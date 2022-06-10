‘The style of play won’t change, we are committed to that’ says Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny remains committed to Ireland’s current style of play, despite back-to-back defeats in the Nations League.

The Ireland manager accepted his side must improve in the final third, having not scored so far in the campaign, and confirmed that he will freshen up the team for tomorrow’s match against Scotland. Seamus Coleman has been ruled out for the rest of the window, as has John Egan.

“There is a difference between tactics and style of play,” said Kenny, speaking at a press conference today. “The style of play won’t change, we are committed to that regardless. Tactically we always have to adapt. In the last two games we've come up short in front of goal, it doesn’t mean everything is wrong.

“The physical data was extremely high (against Ukraine). The demands of the game were huge on the players. We will definitely freshen up the team for tomorrow.”

The Ireland captain aggravated a groin injury in Saturday’s defeat to Armenia and has now left the camp, while Egan picked up an ankle injury against Ukraine. Cyrus Christie or Festy Ebosele could fill in for Coleman, while Dara O’Shea may replace Egan at centre-back.

“He (Coleman) has come in with the groin injury that he had at the end of the season, so he’s been ruled out and has left the camp," said Kenny.

"We have one or two late fitness tests, but hopefully everyone else will be ok.

“Players who are regulars, Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Matt Doherty, are missing tomorrow. There are opportunities for other players to come in and make their claim. We have some players who are fresh and ready to go. We want that freshness to come into the team and give us energy. That’s what we want.”

Back-to-back defeats has put fresh scrutiny on Kenny and his team. The Ireland manager accepted the two results have not been good enough but insisted that he isn't feeling the pressure and the mood remains positive in the camp.

“I don’t feel pressure, only internal,” Kenny continued. “We have lost two games without hardly conceding a chance. Against Ukraine, I felt every player gave every ounce of themselves. Ok, we could have made better opportunities in the final third.

"Obviously, we didn’t get the amount of clearcut chances we would have wanted. The atmosphere in the team is always good, there’s a good attitude, but we are disappointed we haven’t got any points.”