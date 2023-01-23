The three best Irish performances of the weekend – Evan Ferguson finds the net once again

Here are the three standout Irish performers from the weekend's action.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton

There is only one place to start and that’s with the man from Bettystown.

Ferguson’s late header earned Brigthon a point at Leicester on Saturday evening. The 18-year-old was introduced off the bench on 66 minutes with the Seagulls trailing 2-1.

And with two minutes left on the clock, he guided Pervis Estupian’s cross into the net with an expert header to net his third Premier League goal in four appearances.

The striker is making life in the top flight look easy at the moment. Having made his league debut on New Year’s Eve, he has hit three goals and two assists in total, averaging a goal involvement every 40 minutes he’s on the pitch.

With just over two months to go until Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France at, Ferguson has firmly put himself in contention for a start at the Aviva.

“I think we deserved a point, we were the better team. I try my best when I get the shout from the gaffer. I’m just trying to do my job and it seems to be going in at the minute,” said Ferguson after the draw, as Brighton sit in sixth.

Up next for Brighton is an FA Cup fourth round tie away to Liverpool next Sunday, while they face Mark Travers’ Bournemouth in league action the following week.

Jamie McGrath - Dundee United

The Ireland midfielder produced a stunning overhead kick as Dundee saw off University of Stirling in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round last Saturday.

McGrath, currently on loan from Wigan Athletic, hit the wonder goal on his second game back from injury, and also contributed an assist in the 3-0 win.

After missing several league games with a calf issue, it’s a welcome return to form for the Meath man, who will be hoping to be in the Ireland squad in March after earning a first call up in 12 months last November.

Dundee are third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership and face a daunting task against leaders Celtic next Sunday.

Finn Azaz - Plymouth Argyle

On his first start since October, Ireland U-21 cap Azaz provided two superb assists as League One leaders Argyle defeated Cheltenham Town 4-2.

The 22-year-old missed ten games with an ankle injury and returned with an assist against Ipswich nine days ago. On Saturday, he found Ryan Hardie with a fine pass who doubled Plymouth’s advantage on 28 minutes.

Then, just after the hour mark, Azaz produced an expert through ball to put Callum Wright one on one, who made no mistake in front of goal.

The Aston Villa loanee has hit three goals and four assists in his last five games, as his team mate and Cork native Tyreik Wright also impressed in Saturday’s win.

“It was a special moment. It’s the longest I’ve been out, so to come back and to feel that atmosphere again, not sitting in the stand, felt great.

“After pre-season, it probably takes five games to get fully into your flow. I felt strong today. I know it takes five games to be at your sharpest point.” said Azaz after the win.

Argyle are currently three points in front at the summit of League One, although Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich in second and third have a game fewer played.

On the international front, the attacking midfielder made his Ireland U-21 debut in last September’s Euro 2023 play-off second leg, which ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Israel.