Declan Rice has admitted his decision to switch his international allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England was 'the toughest decision of his career', as he spoke publicly for the first time about the move that rocked Irish soccer.

Declan Rice has admitted his decision to switch his international allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England was 'the toughest decision of his career', as he spoke publicly for the first time about the move that rocked Irish soccer.

'The toughest decision I have had to make' - Declan Rice speaks publicly for the first time about his England switch

London-born midfielder Rice pulled out of the Ireland set-up last summer as he requested more time to consider his options, despite playing three senior matches for the Republic of Ireland and playing a host of under-age games.

Yet after talks with new Ireland boss Mick McCarthy and England manager Gareth Southgate, he opted to commit his future to the country of his birth last month.

"It is the toughest decision I have had to make so far in my career," said the West Ham midfielder. "Being so young, I didn't think I would ever be in a position to make that call but it's one that I have made and one that I am looking forward to in the future."

Rice was speaking at the London football awards, where he collected the Young Player of the Year prize and admitted he has done a lot of growing up over the last 12 months.

"Last year I made some mistakes but I have bounced back from that," he added. "I got subbed at Liverpool (on the opening day of this season), knowing I had to work harder to get back in the team.

"But I have found my place in the team, the manager has shown a lot of belief and trust in me. I am really grateful to him for that.

"I am loving it, I am really enjoying it. Last year was tough because I was in and out of the side and the start of this season was tough. I am playing with a smile on my face, which is the main thing."

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Online Editors