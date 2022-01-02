The spectre of Antonio Conte stalks Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

The doomed Chelsea manager often adopts the same mindset as those who have gone before him, seeing enemies everywhere and alienating the bosses until he is isolated from all key allies at Cobham, figuratively alone and wondering whether to take some of the complimentary shower gel with him when he goes.

It is a pattern followed, to a greater or lesser extent, by all Thomas Tuchel’s predecessors. A propensity to batten down the hatches and treat everyone with the same suspicion, a condition demonstrated in its most severe form at the end of Jose Mourinho’s second term. Frank Lampard never shook the feeling he was a stop-gap in the transfer embargo season, while Antonio Conte was surprised to discover it was not him in charge. You do not have to be paranoid to work here, but it might save time if you are.

How will Tuchel handle his first serious slump as Chelsea manager? To put that slump into context, however, Chelsea are still second, and European champions. The level they fell away from last month was as one of the best teams in Europe; even so, some blurring around the edges has occurred.

Today’s game against Liverpool is pivotal for a coach whose team have dropped off the unforgiving pace set by Manchester City.

There have been injuries, and now Romelu Lukaku’s calamitous attempt to freestyle through his media options. So sure-footed in his first year, Tuchel has recently given the appearance of having been floored by the Covid-19 surges. That uncertainty seems to have spread to the team.

The job of managing Chelsea is, in part, a projection of confidence by the incumbent, who will always suspect there is much about the club he will never know. None is permitted to understand Roman Abramovich, and the key to survival — aside from the results — is maintaining a relationship with Marina Granovskaia. Chelsea are not a political club, as is so often claimed, rather they are a simple organisation in which Granovskaia makes all the key decisions and everyone else falls in behind. Yet, for so many managers, that has been exceptionally hard to grasp.

Which way will Tuchel go? Beat Liverpool and whatever pressure he might feel will ease. But he must also play Tottenham Hotspur three times this month, a club managed by Conte, to whom Chelsea’s ownership have nothing but extreme animosity over his 2017 departure. These old wrinkles of history have an effect at Chelsea. Even in his Double season of 2009-2010, Carlo Ancelotti never quite recovered his standing with the ownership when his side were eliminated from the Champions League by Mourinho’s Inter Milan.

In other words: Tuchel very much needs not to be embarrassed by Conte.

It is long past the hour when Chelsea’s model of sack and replace can be judged by the old benchmarks of English football’s early 21st century obsession with managerial stability. The manager survives as long as he does. Tuchel seems like a perfect test case for the system: a sensible man whose ego seems to be under control. And he has experienced a more extreme version of this before as a veteran of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar enclave, where it seems no one quite has the authority to tell the children when it is time for bed.

Still, it is not easy at Chelsea, where the public face of the club is the manager and the manager alone, and all the other key figures in the current regime are noises off-stage, remarks in a statement.

The basic principles Chelsea demand do not change. They want a manager who plays successful, tactically-sophisticated football. They want him to stay on message and avoid the usual triggers that draw a manager into a public chess match with the board. Frustrations must be aired privately and, ideally, in periods when the team are strong. There is one big tell for which they are vigilant. Chelsea do not want to be praised as an organisation by a manager when the team are winning and then criticised by him when the team are not. It is notable that Tuchel has avoided that.

The currency of confidence is volatile at Chelsea and it can sometimes take the slightest nudge to send it plummeting — in part because of the unusual dynamic between manager and players. A Chelsea manager’s public pronouncements, especially his analysis of individuals and even his demeanour, are scrutinised by his players. The power of the squad is not a force to be fought — it is just a fact of life at Chelsea, and others have seen their energy wither trying to wage war upon it.

Tuchel will be compared to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, but he will never have their level of influence and power among the Chelsea players that those two occupy in the minds of their own squads. Even Lukaku’s clumsily chosen words broadcast in Italy last week tell their own story. While the club are privately aghast at his timing, and the player is said to be remorseful, it is also possible to imagine at Chelsea that a record signing such as Lukaku may feel, subconsciously, a little leeway.

That volatility gives the club their character. Incorrigible players, and a certain amount of tumult is what they say they do not want at Chelsea, but it does seem to drive the place, too, at a club who have twice sacked a manager mid-season and won the Champions League in May. There is never too much wrong with the Chelsea team which, for every manager who has restored them after a downturn, is both the opportunity and the threat that hangs over his job.