Shane Ross has said that the 'old guard' of the FAI has been 'excised' after holding positive talks with the Association's new independent directors Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce.

'The Old Guard have now been excised and a healthy regeneration of the FAI can commence' - Shane Ross

The FAI's new appointments have got straight down to work today, meeting staff in the morning before holding talks with Minister for Tourism, Transport and Sport Ross and his colleague Brendan Griffin today.

A release from the Department of Sport indicated that the meeting was a success, with all roads now geared towards talks between government officials and UEFA next Tuesday.

Minister Ross said: "It was good to have the opportunity to meet with the new Chairman (Barrett) and Directors so soon after their appointment.

The FAI's newly-appointed independent chairperson Roy Barrett

"We had an encouraging and frankly, a warm discussion today. I am now confident that the new Board is committed to delivering the necessary governance reforms and ensuring that a stronger association emerges for the good of Irish football and all who love it.

"The Old Guard have now been excised and a healthy regeneration of the FAI can commence. We can now consider how best the Government can assist the FAI in moving on."

Minister Griffin said: "Our meeting with the new Chairman and Directors today was very positive. It is clear that the new Board has the determination to bring about the change that is needed in the FAI.

"I am hopeful that we will see some early signs of that change which will go some way towards rebuilding public trust in the association."

