before any news broke, we had put out a sketch that morning called 'World Cup Classroom' where the teacher, 'Mick', is on the verge of expelling the pupil, 'Roy'.

Ireland went mad. Marian Finucane went on the radio saying this was as big as the Civil War. Eamon Dunphy and John Giles stopped speaking to each other. And then Keane gave 'The Interview'. His Princess Diana was more than a match for Tommy Gorman's Martin Bashir. The sketches were starting to write themselves. "Mick, myself, the FAI, there were three of us in the relationship at the end of the day Tommy."

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show went to that World Cup. I'll never forget standing on a bunch of milk crates outside Ibaraki Stadium before the Germany game with Ian and 8,000 Irish fans singing Amhrán na bhFiann live on the radio. We performed bravely in that World Cup. But he wasn't there so we'll never know.

Cast into the wilderness, it was a sketch writer's dream. What's more interesting than Roy Keane? Hamlet without the prince. Napoleon on Elba. Like his ongoing cameo appearances on Sky Sports nowadays people seem to talk about him just as much when he isn't there. As a nation so did we.

Three years later I ended up playing 'Roy' in the stage musical 'I, Keano'. On the opening night the first four rows of seats were a sea of green shirts. 'Keano! Keano! Keano!' I was told by many who came to those shows that it had been their first time in a theatre. Later that year we put out a song the day after Roy left United. Tony Fenton, the velvety-voiced DJ, and a good friend, had got 8/1 in Paddy Power that 'Leave Right Now' would become Christmas number one. He collected. By this stage I'd been doing Roy Keane for five years.

And then . . . "Lads, Roy Keane would like to meet you." Not only had we never even considered in our wildest dreams to ask Roy Keane for an interview - the concept that he would suggest one was, well I suppose, very Roy Keane when you think about it. He was in town for his annual state of the nation address courtesy of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Apart from his commendably charitable act Keane often used this setpiece to offload opinions and even settle old scores. Wearing a teeshirt and a pair of shades and being slobbered over by four Labrador puppies he could say anything he wanted. And he knew it. So, myself, Ian Dempsey and a Marantz recorder headed for The Radisson Hotel.

The double doors were flung open. This is as far as the PR woman would take us. She gave us a look as if to say 'good luck with that'. And she was gone. We were told we had six minutes. Myself and Ian walked into a large empty room. Empty except for him. No minders, no flunkies, just him. He stands up. He smiles. "Alright?" he offers. He sticks out his hand. We shake. His grip is sinewy and strong but it's more like a talon than a hand. He's taller than I thought too which throws me.

His darting green intelligent eyes have now fixed me with a glare. The image of a velociraptor from Jurassic Park jumps into my head. The interview begins. Ian and I will attempt a good cop/bad cop routine. If I crash and burn early on Ian's good cop will clean up the mess. We'll make our apologies and leave. Ian introduces me as 'Roy'.

Me: How's it going? Ha ha ha ha ha.

Roy: How's it going?

Me: Now obviously as I've said before like, at the end of the day, a lot of people say you laugh like me ha ha ha ha ha.

Roy: (pause) Nah. I don't laugh like you.

It's not going well. Ian's ready to move in. But I decide to double down.

Me: But a lot of people say you do laugh like me at the end of the day ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Roy: OK. Make me laugh.

I'm staring straight into the face of every comedian's nightmare - public humiliation. The words reverberate in my head. MAKE. ME. LAUGH. The velociraptor has spoken. Now Keane is standing over me. Furious and bug-eyed. "All credit to Bobby Davro! You call yourself a comedian? You're a f*****g disgrace. A shambles. Tops of the town stuff. Take that you c**t!"

Then I'm back in the room. Make me laugh. I know it's pointless trying to make Roy Keane do something he doesn't want to do so instead I blurt out the only thing that comes into my mind.

Me: Ha ha ha ha ha well obviously as I've said before like, credit to the FAI they're a monument to professionalism!

Keane looks at me and scoffs. It's not a laugh but it's close. So I copy his scoff and add a little laugh to it.

Me: Bah ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

And he laughs.

Roy: Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

Me: Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.

For a second, two Roy Keanes are laughing. And we're off.

It dawned on me just then. Keane gets it. He gets showbiz. He always has.

Many years later, I remember watching him give an extraordinary interview to Kevin Kilbane to promote his second autobiography.

He's wild-eyed and animated, his long scraggly beard making him look like a cross between Tommy Tiernan and an Iranian mullah.

"I'm not a monster!" he shrieks. And here he was now in character as Roy Keane talking to another 'Roy Keane'. Box office. Man United, Ireland, Celtic, Sunderland, Ipswich, Ireland.

I've been doing Roy Keane now for 20 years. Compelling, mercurial, unpredictable, like the rest of us I wonder will there be a third act? One thing I do know: I'll only stop doing Roy Keane when he does.