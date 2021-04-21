| 8.6°C Dublin

The small fry of European football will always lose out when elite want their way

Daniel McDonnell

Protests against the Super League proposals continued before Tottenham's game against Southampton Expand

AS the grubby Super League tale escalated on Monday, with Sky Sports giving the accident and emergency treatment to the story, BBC broadcast a programme that was a tonic for any feelings of impending doom.

The documentary Different League traced the rise of Derry City through their application to the League of Ireland in the mid-1980s and the steady ascent – with the support of their community – to the unlikely position of champions of the Republic.

