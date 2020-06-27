The Roy Keane interview, Part Two: Man United's future, working with 'a***holes' and why Brian Clough punched him

A couple of weeks ago, Roy Keane was surfing the channels looking for some football to watch when up came one of his earliest professional games.

It was nearly 30 years ago: October 27, 1990. It was Keane’s first season with Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest. There were 27,347 at the City Ground and they saw the home team open the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to the manager’s son, Nigel.

As the game unfolds, it’s clear that the two most influential players on the pitch are doing battle in the middle of it — Paul Gascoigne, aged 23, and Keane, 19.

The young Irishman nearly doubles Forest’s lead, bursting into the box and hitting the crossbar while at full stretch. But Spurs, dominated early on, come back into it. David Howells equalises. And late in the game, from a poorly defended corner, Howells scores again and wins it.

"I was fuming after the game," says Roy Keane, aged 48. "We had chances, I had half a chance. And then we gave away a bad goal at the end. It really irritated me. I couldn’t even enjoy my dinner."

He is, I think, talking about his dinner back in 1990, but it would not come as much of a surprise if reliving that defeat had put him off his food in 2020. Football, he says, "can still get me down. I should only watch games when we win."

Fast-forward nearly 30 years. Another bad goal. Spurs again. But now he’s a television pundit watching Manchester United go 1-0 down.

"I’m shocked at that goal. I’m fuming here watching this game of football," he tells viewers of Sky Sports.

That word again, "fuming". But if a game from three decades ago can get him going, is it any surprise that he reacts with such fury when the team he served for 13 seasons falls short of the standards he demanded throughout his time with them?

When Keane arrived in England, Liverpool were the dominant force having just won an 18th league title. Manchester United, meanwhile, were in the wilderness. Things changed, and by the time Keane walked out of Old Trafford in November 2005, he had seven Premier League medals while Liverpool remained stuck on 18. . . until last Thursday night.

Barry Egan: How long do you think it will be before Manchester United win the title again?

Roy Keane: They’re a few players off yet. They have obviously strengthened. But the league table doesn’t lie. Look at their points total. I know people say they’ve had one or two decent results — against Man City and Liverpool — but it’s all about the points. So, no, I don’t see United competing in the next year or two for the league. I think there’s going to be improvement and they will close the gap, but there is bit of work to be done yet for Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) and the players. They’re missing something.

BE: What are they missing? Someone like you?

RK: No, no, no. I wouldn’t go that far. They haven’t been consistent enough. People have analysed it and said Man United’s strength at the moment is on the counter-attack. But the problem has been when they had a lot of possession; breaking teams down. But with one or two players coming back, United will certainly be pushing to get in that fourth position. But [from] trying to get fourth and winning the league is a big leap. They need one or two players. When you’re at big clubs, everyone loves talking about buying attacking players, because people say you’re only as good as your goalscorers. I think United are a bit short at the back.

BE: People are excited by the potential of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing in midfield together. Can that work?

RK: Only time will tell. They are two very good players. Obviously, Pogba has had his critics. He has had his critics because he is so talented. If you are not performing week in, week out, people are going to get on your back. I always say there is a compliment in that. People know he’s an outstanding talent, but for one reason or another, he hasn’t gelled. He obviously had the injury problem this season. Maybe he can work with Fernandes. They are two very good players, outstanding players.

BE: What would you say to Pogba now if you were playing with him and he didn’t seem to be giving his all during a game?

RK: You have to be careful when you say ‘not giving their all.’ Just because a player is having a difficult time doesn’t mean he’s not giving his all. Sometimes a player might be carrying a few knocks. Players lose a little bit of confidence. Everyone is quick to criticise Pogba for his off-the-field stuff. But let me tell you if Pogba was winning games week in, week out for United, people would tolerate his off-the-field activity, his social media activity. So people end up analysing that stuff when he is not performing.

Talent only carries you so far. The key for Pogba, if he wants to become a really important player for Man United, is to be consistent. It’s no good turning up every two or three weeks and producing your bit of magic. I think he is more than capable of doing it. He has done it before. But do it week in, week out, and get Man United competing for titles. I have a lot of time for him. I think he’s a talented boy, a big strong boy. He knows where the back of the net is. He can pass it.

BE: Does it ever wind you up when you see him seeming to be more interested in his latest hairstyle than footballing matters?

RK: I was in the dressing room with players like Pogba. There were players at Man United who were interested in their hair. We had David Beckham. We had Lee Sharpe. But I loved these lads. I’ve nothing against people . . . Jesus, what do you think I am? I like people who are a bit edgy. If we were all the same, it would be boring.

If you are a senior player in the dressing room, you are keeping an eye out for them. It would be little suggestions. ‘Just be careful. Don’t forget what the game is about.’ The first thing I would say to fellas: 'Good luck to you. But remember, we have to win on Saturday. Don’t forget that.' If that was okay, then no problem.

But this idea of lads coming in with different cars and watches . . . I loved all that. That would add to the energy in the dressing room, because you have a mixture of characters. Cantona. French boys. I always enjoyed the Dutch lads, the Scandinavian lads. You needed that mix. Look at Liverpool. Different dynamics. Man City.

But please, don’t think for one minute that I would be judging someone because they’ve done something with their hair. Don’t think I would sit in a dressing room and criticise and be judge and jury on a player because he’s bought a nice car or a watch. Far from it. Far from it. I’d be disappointed if I thought they weren’t focused on the game. But you are allowed have a life outside of football.

Ask anyone who has played over the years; you are not going to sit in a dressing room and be pals with everyone. It is just not possible. There is too much going on in your life, with your own family, your own career, international level . . .

BE: How do you feel when you see yourself playing? The battles with Patrick Vieira at Arsenal?

RK: Ah, yeah. I think sometimes what happens is the longer you are retired the better a player you are! [Laughs].

BE: How do you look back on the season when Manchester United won the treble? [1998-’99]

RK: I look back at my time in all my career and I think the enjoyment I got was being in the dressing room with my teammates. I really did. The only difficult one I had really in terms of dressing rooms, where it was difficult, was probably at international level. You would come away thinking you wouldn’t have spoken to half the people, because it’s such a short turnaround.

To me, it was always about the dressing rooms. Hopefully, decent lads all having a go. Not everyone had to be necessarily the best of buddies. I have to say I had the best teammates in the world at United. They were brilliant lads. Brilliant players, but to me it was more about their character and enjoying spending time with them. Most of my enjoyment sometimes came on bus trips or card schools or pre-season, having a bit of crack, but obviously we’d work hard.

People talk now about Liverpool and when they get the trophy, that there won’t be any celebration. That would never have bothered me one bit. I wouldn’t have cared if there was nobody there. That’s just a by-product of being with good players and working hard and getting the reward. But this idea that you need to celebrate with every Tom, Dick and Harry never concerned me.

* * * * *

BE: Was Brian Clough the most influential manager in your career?

RK: Well, Brian Clough gave me the chance to get to England. I’m sure you’ll remember people who gave you a break when you first started out and you have to take advantage of that.

BE: What was he like?

RK: What I enjoyed about him was that he just kept everything simple. My game was pretty simple. He reminded me of that on a regular basis, about pass it and move and run. And then I was lucky, particularly at club level, that I was always surrounded by really good senior players. Players who were great examples, the way they played, the way they trained. Again, not that I was pals with these people.

The key was to get a foundation to my career. I had that after three years at Forest. We got to a couple of cup finals. Then the disappointment at the end, we got relegated. The game is about lows as well. If people want to talk about my career, the first thing that springs to mind about my career is all the disappointment. You know? Brian Clough, one of the great managers, and we got relegated in the last season. Relegated! For a great man like that.

People say maybe Brian Clough had lost it towards the end. Again, the usual rubbish. We got to a couple of cup finals. He had won the League Cup the year before I got there. We were pretty consistent in the league and we were short one or two players and we got relegated. The game is about kicking you in the teeth. Or even a bit lower.

BE: How did you deal with that kind of stuff?

RK: I try not to over-analyse it. You just get on with it. What do you do? That’s your job, that’s your . . . career. You know it’s going to be a short career.

BE: What makes you angry about the Premier League?

RK: Nothing too much. I wouldn’t say anything makes me angry. Obviously the game is changing. Sorry, the game isn’t changing. It’s the surroundings of the game, what’s going on. I don’t begrudge the players anything. Around the game is changing, the media, social media. People might see me more as a critic, but I love watching good football and I love watching players playing well. If players aren’t at it, obviously I don’t mind saying it.

BE: What I was trying to get at was how corporate football has become. If anything, much more so since your famous quote about ‘the prawn sandwich brigade’ at Old Trafford in 2000.

RK: That’s always been there, whether they be supporters or chairmen or directors. There’s obviously a lot of the clubs owned now by foreigners. Again, the 11 v 11 hasn’t changed on the football pitch. But the fringe of the game is all changed. New ownership. Media intrusion. Players very happy to go on social media. But what can you do? Is that progress? I don’t know.

BE: How do you feel about the Saudi wealth fund possibly buying Newcastle?

RK: That doesn’t concern me too much, because I really have no interest. I am happy to talk about a game if my job is to analyse a game for a TV company. My job is not to over-analyse clubs. Obviously, I worked at Sunderland where the Irish consortium had it and then an American had it. But that’s the business side of the game. But I think when you are involved in a club you have to stay focused on what is going on on the pitch.

BE: What are your memories of managing Sunderland?

RK: Very good memories. Very good memories. Again, mistakes made along the way.

BE: You got them promoted to the Premier League in your first year as manager.

RK: I didn’t. The players did. I was managing them. Sometimes managers take far too much credit when a team does well. I would give all the credit to the players at Sunderland. On the other hand, I think managers take too much of the blame when things aren’t going well. But I would have nothing but praise for the players at Sunderland who drove that club forward. That wasn’t me. That was the players.

BE: Does it annoy you when people tell you the Champions League semi-final against Juventus in Turin in 1999 was your best ever game in a red shirt? [An inspirational Keane was booked in the game and the yellow card put him out of the final].

RK: Nothing really annoys me any more about what supporters say because the longer I’m involved in football, the less supporters know about the game anyway. So this idea that I am going to let a supporter’s opinion of my best game or my worst game, you know . . . don’t make me laugh. The key for me is I am certainly not on an ego trip — I can look back and go, ‘Oh, I thought I played well in that game.’ Most players are never as good as the media think, or the fans think. So, I would be quite critical of myself in that sense.

BE: What were your flaws as a player then?

RK: Oh, I had plenty. Where do I start? Loads. Technically not great. Left foot was poor. Positioning could have been better.

BE: Is that what Brian Clough would have said to you when you landed on his door from Cork?

RK: No, no, Jesus. Brian Clough was full of encouragement. Having said that, he did punch me!

BE: Why did he give you the dig?

RK: I think he was trying to help me become a better player. It didn’t put me off him. I didn’t go running to the media, or ring my agent, or tell half the dressing room, or refuse to train and pull out of a game. No, I thought he was trying to help. I also thought, ‘You can’t do that.’ But he is a human being. He made a mistake. I understand managers can make mistakes. No problem. I made them myself. But I would never dream of holding that against Brian Clough because the bottom line is he was trying to help me.

I gave a back-pass and obviously he wasn’t happy. It meant we were going to a cup replay down in London. I knew he wouldn’t be a great lover of travelling and an extra game. But I wouldn’t have a bad word to say about Brian Clough. That’s my impression of him. There are other players who fell out with Brian Clough. I’m under no illusion that Brian Clough had a magic wand and everyone just applauded him. Obviously, I speak to Martin [O’Neill]. A lot of players fell out with Brian Clough. I get that.

BE: Alexis Sánchez is on half a million-a-week wages at United and he couldn’t hit a barn door. Would that have made you angry?

RK: No, no. And I don’t know why anyone would ever be worried at what players are getting. The first thing you mention to me is his wages. What’s his wages got to do with me and you?

BE: Most people would take a lifetime to earn what he gets in a week, for not being very good.

RK: Other people are overpaid. In the media. Actors have a bad movie and they make 20 million dollars but I don’t hear people criticise them. ‘Oh, but they made a good one two years ago.’

BE: Okay, Sánchez was good at Arsenal then . . . two years ago.

RK: The bottom line is the club gave him the wages; the club agreed the contract and a contract is there to be honoured. He’s having a difficult spell. A lot of players will have difficult spells. But I certainly wouldn’t look at a player who is on X amount and get angry.

BE: What would bring the anger out?

RK: The anger might come sometimes if you think of players maybe not giving it their all, but until you work with these players, it is hard to tell. Players can go to another club and it mightn’t happen for them. That is in the history of sport. They need a little bit of luck. You go into a dressing room where there is chemistry between you and the manager and you stay fit. I went up to Celtic. I never kicked a ball. I tore my hamstring twice. It was just difficult. I had gone up there on the back of another injury.

There is people in your field — media — and they are writing the same rubbish for 25 years. Writing in the same newspaper, literally wearing the same clothes that I’ve seen them in since I was a kid playing football. And they’re criticising me that I’m not doing my job. I feel like going, ‘You’re writing the same garbage for 20-odd years! You’re getting away with it.’ Fucking hell. Do you know?

People think that lads are getting away with murder. There’s players out there, brilliant players, putting on a good show. Liverpool are doing well now. No one is mentioning what Liverpool are earning. It is Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years. I don’t remember in the last few years anyone saying that certain players are getting too much money at Liverpool.

Listen, you have to take criticism if you are not performing. You take the plaudits when things are going well. But you don’t need to talk about people’s wages, or say, ‘He’s getting paid that, so it means he should perform better.’ That’s nonsense.

BE: Does it bother you when the experts, as you call them, turn the knife in you?

RK: No. No. No. I have nothing to do with these people. I mentioned earlier, I made mistakes along the way. I have met some great people in football. There are also people I wish I’d never met. But that’s in any walk of life. Roddy Doyle, who I spent time with doing the book [The Second Half], was one of the best people I ever met. Sometimes you have to meet people that you suss out and think, ‘You’re not for me.’

BE: Who will win the Premier League next year? I’m going to wrap very soon, don’t worry.

RK: Well, my beard is growing back here since we started the chat! Who’ll win it next year. Chelsea have made progress with a couple of signings. If United can add one or two . . . but I still think it will be hard to get past Liverpool or Man City over the next 12 months.

BE: Last question. How do you look back on managing Ireland with Martin?

RK: Loved it. Loved it. Absolutely loved it. Meeting and working with Martin, I would put up there with any other highlight of my career. Any other highlight. And that includes playing, which sounds bizarre because anyone who has played the game will tell you, it’s all about playing. He looked out for me. He enjoyed working with me.

I think, as usual, he was harshly treated. The perception of Martin is out of order, particularly from the Irish media. Ah, put it this way. Ireland recently finished third in the group and the perception is that they did well in the group. Strange old game we’re in. But Martin was brilliant. One of the best people I’ve met in football. I’ve always said the game is full of bluffers. Working with Martin was one of the greatest experiences I’ve had in my career.

I’ve mentioned people I’ve worked with at Man United as a player. Amazing people. With Ireland? Mick Byrne. One of the nicest men you’d ever meet. Charlie O’Leary too. I’ve been very lucky. But along the way, then, you have to work with a few arseholes. And all of a sudden the arseholes think they know you. They think they’re pals with you. Even in the media. People spend two minutes in your company and they think they’re friends with you. My God . . . come on!