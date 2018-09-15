The Ryan game excites Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists Ryan Fraser has plenty of untapped potential after watching him dismantle Leicester.

Scottish winger Fraser scored two and made another as the Cherries continued their bright start to the season with a resounding 4-2 Premier League victory over the 10-man Foxes.

The 24-year-old, a doubt for the clash after picking up a hamstring problem on international duty, quickly proved his fitness with a couple of composed finishes, before providing a second-half assist for Adam Smith.

“I think he can go wherever he wants to go, I’d say the same for any player with his ability and his age and his attitude,” Howe said of Fraser.

“He’s got a really bright future ahead of him.

“The key thing for Ryan at this stage is believing how good he can be. And he’s being reinforced every week with his performances and now his goals.

“He’s in a very good place.”

Howe added: “It’s part of management trying to give the players confidence but I think that only really comes from the player himself.

“I think he has to believe it, you can tell them as much as you want, but ultimately the player has to feel it and know it himself.

“And I think now he’s going on to the pitch knowing he can perform at this level in a very good way.”

Saturday’s victory at the Vitality Stadium means Bournemouth have taken 10 points from their opening five Premier League games.

After a slow start, they were 3-0 up at the break thanks to Fraser’s double and a penalty from Joshua King, awarded when Ricardo Pereira was penalised for handball.

The dismissal of Leicester captain Wes Morgan for a second yellow card following a foul on Dan Gosling added to the visitors’ woes, before Cherries defender Smith slotted home the fourth nine minutes from time.

A late spot-kick from Foxes forward James Maddison followed by a header from substitute Marc Albrighton halved the deficit late on.

Leicester boss Claude Puel felt the defeat was harsh and hopes it will be a one-off.

“It was a tough afternoon. It was a strange. I think it was not a fair reflection because it was a good start from us,” said the Frenchman.

“We have had fair chances to score and in two counter-attacks we conceded two goals. It was harsh.

“And the third goal just before half-time was a harsh decision.

“I praised our mentality, our attitude in the second half in these conditions and with 10 men to continue to attack and to keep a positive attitude and we scored two goals at the end, I think it’s important about our mentality.

“It will be important (to ensure) that this game was an accident.”

Press Association