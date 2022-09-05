The top three Irish players from the weekend's action - Andrew Omobamidele shines again

Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele (left) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Birmingham last week. Jacob King/PA Wire.

Sean O'Connor takes a look at three Irish defenders who stood out over the weekend.

Nathan Collins - Wolves

The Leixlip native produced another stand-out performance in Wolves’ 1-0 win over Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton on Saturday. Collins contributed seven clearances, three interceptions, and won all his ground and aerial duels.

Wolves boast the best defensive record in the Premier League so far, with four goals conceded in six games, and Collins drew huge praise from supporters as made it back-to-back clean sheets.

Andrew Omobamidele - Norwich City.

After scoring his first of the season last week, Omobamidele started his eight consecutive Championship game in Norwich’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Coventry City on Saturday. The 20-year-old shone for the Canaries as they made it five wins on the bounce, with one local journalist labelling his display as ‘sublime’.

The centre-back completed 94pc of his passes, while he won the most duels of any Norwich player (6). After picking up their third clean sheet in four, Norwich sit one point behind leaders Sheffield United.

John Egan - Sheffield United

Egan was integral to Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Hull City on Sunday, as they remained top of the championship. The Corkman has played every minute of the Blades campaign so far, and topped his team’s charts for most duels won (8).

The 29-year-old helped Sheffield to their fourth clean sheet in five, and looks certain to retain his place in Stephen Kenny's Ireland side for the upcoming Nations League games later this month.