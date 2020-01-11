The making of Adam Idah: His remarkable rise, the FA Cup hat-trick and possible full debut at Old Trafford

There is no guarantee that Cork teenager Adam Idah will score away to Manchester United today. In fact, there's no guarantee that, despite scoring a hat-trick away from home for Norwich City seven days ago, in the FA Cup, he will even play at Old Trafford. However, the continued absence through injury of lead striker Teemu Pukki gives Idah a strong chance of featuring today.

His club manager Daniel Farke will decide if Idah plays. And it could be a happy hunting ground - United have kept a clean sheet in just two of their last 16 home league games, the place really could be a 'Theatre of Dreams' for an 18-year-old whose confidence has never been higher.

One of those coaches who has worked with Idah for a long time, fellow Cork man Colin O'Brien, knows the teenager can take on the task if asked.

"Playing at Old Trafford would not faze him in any way, he's ready for that," says O'Brien, the current manager of the Ireland U-17 side, and who handed Idah his first international cap at U-15 level.

"He has that inner confidence in himself and having started - and scored - last week, like any forward, his confidence will be so high."

Idah's three-goal delivery for Norwich in their FA Cup win at Preston last week was another chink of light for an Irish football scene which has been shivering under a cloud of grimness and greyness for two years; from the dismal senior international year of 2018 (four goals scored in nine games under Martin O'Neill) and the FAI's annus horribilis of 2019, the FAI's stark financial plight endangering the funding for the programmes and the coaching jobs of those who helped the likes of Idah, Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly and Jason Knight to get to where they are.

It's been a long road for Idah to get to where he is, in with a chance of starting a Premier League game at Old Trafford and being touted for a senior international cap by Mick McCarthy.

"This is not an overnight success, Norwich have been preparing for this for months," says Robbie Flanagan, the scout who sent Idah from Cork to the Canaries.

"They did it bit by bit with Adam. They had him with the first team at the end of last season to see how he coped, he had a bit of game-time in pre-season, got a League Cup game in August, and now he has had two games for the first team.

"What's frightening about Adam is that he is not yet the finished article. There is so much more to come."

Former international Keith Andrews now coaches Idah in his role as assistant to Stephen Kenny at U-21 level, but he has witnessed Idah blossom since he first worked with him at U-16 level.

"I have known him for years. And every single step he has taken in his career, he has taken it with ease," Andrews says.

Anyone who kept an eye on the sporting scene in Cork knew of the name Idah a few years ago. He was averaging 30 goals a season for his club College Corinthians. He carried that touch into the GAA world too; he scored three of the goals in a 4-3 to 3-3 win for his primary school, Scoil Niocláis, in a division final and also caught the eye playing GAA, and soccer, for his secondary school.

"I had seen Adam play U-12 and U-13 for College Corinthians. He had that height which was obvious but he was scoring goals all around for College Corinthians, for Douglas Community School, and they both made a big contribution to the early stages of his development," O'Brien recalls.

So he came to answer Ireland's call, Idah recently retelling, with pride, the story of his first goal in the green shirt, in August 2015, for the Irish U-15 side against Wolves in the Hibernia Cup.

Idah was so highly rated, and well-built, that he was bumped up a year at international level.

"He was always physically mature. When I took over the U-17 team we brought him up straight away, with a few other players. I just felt they were capable of playing up and it was good for their development," says O'Brien.

The buzz around Idah was still more local than national, but by October 2016 things stepped up as Idah took the U-16 Victory Shield by storm, scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Wales and again in a 3-0 defeat of Scotland to win the trophy for Paul Osam's side.

More English clubs were suddenly interested. Except he was also signed up by Norwich City.

"As soon as he played a year up, in the Victory Shield for the U-16s, there was more interest. But we had already signed him on a pre-contract. After the Victory Shield, Liverpool were knocking on his door but he had decided on Norwich," says Robbie Flanagan, then the Canaries' scout in Ireland.

"Aston Villa were keen but none of the bigger clubs were interested in Adam before the Victory Shield. That's when it kicked off but we had our homework done."

Dubliner Flanagan, a former trainee at Arsenal, had Idah on his radar for three years by then.

"I heard College Corinthians U-13 side were playing in Malahide in a friendly so I just went up for a look, I didn't know much more. I saw Adam and Tyriek Wright [now at Aston Villa] and I knew they had something.

"He went to Norwich after the Kennedy Cup, when he was in the Ireland U-15 squad and he had done well.

"I remember Norwich had to wait for him a bit as he had gone to Aston Villa, he went over to Norwich the first time in the October school holiday when he was maybe 14. He went over three times but really, the third visit was a matter of agreeing terms as Norwich wanted him to sign. They wanted him early."

For the staff at Norwich, it was the boy's attitude as much as his talent that really impressed.

"In his first game on trial at Norwich he scored a hat-trick. One of the things the club said back to me was that once he had scored that hat-trick he didn't take it for granted, he came out and worked his backside off the next day," Flanagan says.

And even in the face of that late interest from Liverpool, Idah's road was always leading to Norwich.

"Liverpool were coming in asking him to come on trial, not offering a big deal but the lure a big club can be a factor for some families. But Adam and his family were very sensible in their approach, it was a footballing decision, they could see a pathway, which has proved to be the right call as he's in the team now," says Flanagan, as Idah moved over in the summer of 2017.

"For a young lad to have made up his mind so early meant he could focus on his football. I see kids who have the stress of deciding on a club, it comes from parents, from their friends constantly asking, 'Who are you signing for?' They leave it for a long time and they get stressed, so their football can suffer. But Adam could concentrate on his football as his mind was made up on Norwich."

Idah had started his traineeship at Norwich and was now an Ireland U-17 player but there was a hushed tone around him.

"He was on the quiet side when I worked with him with the U-17s when we went to Croatia for the Euros, but as time went on he became more comfortable in the group. He was playing above his age and maybe it took him a bit of time but he did that, he relished it," Andrews says. "He has a bit of a messer side to him, which I like, and he can be quiet at times. He had been taken out of his comfort zone of playing in Cork with his mates and moved to England so he had to mature. But he can look after himself."

O'Brien also spotted those traits.

"There is a shyness about him but he's outgoing when you get to know him. I think trust, with the people he works with, is a big thing for Adam. He's a very coachable player, he's humble and I have no doubt his mother, Fiona, is very proud of what he has done," O'Brien feels.

Even as he started to make waves with the underage teams with Ireland and Norwich, there was no doubt about Idah's international allegiance, the Cork boy also eligible for Nigeria. "There was never a question of him playing international football for anyone else. Adam was born here, grew up here, came up through our system, he's Irish, no question. And I was never aware of any other country trying to recruit him. It's always been Ireland from Adam's side," says O'Brien. Yet Idah still had to convince people. "When I watched him at 14 or 15, people would say he was lazy," says Flanagan.

"Even up to this year people were saying, 'He should be doing more'. With a lot of the kids, sometimes it's too easy for them. They could turn it on, score a stunning goal and then sit back and say, 'I have done enough'.

"But as time has gone on he mixed the work-rate with the ability and all of a sudden he has become this player. He always had that talent but mixing the work-rate with talent has got him here."

Once he had scouted Idah and sent him to Carrow Road, Flanagan's work was done and he's no longer with Norwich, scouting for West Ham instead.

Yet he's keen to follow his progress. And a game for the Ireland U-21s last year proved to the scout just how much Idah had developed from the raw 13-year-old he spotted in Malahide.

"The first time I saw Adam play and thought, 'He is now a player', was Ireland v Italy in the U-21 qualifiers. He was up against some very good defenders, guys worth €15 million. And he became a man in that game. He looked the best player on the park, including Troy Parrott and those brilliant Italian players."

Former Ireland international captain Richard Dunne was also won over by Idah's form under Stephen Kenny and looked at him through a defender's eyes.

"I watched him for the U-21s against Luxembourg in Tallaght last year, he scored two goals, and he was brilliant," Dunne says.

"He was like an old-school centre-forward, someone who can work the line, hold the ball up.

"With young centre-forwards now, you see them all the time running in behind, twisting and turning and trying to just score a great goal. But Idah was someone who worked the defenders really well, a nightmare to defend."

Flanagan says Idah, still only 18, has learned. "One thing was his ability to work his way around a game," the scout says.

"If a defender was getting the better of Adam he would be able to flip that around to suit himself, go at it a different way, with his football intelligence.

"And he showed that with the run for his first goal against Preston last week, a lot of centre-forwards would not make that run.

"People talk about the lobbed goal against Preston, but the first goal was out of this world, he beat two defenders who just couldn't live with his pace and he scared the living daylights out of them."

Idah signed a four-year professional contract only last summer and in recent months has taken on other tasks of adulthood. No longer living in digs, he's in an apartment in Norwich with a team-mate, cooking for himself and not relying on his landlady or Deliveroo.

"He's not flash, he's not a big-time Charlie and I don't think that will change, he is very calm," says Flanagan. "He is delighted with himself for what he has done but he is also working hard to make sure he progresses, that's his character."

An FA Cup hat-trick was an achievement, but staying in the Norwich side now that the injured strikers (such as Pukki) whose absence afforded him that cup chance are close to fitness, is a challenge, and in the background a number of Championship and League One clubs want him on loan.

"It's about the next step for Adam when he goes in as a Premier League player," Andrews adds.

"He has started in the FA Cup, but can he start the next league game? Can he play games between now and the end of the season? But what he has done so far is impressive, he has taken each step with ease.

"I like the way Norwich are doing it, trying to develop him, but to me has shown that he is ready for the first team. When you look at what he has achieved so far, he can go as far as he wants, as long as he keeps his attitude in check."

As Norwich holds its breath, Irish football is praying that Old Trafford is not the end of this particular road.

