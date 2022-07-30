The money men, free agents and the loan stars – All aboard the Irish transfer merry-go-round

It sometimes feels as though transfer activity provides more of a dopamine rush for the modern football supporter than the game itself. For the Irish followers of the sport in that category, it has been a summer to remember.

The beginning of the EFL season means that most of our players employed across the water are now properly back to work.

And there are dozens pulling on a jersey for the first time, a by-product of a freakishly high volume of moves for individuals who could reasonably be grouped under a variety of different categories.

There’s still a month remaining in the window, which means there should be more to come, with Jason Knight and Shane Duffy to the fore in terms of likely developments. Blackpool’s pursuit of Shamrock Rovers wing-back Andy Lyons could add the Dubliner to the growing League of Ireland contingent taking their first steps across the water, with British clubs very keen to shop Irish in a post-Brexit world. Here’s a selection of the movers and shakers to keep an eye out on.

THE MONEY MEN

Four Irish players have gone for over the £1m mark and there’s a Nathan Collins theme running through three of them. He is now the most expensive player to emerge from these shores after Wolves paid £20m (€24m) to Burnley to keep Collins in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has effectively used some of those funds to strengthen his hand for Burnley’s promotion push, with the Belgian returning to his old club Anderlecht to spend £2.5m (€3m) on Josh Cullen and dropping down to League One to pick up ex-St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally for £1.6m (€1.9m), a player who would have generated a lot more hype if the peak of his domestic rise hadn’t crossed over with closed doors football.

The other big mover is synonymous with the League of Ireland and spent a good chunk of his summer break back at his old club, Shamrock Rovers. After back-to-back loan moves, Gavin Bazunu left Manchester City for Southampton in a deal that could rise from £12m (€14.3m) to £16m (€19m) in time. He’s in a good position to start the season as Saints number one and City inserted a buy-back clause for a reason. Both Bazunu and Collins are blessed with a belief they belong in elite circles.

All four of these players should be excited about what comes next.

Read More

INTERNATIONAL FREE AGENTS

Players are often the big winners from free transfer moves. Allowing their contract to run down means that the absence of a transfer fee facilitates a significantly bigger signing-on free. Admittedly, this might be softening the blow for a recognisable contingent of Irish performers who are falling in grade and likely to be moving to a lower basic wage from their Premier League high.

Robbie Brady desperately needs to reboot his career, and Preston tend to pay modest enough wages by Championship standards. Given the 30-year-old’s recent injury record, it’s a pressure campaign for him.

Shane Long dropped out of the Premier League to return to where it started for him in England by signing for Reading. He retains hopes of breaking back into Stephen Kenny’s plans but that looks ambitious. He didn’t tear it up on a brief loan with Bournemouth at this level the season before last. It’s a nice story though.

The aforementioned Knight needs to get out of Derby, yet he’s got older, familiar faces around him as they look to escape League One at the first attempt. Conor Hourihane’s standing has faded after underwhelming loans at Swansea and Sheffield United so he returns to the third tier in search of form. He’s joined by David McGoldrick and James Collins. McGoldrick is no longer at the level that made his Irish retirement such bad news for Kenny, while Collins – who never quite made it to the Premier League – is a good signing given his previous goalscoring record with Luton in this company.

Callum O’Dowda needs a fresh start after entering forgotten man territory and he could do with avoiding the treatment table at Cardiff.

The most significant free could prove to be Darragh Lenihan’s decision to reject a new deal at Blackburn and sign for Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough. Lenihan impressed against Ukraine in June and is realistically the only player in this bracket with the possibility of his best days being ahead of him. Middlesbrough are Championship promotion contenders.



THE LOAN STARS

Troy Parrott was awarded a new contract by Spurs before heading out on the fourth loan spell of his career and the hope is that last year’s successful stay at MK Dons has pushed the attacker in the right direction. He’s landed at Preston, where he will be looking to show he can cut it at Championship level. The first major setback of his career was a switch to Millwall this time two years ago, which proved to be a massive anti-climax.

Stoke City are another side to track. Michael O’Neill has added John O’Shea to his coaching staff and recruited two members of the U-21 squad that the Waterford man has worked closely with. Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) and Will Smallbone (Southampton) have been sent there by their employers and the midfield duo should relish the opening. Their international colleague, Tayo Adaramola, is also Championship-bound for the year, with Crystal Palace sending the promising left-back to Coventry.

Ireland’s loan contingent in that division (for now at least, as Conor Coventry will surely be sent out by West Ham) is completed by Jeff Hendrick, who is very much at a different stage of his career. His days at Newcastle are numbered, but experienced pros know there’s no need to rush out of a good contract like that on a permanent basis. Reading reached a deal to bring in Hendrick for the year.

THE LEAGUE OF IRELAND LADS

This effectively brings us to League One, although it’s worth mentioning that teenagers Trent Kone-Doherty (Derry to Liverpool) and Alex Murphy (Galway to Newcastle) have graduated to a higher level, albeit to join development teams.

However, a well-documented feature of the summer has been the extent to which the LOI has become a feeder league to the third tier, where clubs can no longer go to the continent for cheap imports because of Brexit-related work-permit rules. The Irish passport travels easily to the UK and there’s also a growing recognition that talented players standing out here are capable of transitioning across the water to enter the UK ladder at a good place.

If this year’s departures replicate the success of the aforementioned McNally and others, then perhaps it will be easier to look for bigger up-front fees. Realistically, clubs here are depending on sell-on clauses to accrue proper money for their former players.

MK Dons respect the Irish market and they swooped for both St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns and Bohemians playmaker Dawson Devoy. Burns has shone in pre-season and his star could rise very quickly.

Lincoln City, who are now managed by Mark Kennedy, capitalised on a tiny release clause in Danny Mandroiu’s contract to sign the Shamrock Rovers attacker. If he gets fit and finds a role in the team where he can express himself, then Mandroiu is another with a high ceiling.

Oxford made a late move to bring in Ed McGinty and all the vibes are that the Sligo Rovers stopper wanted to go somewhere where he could play so it would be a surprise if he doesn’t claim their jersey – or else go on a loan of his own to keep the momentum going.

Bolton were looking for a battle-hardened centre-half and turned to Derry City skipper Eoin Toal. They also added youngster Eric Yoro from UCD but he will have to be patient.

Promise Omochere hasn’t generated the same hype as Burns, Devoy and Mandroiu but he’s got the potential to ignite if he improves his finishing and he should be given the chance to do so by Fleetwood Town. Today’s teamsheets will give us an idea of where this group stand; they should have a fitness edge on some of their new colleagues, seeing as they were playing right through June and early July.

UNDER THE RADAR

Not every piece of Irish-related business has featured on news bulletins, but there are a couple of notable ones that might take on relevance over time. Mark Sykes is not yet a full Irish international, but the Belfast boy made Kenny’s March squad after switching allegiance from Northern Ireland and he is readying himself for a Championship breakthrough with Bristol City after departing Oxford on a free. Luton Town picked up Irish U-21 player Louie Watson from Derby and he is rated highly by some knowledgeable observers.

Ex-Cork City defender Conor McCarthy has moved south from St Mirren to Barnsley on a free and Luca Connell has made the same journey after a grim stay at Celtic. Ipswich expect to get out of League One and paid a high six-figure sum for Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness, another on the fringes of Kenny’s plans.

Limerick’s Paudie O’Connor steps up to League One by entering the Lincoln dressing-room with Kennedy and Mandroiu. And another reason to keep tabs on MK Dons is Conor Grant, a creative Dubliner signed from Rochdale who is also held in pretty high regard. He’s another for a long list of names to keep track of.