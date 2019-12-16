MINISTER for Sport Shane Ross has told the FAI that the Government is not in a position to provide direct funding to the football body who have debts of €55million.

'The process of reform is far from complete' - Shane Ross says Government will not fund FAI

And Ross, who is due to appear before an Oireachtas committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport on Wednesday, has made it clear that it’s up to European football’s governing body UEFA and not the state to provide a financial lifeline to the FAI.

After a 90-minute meeting between a six-strong FAI delegation and Ross at Leinster House tonight, Ross retained his position that "the FAI is in a dark place, the brand has been damaged and much work needs to be done".

The FAI had, at least, opened up channels with the Government and their interim Executive Lead Paul Cooke said the association had "made progress" in their talks with Ross and his officials.

"We outlined our position as regards the current financial situation at the FAI, our ongoing governance reforms and culture change and where we go from here," an FAI statement said.

It’s believed that the FAI planned to make an appeal for Government funding to keep them afloat as the board, in place since July’s AGM, try to cope with current liabilities of €55m.

But even after what was the first face-to-face meeting between Ross and FAI officials since April, there is no sign of the tap of public finances being turned back on to assist the football body. Asked last night if the FAI were solvent, Cooke said "we are engaged in financing negotiations with our banks".

Ross and the FAI have been engaged in a public and bitter war of words for nine months with a warning from Ross today, on the morning of that meeting with the FAI board, that "I don’t care about the FAI. I care about Irish football".

A six-strong delegation from the FAI board held a meeting with Ross at Leinster House this evening. FAI president Donal Conway briefed his fellow directors before the meeting but Conway, who has pledged to step down at an FAI EGM in January and whose position has been described as untenable by Ross, did not cross Kildare Street with his colleagues but instead remained at a nearby hotel.

Board members Paul Cooke, Richard Shakespeare, David Moran, John Finnegan, Joe O’Brien and Martin Herraghty entered Leinster House, their first time in the building since two appearances by the FAI before an Oireachtas committee in April, the first of those a PR disaster where former CEO John Delaney refused to answer questions.

But after the meeting, Ross and minister for state Brendan Griffin issued a strongly-worded statement where they made it clear that there was no immediate prospect of state funding being restored. Government funding to the FAI through Sport Ireland of €2.7m a year has been frozen since April.

"The KOSI report stated that an unreformed FAI was unfit to receive Government funding. That process of reform is still far from complete," said Ross in his statement.

"The Government cannot provide direct financial support to the FAI. We are finalising a mechanism to get our youth field programme funding to the front line. Our priorities are players at every level, staff in the organisation, volunteers across the country and supporters.

"We will be seeking an early meeting with UEFA in the coming days to intensify the search for a solution to the deep problems inflicted on the FAI."

