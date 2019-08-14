The prize money at stake and the Irish official making history as Liverpool play Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool and Chelsea are certain to collect €3.5m each from Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup match in Istanbul, with an extra €1m on offer to the team that lifts the trophy.

The annual contest between the Champions League and Europa League winners will be contested by two English sides for the first time, with the hefty prize pot on offer an additional reward for a Liverpool side that collected around €100m from their Champions League success last season.

The match being played at Istanbul's Besiktas Park will be decided by penalties after 30 minutes of extra time if the score is level after 90 minutes, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisting his side will need to be at their best to overcome a Chelsea side that were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in Frank Lampard's first game in charge last Sunday.

"They are different (from last season), that's clear, because I think Maurizio Sarri has a very dogmatic style and that's exactly what they had. Now the set-up is slightly different but it's still a proper plan there, you can see it. Mason Mount is a really wonderful talent who plays a really important role already.

"Who knows how they will start, they have obviously different opportunities: they could start with (Olivier) Giroud, they could start with N'Golo Kante, they could start with Marcos Alonso, they could start with (Christian) Pulisic, so they could make some changes as well.

"I think Frank showed last year with Derby that he's a very, very, very good manager because he changed Derby pretty much overnight. I didn't know Derby too well but what I heard about it and when I saw them playing last year, especially against United if you want, it was: 'What a game!'

"So, proper football, really high intensity, all that stuff, it's all there, what you need. Good defending [and] high defending, so it will be a challenge. It will be a really interesting game and for us a proper job to do.

"But it's a final, both deserve to be there and both, for sure, want to win it desperately and I think that's a big part of the game plan as well because you have to be lively, but you have to be calm as well. All these things, we have to see who can do them better.

"How I said, both teams are early in the season, it's not that we are both the finished article yet but both in a good way, I would say. Let's play the game and talk about it afterward."

The prestigious occasion will also see female referee Stephanie Frappart make history as she takes centre-stage for the match, with Wexford-official Michelle O'Neill acting as one of her assistants.

Online Editors