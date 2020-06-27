Close

The Roy Keane interview, Part Two: Man United's future, working with 'a***holes' and why Brian Clough punched him

In part two of an exclusive interview with Barry Egan, Roy Keane weighs in on whether Man United can win the Premier League in the near future. Expand

Barry Egan

A couple of weeks ago, Roy Keane was surfing the channels looking for some football to watch when up came one of his earliest professional games.

It was nearly 30 years ago: October 27, 1990. It was Keane’s first season with Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest. There were 27,347 at the City Ground and they saw the home team open the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to the manager’s son, Nigel.

As the game unfolds, it’s clear that the two most influential players on the pitch are doing battle in the middle of it — Paul Gascoigne, aged 23, and Keane, 19.

