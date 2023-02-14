The long cherished dream to represent Ireland has now become a reality for the English born, GAA lover Aoife Mannion

Aoife Mannion finally collected her Irish passport last night as the World Cup-bound squad gathered in Marbella for their latest warm-up camp.

Now she is intent on using it to take a flight to Australia when Vera Pauw’s women set off for their historic tournament bow this summer.

Fair to say it’s been a whirlwind start to a new life in green. She arrived at 4.30 yesterday and within 15 minutes they were on the grass. Then dinner, followed by a team meeting, bed and this morning, her first media duties as a fully-fledged Irishwoman.

And soon, she hopes a full international, too.

You could call her the female Jack Grealish. Except instead of once playing for Ireland and switching to England, she has made the opposite journey.

Like the Man City midfielder and now established England star, she too has played with Seán McDermott’s GAA team, as well as county side Warwickshire, in the West Midlands.

She was a classmate of the erstwhile Irish international at St Peter’s School; indeed, she sat beside him in Religious Education class.

“He was good,” at GAA, that is, not RE.

“He was very good at that time. He was the most skilful player on his team, obviously. He was a bit of a nemesis really, in terms of the Gaelic football world.”

She qualifies for Ireland as her mother is from Gortjordan, just outside Kilmaine in Mayo and her dad is from Tymon, near Athenry; she would spend summers there until she was 11; her uncle is Pat Kelly, the Mayo man who won an All-Ireland club with St Vincent’s.

Like Grealish, she emulated him in both codes too, being a decent midfielder with club and county before focusing on soccer.

“GAA had a massive influence on me. I connected to the nature of competition - winning and losing, physicality first, work hard, leave everything on the pitch.

“Then as I got older, I came into contact with players who were much more technical and skill-based. So being involved with Gaelic, that was loads of little one-v-ones all over the pitch, putting everything on the line.

“It was quite clear whether you got the better or worse of your one-v-one. Obviously the games are a bit more tactical now, but when I played it they were very much one-v-one based.

“So in terms of that physicality, getting stuck in, running and giving everything, all of that stuff, I have used that throughout my football career.

“I preferred it to football to be honest, because of how much more physical it was. I just wasn’t able to make a profession out of the Gaelic.

“But I watch the All-Irelands every year and one day, Mayo for Sam will come through, but until then I will have to keep bleating out that slogan!”

And so soccer thieved her dreams, if not her heart.

Mannion represented England from U-15 to U-23 level and received two senior Lionesses call-ups, but did not feature under then manager Phil Neville.

Now at Manchester United after a spell with rivals City, she shares an unusual record – along with Peter Schmeichel, Carlos Tevez, Andy Cole and Abbie McManus, she has tasted victory for both sides in a Manchester derby.

Like most young kids, her immediate environment dictated her sporting preferences; playing in England made it natural that she would play for England.

“I got a call-up at 12 and it was a bit of a natural progression but probably for little over the last year it’s been my intention and desire to play for Ireland.

“I started messaging a couple of the girls a year ago and then I did my cruciate.

“The surgery put a spanner in the works. Then I bumped into Vera Pauw last May and told her it was my intention to play for Ireland.

“The process has kicked on since then and ended up getting my clearance only a week ago.

“In some ways it feels a long time coming but the clearance has just happened. Here we are.”

A long way from there to here.

“My parents met in England after moving over for work,” the 27-year-old defender explains.

“They joined an Irish community in Birmingham, hence the Irish dancing and me playing GAA locally. It was a little team called Seán McDermott’s and then Warwickshire.

“All of the Irish traditions – GAA, Irish dancing and going to mass – has felt traditional. Obviously I’ve been born in England but apart from that all my family were Irish.

“So when I got the call-up last week, I can’t tell you how many messages I’ve had from family members.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever seen my parents so proud of anything I’ve done.

“I’ve been around football for a while and involved in few things but if they died tomorrow they’d be happy. That’s how excited how they are.”

The allegiances are pronounced now; in GAA, though, they can be conflicted given her parental roots.

“Whoever is winning in the Gaelic determines what shirt I have on. Usually it’s Mayo in the GAA and Galway in hurling.”

There will be a cynical view that suggests her recruitment is merely opportune; Pauw’s cussed determination not to indulge flippant bandwagon hoppers would strongly imply otherwise.

She accepts the questioning premise, just as she absorbed a grilling from Donegal’s Amber Barrett.

“I've been so excited to come and throw myself into it, but I've anticipated curiosity.

“I got into the room last night and Amber says, 'Hello, how are you doing?' and then she's like, 'What you doing here? Why are you here? What's your intention? Where has this come from?' and obviously I just answered the same way as I've answered to you.

“Of course people are going to have some level of curiosity, because I've literally just turned up on a camp and I've never been involved before, so why wouldn't people want to know?”

For now, she is intent on building relationships and also rebuilding her fitness – two traumatic ACL injuries, the sport’s ongoing curse, have dogged her progress but she is determined to make a strong push for the summer as United challenge for a title.

“I have been back training at club level since the end of November so I feel like a normal player at this point even though I haven’t played in many games.

“I had a day out with the U-23 team and had a friendly in Malta in January, but our club training is so testing, physically I feel ready.

“Vera will have a look at me in camp and see how I am going and how that lands and what she thinks of me. I can only hope it will be a good impression but I can only do the same thing I do at club training at Man United day in and day out.”

A long cherished dream now destined to become a reality.