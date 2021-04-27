| 10.6°C Dublin

The numbers behind Kelechi Iheanacho’s hot streak

The Leicester forward has been in sensational form and scored his 14th goal in 14 games against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his impressive goalscoring form over the past 14 games (Andrew Boyers/PA) Expand

Close

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his impressive goalscoring form over the past 14 games (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his impressive goalscoring form over the past 14 games (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his impressive goalscoring form over the past 14 games (Andrew Boyers/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Kelechi Iheanacho hit his 14th goal in 14 games as Leicester came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Monday night.

The Nigeria forward’s tally stands at 17 in all competitions this season as he delivers on the promise shown as a youngster in Manchester City’s academy ranks.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the numbers behind the 24-year-old’s hot streak.

Goals per 90 minutes

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA) Expand

Close

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The form of Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has helped edge the club closer to Champions League qualification (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Iheanacho, signed by Leicester during August 2017 in a reported £25million deal, tops the Premier League charts for goals per 90 minutes played.

(PA Graphics) Expand

Close

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

The Foxes frontman has 10 league goals from a total of 1,068 minutes of action.

Iheanacho’s ratio (0.843) puts him just ahead of midfielder Jesse Lingard (0.834), who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester United, and Gareth Bale (0.829), back at Tottenham for the season from Real Madrid.

Top 10

All of Iheanacho’s 10 Premier League goals this season have come in his last 10 appearances.

The Leicester striker’s hot streak sees him just in front of Tottenham forward Harry Kane (8), with Lingard (7) again not far behind.

Burnley forward Chris Wood (7) scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Wolves to push him up the list in front of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6).

Foxes’ goal hunt

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club&rsquo;s overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA) Expand

Close

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club&rsquo;s overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club’s overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho (left) has edged ahead of Jamie Vardy (right) in the club’s overall scoring charts (Michael Regan/PA)

Although Jamie Vardy has 13 Premier League goals, Iheanacho’s recent form has seen him become the Foxes’ leading scorer with 17 in all competitions.

The Nigeria forward has scored four in the run to the FA Cup semi-finals and three in Europe.

  1. Kelechi Iheanacho (17)
  2. Jamie Vardy (15)
  3. Harvey Barnes (13)
  4. James Maddison (11)
  5. Youri Tielemans (8)

Midfielder Harvey Barnes has 13, with James Maddison (11) and Youri Tielemans (8) also among the goals.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

A weekly update from our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell along with the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday.

This field is required

PA Media

Privacy