The Premier League season in numbers

As the top-flight season reaches its final weekend, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look back.

97 – champions Manchester City’s points total with one game still to play, already breaking the record of 95 set by Chelsea in 2004-05.

105 – their goals tally is also a record, beating Chelsea’s 2009-10 tally of 103. 18 – the record winning run achieved by City between August and December.

Im sorry but we are so good 😱 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 1, 2018 6 – Arsenal’s final league position is the lowest in Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign. 31 – Mohamed Salah’s league-high goal tally – only the 10th 30-goal season in Premier League history. Harry Kane, on 28 ahead of Tottenham’s final game against Leicester, could still join him.

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Anfield 15 – Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane lead the league in assists, with Pep Guardiola’s players occupying the top four places in that chart. 11 – players to have featured in every minute of their team’s campaign. Burnley’s Jack Cork, Leicester defender Harry Maguire, Brighton’s Lewis Dunk, Mathias Jorgensen of Huddersfield and Swansea’s Alfie Mawson are the outfielders to achieve the feat, along with goalkeepers David De Gea, Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic, Mat Ryan, Jonas Lossl and Lukasz Fabianski.

39 – the early stages of the season saw Kane complete a record for goals in a calendar year. 0 – none of last season’s three promoted teams were relegated, only the third time in Premier League history that all three newcomers have survived.

📹 Incredible scenes at Stamford Bridge. What an achievement! #htafc (AT) pic.twitter.com/7yDE4s1AGw — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 9, 2018 £1.9billion – money spent by Premier League clubs on transfer fees this season, an all-time record. It included £430million in the January window, more than doubling the previous high water mark for that period.

£4.464billion – selling price of the league’s domestic television rights for the three-year period from 2019, with two 20-game packages remaining to be sold.

83,222 – Tottenham's north London derby against Arsenal at Wembley on February 10 set a new Premier League attendance record.



Record #NorthLondonDerby attendance: ☑️



A massive victory: ☑️



👏 Thank you for your phenomenal support today! 👏#COYS pic.twitter.com/8tgSMke7Yz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 10, 2018 -2 – seventh-placed Burnley’s goal difference. Never before has every team outside the top six finished with a negative figure. 11 – the most yellow cards shown to any Premier League player this term, Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu.

2 – midfielders Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) and Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) have been sent off twice apiece, the only players with more than one dismissal.

4 – Dunk is the only player with more than one own goal this season and has racked up a remarkable four – against Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Swansea – to equal the Premier League record set by Martin Skrtel for Liverpool in 2013-14.

