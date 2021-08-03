PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu has vowed that his side will overcome their shock loss to Bohemians in the Europa Conference League and advance to the playoff round of the competition.

And the Greek side's boss claimed that the 2-1 victory for Bohs at the Aviva Stadium was not a case Bohs winning but his own side losing, though the Romanian native is bound to come under pressure after his €65million-rated squad, which had 10 internationals in their starting XI with four more called off the bench lost to Bohs.

That was a record-breaking fourth successive European win for Bohs, the first time any Irish club has won four in a row in Europe.

"The result was totally unfair, the biggest opportunities from beginning to end were from us," Lucescu said after the 2-1 loss, Ali Coote with both goals for Bohs.

Ali Coote of Bohemians in action against Jasmin Kurtic and Diego Biseswar of PAOK during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ali Coote of Bohemians in action against Jasmin Kurtic and Diego Biseswar of PAOK during the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"I told the players immediately after the game that I don't care how they did this week, we will have 'blood in our eyes' and will get qualification, this is the result, the difference between the two teams.

"I was a bit disappointed, we started very well and we didn't have the patience to build up, we lost confidence as a team but it's normal as it's our first official game, against a team at home but at the same time, I can't say the game was not won by our opponent, it was lost by us, the goals could have been avoided.

"The game was controlled by us, we started well, with confidence, tried to upset the balance of the opponents but we have to score from our chances. And in one moment we lost a bit of patience.

"We lost confidence after making mistakes in the first half and we could have scored more goals in the second half. I know where and how we are," he said, aware of criticism back home in Greece after the result.

"The criticisms and the feelings are exaggerated. It might be one moment in the game where we lost confidence, we are at the beginning of our season and our opponents have more physical shape but in the second half we regained our confidence and played in every situation, feeling that in any moment we could score."