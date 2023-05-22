The night goal king Erling Haaland couldn’t get a kick against lowly Irish League side Glenavon

Erling Haaland was rendered anonymous on the night Glenavon beat Molde in the Europa League© PMAKER

Graham Luney

Erling Haaland may be on the brink of a historic treble with Manchester City, but on his sparkling CV, there is already a footnote stating he failed to score and was taken off in a defeat at Mourneview Park.