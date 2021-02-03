The top 10 worst Irish transfers of all time

Shane Duffy was aiming for the top when he left the English Premier League to join Celtic on loan at the start of the season.

After five months there, now it’s sadly a question of how low can things go, for Duffy as well as for Celtic. If it’s a numbers game, they make for grim reading, for both parties. Celtic were 23 points behind Rangers in the league table after last week’s defeat at home to St Mirren, where one paper humiliated Duffy with a rating of 2/10 and on a weekly basis, Celtic fans obsess themselves with the financial cost of the Duffy loan deal – convinced that his wages are costing them £45,000 a week.

Duffy probably didn’t help his own cause by getting drawn into a row on social media with a Derry-based Celtic fan earlier this week.

After a traumatic 2020, when he lost his father and grandmother in a short space of time, his career could still recover from this all-time career low, and international football in March could offer some succor. But there is little doubt that his move at Celtic has turned into one of the worst-ever moves for an Irish player.

Shane Duffy. Brighton to Celtic, 2020, loan

Duffy had three aims when he joined Celtic on loan: regular first team games, Champions League football, and trophies. After a bright start – Duffy scored in his first two games, both wins – it’s been an utter disaster and of the targets he had, all three have fallen short.

Duffy was dropped, Celtic were (twice) knocked out of Europe, while Celtic and Duffy can only watch as Rangers march towards the title. A rump of the Parkhead support were never convinced, also the pressure of pundits also on his back (while ex-Celtic player Kris Commons said he was “rank rotten from the minute he walked through the door”).

He’s still key for the Republic of Ireland but it seems there is no route to redemption for Duffy at Celtic.

Liverpool paid Spurs €19m for Robbie Keane. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool paid Spurs €19m for Robbie Keane. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Robbie Keane, Spurs to Liverpool, 2008, £19m

The most expensive transfer ever for an Irish player was also one of the most disappointing. A Liverpool fan since childhood, the £19m move from Spurs to Anfield was a dream one for Keane, on paper, but it didn’t pan out that way and just 189 days into his time there, Keane was back at Spurs, Liverpool taking a £7m hit.

The rumour mill in Liverpool suggested it was the board, and not manager Rafa Benitez, who wanted Keane and certainly there was no warmth there. “I think there was a bit of a clash with Rafa Benitez,” is how Steven Gerrard recalls Keane’s time there, while Jamie Carragher reckoned “him and Benitez just never clicked”, with a disputed view over Keane’s role in the side. Keane later explained what happened: “He (Benitez) tried to turn me into something I’m not, and that was always going to be a recipe for disaster as someone used to scoring goals.”

Scott Hogan. Brentford to Aston Villa, 2017, £9m

Aston Villa really have signed some duds in the last decade but their purchase of Scott Hogan midway through the 2016/’17 season was quite something, his seven goals across three-and-a-half seasons a very poor return for the reported fee of £9m.

Hogan looked like a decent signing when he made the Villa move. But Villa was a struggle, as he scored just once in his first 31 league games and by January 2019, midway through his second full season there, he was off for the first of three loan spells. While Villa won promotion to the Premier League he played no role and last September, with a full season left on his contract, Villa cut their losses and sold him on.



John Sheridan. Leeds United to Nottingham Forest, 1989, £650,000

The fee seems small now but in August 1989, John Sheridan’s move from Leeds to Forest was a big deal, Forest manager Brian Clough signing the Ireland international to replace Neil Webb, who had just been sold to Manchester United.

But Sheridan played just once, in a League Cup tie, and was then instantly frozen out by Clough with one report that Clough never spoke to Sheridan again after that sole outing for Forest. He was sold on, to Sheffield Wednesday, after ten weeks and would enjoy a revival at club and international levels. “It didn’t matter how hard I worked; Brian Clough was never satisfied,” Sheridan later recalled.

Damien Duff's move to Newcastle didn't go so well. Photo: Reuters

Damien Duff's move to Newcastle didn't go so well. Photo: Reuters

Damien Duff. Chelsea to Newcastle United, 2006, £4m

A Premier League winner at Chelsea, Duff ended up getting relegated with Newcastle and the move there was a rare mis-step in his career. In time Duff would admit that he made two mistakes: first, not staying at Chelsea to fight for his place and then his choice of club, in Newcastle. “I wanted to give Newcastle a real go, but I had a disaster,” he recalled. Duff, being used as an emergency left-back, even scored the own goal which led to relegation. “That probably summed up my three years up there.” Duff went on to enjoy a successful spell at Fulham.

David Connolly. Watford to Feyenoord, 1997, free

Connolly became the highest-paid player in the Dutch league when he moved to Feyenoord on a Bosman deal in the summer of 1997, and while he did well financially from his four-year stay, it was a disaster in football terms. Connolly did have one decent spell, in the last five months of his contract, but 12 games and four goals for an expensive four-year deal was a poor return for Feyenoord.

Aiden McGeady. Spartak Moscow to Everton, 2014, £4m

McGeady had broadened his horizons, and improved his game, by going from Celtic to Spartak Moscow but the next move, to Everton, was a poor one and almost killed his career, though McGeady is now, aged 34, enjoying an Indian summer with Sunderland. His initial Everton contract should have taken him up to June 2018: instead McGeady played his last league game for them in May 2015 and after two loan spells, Everton offloaded him to Sunderland.



Mark Kennedy. Millwall to Liverpool, 1995, £2m

The pressure was on Kennedy before he’d kicked a ball for Liverpool as that deal, in 1995, made him the most expensive teenager in British football history. Within a month he’d made his Liverpool debut but it was a constant struggle, just 16 Premier League games over three-and-a-half seasons. One of many unsuccessful signings of the Graeme Souness era, in hindsight he felt he was not helped in making the adjustment. “I was 18 when I signed for Liverpool, the most expensive teenager in Britain, and I didn’t have a clue about what was going on,” Kennedy once said. “There was no guidance or advice – I was just thrown into this big, wide world. If I could change anything in my career, it would be the timing of it.”

Patrick McEleney. Dundalk to Oldham, 2018, free

Having already been across the water (Sunderland) as a teen, McEleney was determined to make a go of things with his second cross-channel move, but his choice of Oldham was an utter disaster, marred by turmoil at the club and injury, and after a tame output (eight games, just four starts, one win) he was back in Dundalk.

Frank Stapleton. Manchester United to Ajax, September 1987, free

Stapleton knew that his Manchester United career under Alex Ferguson had come to a halt in the summer of 1987. But the then-Ireland captain was never the same again after the short-lived “Dutch nightmare”, as he called it in his autobiography. Stapleton was brought in by manager Johann Cruyff to replace the AC Milan-bound Marco van Basten but a back injury early in the season was an big blow, and in his three-month absence for rehab, manager Cruyff exited, Stapleton also moving on after four league games.