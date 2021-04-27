The numbers behind Kelechi Iheanacho’s hot streak

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his impressive goalscoring form over the past 14 games (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho hit his 14th goal in 14 games as Leicester came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Monday night.

The Nigeria forward’s tally stands at 17 in all competitions this season as he delivers on the promise shown as a youngster in Manchester City’s academy ranks.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the numbers behind the 24-year-old’s hot streak.

Goals per 90 minutes

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Iheanacho, signed by Leicester during August 2017 in a reported £25million deal, tops the Premier League charts for goals per 90 minutes played.

The Foxes frontman has 10 league goals from a total of 1,068 minutes of action.

Iheanacho’s ratio (0.843) puts him just ahead of midfielder Jesse Lingard (0.834), who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, and Gareth Bale (0.829), back at Tottenham for the season from Real Madrid.

Top 10

Burnley â½ï¸

Brighton â½ï¸

Sheff Utd â½ï¸â½ï¸â½ï¸

Man Utd â½ï¸â½ï¸🅰ï¸

Man City â

West Ham â½ï¸â½ï¸

Southampton â½ï¸

West Brom â½ï¸

Crystal Palace â½ï¸🅰ï¸



Yep, that's Kelechi's last nine games for #lcfc 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dy0zBEKQo6 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 27, 2021

All of Iheanacho’s 10 Premier League goals this season have come in his last 10 appearances.

The Leicester striker’s hot streak sees him just in front of Tottenham forward Harry Kane (8), with Lingard (7) again not far behind.

Burnley forward Chris Wood (7) scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Wolves to push him up the list in front of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6).

Foxes’ goal hunt

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club's overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club's overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA)

Although Jamie Vardy has 13 Premier League goals, Iheanacho’s recent form has seen him become the Foxes’ leading scorer with 17 in all competitions.

The Nigeria forward has scored four in the run to the FA Cup semi-finals and three in Europe.

Kelechi Iheanacho (17) Jamie Vardy (15) Harvey Barnes (13) James Maddison (11) Youri Tielemans (8)

Midfielder Harvey Barnes has 13, with James Maddison (11) and Youri Tielemans (8) also among the goals.

PA Media