The Sheffield United and Arsenal deals

The history of football is littered with sliding doors moments, points where possibility divided in directions whose significance has subsequently only grown over the years. And of all the "what-ifs" in the game, few can touch what happened in 1978, when Sheffield United were on the brink of signing Diego Maradona.

Just imagine how different history might have been had the greatest footballer of his and many a generation become a fixture at Bramall Lane.

Both for the player and, more tellingly, for the club.

It happened when Harry Haslam, United's then manager, went on a scouting trip to Argentina, just after they had won the World Cup on home soil. His initial plan was to sign Osvaldo Ardiles and Ricky Villa, who were looking for a European opportunity. But, with United in the Second Division, he could not match their financial aspirations, and they went to Tottenham instead.

Ardiles recommended Haslam take a look at a 17-year-old who he, and many in the country, thought should have been included in the World Cup-winning squad. Accompanied by the United chairman John Hassall, off Haslam went to watch Argentinos Juniors. And almost from the moment he saw the diminutive magician caress the ball, he recognised this was something special.

The next day, a transfer deal for £150,000 was agreed between the clubs, personal terms were sorted with the player's already sizeable entourage, and the United representatives returned to their hotel convinced the finest young player either of them had ever seen was on his way to Yorkshire.

However, a couple of days later, just as Haslam was about to set off for the airport where he was planning to meet the player and bring him to England, there was a knock on his door. He opened it to see an army officer, who informed him that if Maradona was to leave the country, the military junta would require some financial lubrication. It seemed the officer wanted a fee of the same size as the transfer sum.

Haslam informed Hassall who, uncomfortable with the idea of paying what was effectively a bribe, decided not to proceed with the deal. And thus the biggest what-if in the club's history was born.

But that was not the end of Haslam's dealings with Maradona. In March 1982, when he was no longer associated with United, he received a call from Terry Neill, then manager of Arsenal, who asked if he might be able to broker a deal to take Maradona to Highbury.

The player was by then 21 and a seasoned international. And his representatives were known to be keen to monetise his reputation with a move to Europe.

Haslam watched him play for Argentina against Czechoslovakia in Mar del Plata and after the game arranged to meet him in a local restaurant. The dinner went well, the player was enthused by the idea of joining a club of Arsenal's stature, and a deal was done for Maradona to become an Arsenal player that summer after the World Cup in Spain.

But again the military intervened. Four days after he got back, the task force was dispatched to the South Atlantic, Britain was at war with Argentina and the deal was finished.

Maradona went to Barcelona instead, Arsenal signed Charlie Nicholas and another what-if seized the imagination.

But still, England could not forget Maradona. Six weeks before the 1986 World Cup he played in Ardiles's testimonial, wearing a Spurs shirt at White Hart Lane against Inter Milan. Shortly after that his sumptuous performance in Mexico meant he was the most feted player in the world. That summer, the then leading agent Jon Smith was visiting his client Ardiles when a call came in. It was Maradona who said that he was looking for someone to help negotiate the next stage of his career after Napoli.

Ardiles recommended Smith, and a deal was struck.

In the end he never played in England, beyond the odd testimonial and Soccer Aid in 2006. He occasionally made stately visits to training grounds, where the likes of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane lined up for a selfie. By then, Smith's professional relationship with him had long since ended. "He had Neapolitan advisers, who wanted me off the scene," he said. "Let's put it this way: They weren't the sort you argue with."

