'The lads have really embraced it' - Gary Rogers, Dundalk's new boss and the €4m golden ticket

Dundalk's Gary Rogers celebrates saving a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Gary Rogers spent the afternoon of his 39th birthday in his garden with his three children, a serene picture compared to the frantic nature of how the day had started.

It was well past midnight in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, when Rogers and the victorious Dundalk squad arrived at the airport following their dramatic penalty shootout win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Their departure from Sheriff’s €150m stadium was delayed when the hosts queried the location of two towels, an episode which shone a light on how the victory for the away side had gone down.

