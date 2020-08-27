'The players are devastated' - Keith Long proud as Bohs' Europa dream ends on penalties

Bohemians manager Keith Long reacts following his side's defeat in the Europa League first qualifying round to Fehervar at MOL Aréna Sóstó in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. Photo: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Pride, with a sprinkling of pain, occupied Keith Long’s thought process after Thursday night's Europa League defeat to Fehervar.

The Hungarians were the worst possible draw for Bohemains on their return to Europe after an eight-year absence but they edged ahead through Keith Ward’s 22nd-minute strike before Nemanja Nikolić equalised from the penalty spot just before the break. Opportunities were there for either side in extra-time to nick it but penalties were required to discover the victors.

The upset was still on the cards when Bohs goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness saved Armin Hodzic’s first spot-kick but Dan Casey saw his effort saved and Kris Twardek fired wide to allow the favourites to recover and prevail.

“I don’t like to overegg this but we’re a part-time squad that trains four evenings per week,” noted Long (above).

Bohemians' Andre Wright in action against Lyes Houri of Fehervar during the Europa League clash in Hungary

Bohemians' Andre Wright in action against Lyes Houri of Fehervar during the Europa League clash in Hungary

“To come here and more than match a side of Fehérvár’s strength and resources shows how this side is progressing. If we qualify again next year, this squad will be better prepared from this experience.”

Recent recruit Twardek was the creator of the opener, racing past his marker to the end-line and cutting a low square ball back across the box for Ward to guide home.

Fehérvár’s main threat revolved around Lyes Houri and it was the invention of the French midfielder which drew Rob Cornwall into a mistimed lunge on Attila Fiola inside the box. Nikolić stepped up to blast the penalty into the right top corner.

That pressure by the hosts was maintained by the hosts after the break, with Brazilian Evandro driving a rising shot just off target and Ivan Petriak’s bullet header coming even closer to sneaking inside the near post of McGuinness.

However, up against that flow of quality, Bohs managed in carve out a glorious chance to retake the lead.

Ward, in his last contribution before being substituted with seven minutes left, meandered his way inwards from the left to get a clear sight on goal, yet screwed his shot wide with Adam Kovacsik beaten.

Bohemians' Keith Ward celebrates his goal with team-mates in the Europa League first qualifying round match against Fehervar at MOL Aréna Sóstó in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. Photo: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Bohemians' Keith Ward celebrates his goal with team-mates in the Europa League first qualifying round match against Fehervar at MOL Aréna Sóstó in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. Photo: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Bohs had to ride their luck in extra-time but didn’t get much of it in the shoot-out. Long tried to reconcile the bigger picture with the immediate emotion by adding: “Losing on penalties is the cruellest way to go out and that pain is there.

“The players are devastated but they should be proud of their efforts. We have a young squad and they will only improve over time.”

Bohs have nine games left to overhaul the two-point lead at the summit enjoyed by Shamrock Rovers, whom they meet in the next league game on Saturday week.

Fehervar: A Kovacsik; L Nego, A Rus, Stopira, A Fiola; Alef (M Patkai 75), L Houri; F Bamgboye, Evandro (B Nikolov 100), I Petriak (K Geresi 109); N Nikolić (A Hodzic 74).

Bohemians: S McGuinness; A Lyons, R Cornwall (J Finnerty 71), D Casey, A Breslin; JJ Lunney (C Levingston 78), K Buckley (D Mandroiu 109); D Grant, K Ward, K Twardek; A Wright.

Referee: T Christofi (CYP)

