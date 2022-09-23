| 12°C Dublin

The Toto Schillaci interview: Assassin of Irish hopes and dreams at Italia ’90 still smiling after all our tears

I was determined. I was focused. Football was everything to me. It was my life. It still is my life’

David Kelly

‘Dream with your eyes closed, but live your dreams with your eyes open.’ – Anonymous

“Schillaci! Six foot two/Eyes of blue, Mick McCarthy’s after you.” – Ireland fans chant, Italia ‘90

