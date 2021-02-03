| 7.5°C Dublin

The top 10 worst Irish transfers of all time

From Shane Duffy’s supposed dream Celtic move to Frank Stapleton's transfer to Ajax, we look at the most nightmarish transfers by boys in green

Celtic's Shane Duffy during their Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 30, 2021 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Expand

Celtic's Shane Duffy during their Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at Celtic Park on January 30, 2021 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Shane Duffy was aiming for the top when he left the English Premier League to join Celtic on loan at the start of the season.

After five months there, now it’s sadly a question of how low can things go, for Duffy as well as for Celtic. If it’s a numbers game, they make for grim reading, for both parties. Celtic were 23 points behind Rangers in the league table after last week’s defeat at home to St Mirren, where one paper humiliated Duffy with a rating of 2/10 and on a weekly basis, Celtic fans obsess themselves with the financial cost of the Duffy loan deal – convinced that his wages are costing them £45,000 a week.

Duffy probably didn’t help his own cause by getting drawn into a row on social media with a Derry-based Celtic fan earlier this week.

