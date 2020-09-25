'The lads have really embraced it' - Gary Rogers, Dundalk's new boss and the €4m golden ticket

Gary Rogers spent the afternoon of his 39th birthday in his garden with his three children, a serene picture compared to the frantic nature of how the day had started.

It was well past midnight in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, when Rogers and the victorious Dundalk squad arrived at the airport following their dramatic penalty shootout win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Their departure from Sheriff’s €150m stadium was delayed when the hosts queried the location of two towels, an episode which shone a light on how the victory for the away side had gone down.

Dundalk’s squad were able to chat in the departure lounge, but Covid-19 restrictions meant they had to stay distanced with masks on once they boarded their flight home.

Rogers wasn’t able to sleep with the adrenaline still rushing following the shootout stop that has given Dundalk a chance to return to the Europa League group stages.

He got an hour’s rest after arriving home to his wife, Linda, and their three kids and he wasn’t going to complain about that. Their youngest, Jules, was born five weeks ago.

"I’ve had three trips away in those five weeks," he says. "And she’s been at home with three kids, a six-year-old (Bonnie), a two-and-a-half year old (Layla) and the newborn.

"Even when I’ve been here, she’s been doing the night feeds. The penalty save can be attributed to her work as much as anything else."

It’s possible there could be more trips to come, but the Dundalk camp have sought to dampen down the expectation around what lies ahead – much as they cannot control perception outside the camp.

They face Faroese side Ki Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday, with a combination of good performances and the luck of the draw giving both outfits the chance to bring their European earnings for the year close to the €4m mark.

It’s an incredible opportunity given the grim outlook after their sobering Champions League exit to Slovenian side Celje which served as Vinny Perth’s farewell.

Celje are now out of Europe, whereas Dundalk are on the brink, but Rogers (right) asserts there is no danger of complacency because of the low-profile opposition.

"We’re not exactly a household name in European football ourselves," says the Meathman.

"We’ve no divine right to go and beat anybody. The reason you win games is how you apply yourself, your workrate, your attitude. They are there on merit and so are we."

Dundalk have begun their early research on Ki, watching footage of their stunning 6-1 win over Dinamo Tbilisi. They have six players in the Faroe Islands squad, and a sprinkling of overseas players. A Covid-19 outbreak in the Slovan Bratislava camp gave them a walkover in the previous round, but they capitalised spectacularly.

Indeed, Dundalk and Rogers were hopeful Sunday’s league encounter with Shamrock Rovers could be rescheduled to give them a clear run to prepare.

The request was rejected, with the FAI pointing out that the Lilywhites already have a busy October schedule before considering what might happen if they get through.

These are good problems to have after a fraught period where the club made headlines for the wrong reasons. Rogers is full of praise for Filippo Giovagnoli and the positive impact that the Italian and assistant Giuseppe Rossi have made after their shock appointment.

"On the second day, they were taking training, and straight away Filippo had everybody’s name right. You could tell the level of work that he’d put in. Going into a new environment with 20 or 30 lads, it was so impressive," says the veteran.

"The lads have really embraced it.

"It’s been a difficult season for everybody, it hasn’t panned out the way we wanted, but it was ideal that they got two weeks at the start to show us what they wanted in training and it’s paid dividends."

Rogers was left guessing on where he stood, with Giovagnoli favouring Aaron McCarey for a league game with Shelbourne.

At his age, that usually means whispers.

"I’m under no illusions," he says. "I’ve one bad game and I am finished in peoples eyes. I’ve to be at the top of my game every week to stay in the team."

Another big week beckons.