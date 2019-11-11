Roy Keane believes modern managers lack the authority to control a dressing room, as he believes player power is now the dominant factor in a club.

'The manager is at the bottom of the pile' - Roy Keane calls for an end to player power as he targets return

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Keane has famously been embroiled in some high profile spats with managers and former team-mates, while he also hit the headlines during his spell as Martin O'Neill's assistant with the Ireland squad as he fell-out with midfielder Harry Arter and striker Jonathan Walters.

In an interview with UCFB TV, 48-year-old Keane gave his view on the changing role of a manager, as he suggested the battle for authority is now one of the big issues in the game.

"A lot more experienced managers than me have suffered because of player power," he stated. "Players having contacts with chief executives, chairmen and owners. In the past, you would have felt that the manager was one of the most important people at the club. Now I think the manager is at the bottom of the pile.

"If things aren't going right, players make a few noises and the manager is gone. You have to try and change that, but it is easier said than done.

"You have to manage people, obviously, but you have to try and get rid of all that player power nonsense, especially from bad players.

"It's changed now, but I still want to get another opportunity as a manager. I've worked as an assistant under Martin O'Neill and Paul Lambert (at Aston Villa), but I would like to get back in as a manager now. We'll have to wait and see if the right role is out there and I get the right offer."

Keane has been out of work since resigning as O'Neill's assistant at Nottingham Forest last June and when asked what managers he would have wanted to work with in his playing days, he highlighted his enduring loyalty to his old boss.

"I would have enjoyed playing under Martin O'Neill," he stated. "I enjoyed working with him as a coach and I think he is a brilliant manager and a good man, keeps things nice and simple.

"It would have been interesting to work under Mourinho, that would have enjoyed that."

Keane suggested former Real Madrid and France midfielder Zinedine Zidane was the best player he faced during his decorated career and suggested he only views his role as a pundit with Sky Sports as a temporary position before his return to management.

"People look at me and think I'm a bit serious when I do the punditry, but if they want a comedian, they can get someone else," he added.

"I'm there to give my professional opinion and I still don't really see myself as a pundit, but if people see me as that then so be it.

"Every pundit is an expert now and it puts pressure on the manager and the players, but everyone has to get used to it. There's no getting away with it and it will probably get worse.

"I don't mind the TV work. I enjoy working as a team, with the other pundits and the host, the people who work behind the scenes. Would I say I enjoyed it? I try to be fair on the players and the management."

Online Editors