The Toto Schillaci interview: Assassin of Irish hopes and dreams at Italia ’90 still smiling after all our tears

‘Dream with your eyes closed, but live your dreams with your eyes open.’ – Anonymous

“Schillaci! Six foot two/Eyes of blue, Mick McCarthy’s after you.” – Ireland fans chant, Italia ‘90

The footballer left Sicily but Sicily never left the footballer. Salvatore Schillaci saunters over like an extra in a reel from Martin Scorcese’s Mean Streets, the movie that made the name of another man through whom Sicilian blood coursed.

Tattoos are inked on his fingers. A swarthy, still handsome 57-year-old visage, covered in a mane of impossibly vivid hair upon what was once a balding dome.

Former international soccer rivals Ray Houghton and Toto Schillaci come face to face for the first time since Italia '90 in the ALDI Ireland marquee at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. The pair joined Stephen Carr, Founder/Commercial Director at Sorrento Pizza to showcase an original family recipe, hand stretched and freshly baked daily

“A face,” wrote Con Houlihan of this rough diamond, “quarried from some especially stubborn rock”.

A pair of brown sunglasses cover the only aspect that might render him familiar to those of a certain age.

Those eyes, of a sporting assassin, that once seared themselves onto a golden Italian summer of promise.

“Per favore,” you gesture. He removes them and finally the true self is revealed in those twinkling eyes. No longer Salvatore Schillaci but, simply, ‘Toto’. We’re not in Kansas anymore; instead, incongruously, at the Ploughing Championships.

Toto Schillachi celebrates Italy's winner against Ireland with team-mate Guiseppe Giannini during the World Cup 1990 quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Scores of giddy youths assemble for selfies with a man whose exploits date from another century, long before their birth, but whose legend lingers in a nation’s sporting history.

For he is the man who spawned a “F*** Schillaci” T-shirt in a Roddy Doyle movie, whose defining World Cup final goal woke a country from its dreamy desires of unlikely glory, before his own hopes and ambitions would soon, too, cruelly expire.

“I always get a warm welcome from the fans,” he says. “I love that T-shirt! It was just banter and I didn’t take any offence from that. Ireland have the best fans, nobody gives me a bit of trouble. Even here today, it’s all just good fun.”

To so many, he was a sporting Icarus, skying so close to the burning sun during an unforgettable summer that it seemed he was destined to self-immolate.

The World Cup which had defined him, the summit of all his ambition, would at once mark the beginning and the end of his international career with the Azzurri.

It lasted for just one year and 177 days. And, so suddenly after arriving like a whirlwind from the margins, top scorer with six goals in Italia ’90, the outsider retreated to the wilderness. But he retains a Warholian, phlegmatic air of a career of which a multitude should be envious.

Toto Schillachi

“Football was always my great passion. As a kid, I followed my dream to be a professional footballer. All you can ask is to have your dream fulfilled.

“I never expected what happened in my career, World Cups and all that. I was determined. I was focused. Football was everything to me. It was my life. It still is my life.”

Toto Schillachi celebrates Italy's winner against Ireland with team-mate Guiseppe Giannini during the World Cup 1990 quarter-final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

He runs a school for kids now in Palermo, near his boyhood home where the love of the game captured his imagination.

“My life and the school life were two completely different worlds,” he smiles. “I managed to reach second year but I never really did like school.

“I told my parents I’d be off to school but I would go to play football. I knew I was talented and I knew I could make it. I didn’t study. My school was on the streets, not in the classroom.

“We used to play on the streets, so many players. We used to play for money on a Sunday” – £1.50 a goal with AMAT Palermo – “it was the only way for us to earn money in those times. I grew up in this environment but I was also certain that I wanted to escape from it.”

They were mean streets, but keen streets. Initially, he was a big fish in a small Messina pond; the arrival of seminal manager Zdenek Zeman would twin-track burgeoning ambitions.

The 23 goals during their promotion would bring him to Juventus. The south and the north are alien territories in Italy but Toto united them both, 15 goals aiding a UEFA and Italian Cup double.

Soon, the Sicilian kid was being touted as a player deemed good enough for ascension to the assembled ranks of a glitterati – Vialli, Baggio, Mancini, Carnevale, Serena.

“There were rumours in the media that I might be called up, I wasn’t so sure but there was a feeling in my bones that it may happen. But you can never know.

“I was just happy to be called up and be part of one of the best Italian squads in history. So you’re just content to be the fifth man, you don’t even think you will be on the bench.

“But in training I started to do really well, I just wanted to put (Italian coach Azeglio Vicini) under enough pressure that he might have to put me on the bench. And then he put me on the bench.”

Against Austria, as Italy carved missed chance after chance, opportunity met fate.

“As we know, Italy had so many chances and Klaus Lindenberger is saving everything. I wasn’t aware of what may happen. I never imagined it because we had so many quality players on the bench.

“But I am a great believer in destiny. This was obviously my time, this was obviously my destiny. And then Vicini turns to me and tells me to warm up.

“At that moment, I had fear . . . of failure and knowing that if I did fail, I would be out of the squad for good . . . but I was emotional too. I knew I had to score. It came down to that. I knew I had to score.”

Fellow sub Stefano Tacconi urged him. “Go on and score a header.” His bald pate had not provided one all season; then, from Vialli’s cross, it did.

“You’re just extremely happy, you’re trying to live in that moment, not worrying about what went before and what might happen next.

“You don’t think of anything. You try to keep your feet on the ground. You can’t be thinking of the glory that might happen. All you can do is give it all.”

He was omitted against USA but the force was now unstoppable; a goal against the Czechs in the final group game, then again in the second round against Uruguay.

And then a balmy night in Rome. Does he recall Mick McCarthy? “Si!”

McCarthy committed the most fouls in the tournament and the majority seemed to be against Schillaci, at one stage the Italian rolling around in feigned despair at yet another dramatic assault; the Irish felt they were whistled out of the contest.

“I was annoyed the b******s scored,” puffed McCarthy.

“It’s part of football,” says Schillaci now. “I chose to play centre-forward because I love scoring but you know you are going to get tackled very hard, especially from the defenders, but all the tackles help me to grow in the game. I was always a correct and clean footballer.”

He reels in the year when prompted to remind us of the condemning strike, as Roberto Donadoni’s shot, parried by Packie Bonner, reached him on the left edge of the penalty box, McCarthy’s imposing shadow, for once, failing to arrive in time.

“It wasn’t an easy goal technically, the way the ball came towards me, I had to hit it downwards and there was a problem because it might have been skied.

“Uruguay was the best of the six but Ireland was probably the most technically proficient. But for a centre-forward, every goal is a brilliant goal.”

Ironically, the hosts would owe their gritty success to the long-ball tactics with which the Irish had offended so many.

“Perhaps people, at last, will see the value of what we do,” muttered Jack Charlton.

In a tournament devoid of much beauty, the hosts would lose on penalties against Argentina; he didn’t trust a leg injury to take a spot-kick; like Ireland, their dream would die. So too, Toto’s.

A move to Inter, complicated by injury, precipitated a decline in fortunes, playing just once more for an Italian side who would fail to make the ’92 Euros. There were other issues, a divorce and arrest of a brother conspiring to turn the nation against the erstwhile hero.

No longer was he a football star, instead now merely a Sicilian. At times, the abuse bordered on racism.

So the outsider decided to remove himself, leaving for Japan – “I was the first football emigrant!” he chuckles. – and a million-dollar contract with Jubilo Iwata.

Everyone else deemed him a failure but he was comfortable in his own skin. After all, he had fulfilled all his dreams.

“I had a bit of a dip in my career afterwards, that is part of being a footballer, a life, everyone has a dip.

“Then you recognise something is not going well and you need to get out of it in order to get the best out of yourself.

“So I decided to change my lifestyle. I went to Japan. I knew I was leaving the football that counted. But it was a choice of life. I left there with a lot of happy memories and it was the right move at the time.”

The rough diamond has never lost its sparkle. And neither have the most famous eyes in football.