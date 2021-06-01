The key decisions Southgate faces as he finalises England’s Euro vision

England manager Gareth Southgate will today trim his 33-man squad for the European Championships down to 26 players. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

How many right-backs does it take to change English fortunes?

“You see right-backs, I see outstanding footballers,” Gareth Southgate suggested when naming four in his extended squad. That may be so but ask Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James to state their preferred position, and they are not replying with “versatile wide man”.

James’s exceptional Champions League final performance served only to exacerbate Southgate’s migraine. The Chelsea man looked like he was in such form to be in the starting XI for England’s opening game, not just join the squad. It certainly did not help Alexander-Arnold’s cause given many believe the choice is between the duo.

Southgate must be asking himself if Alexander-Arnold will be the first England defender picked ahead of a midfielder or striker for such a purpose.

How fit is Harry Maguire?

James’s performance in Porto was reassuring, but John Stones’s edgy display must have given Southgate palpitations. If Maguire is not available for any period of the competition, Southgate will be toying with the extra security of three centre-backs. The smart money is on the England manager being prepared to switch formations as the tournament progresses, presuming Maguire makes it.

England have often suffered by risking their stars in international tournaments. It has always backfired. In Maguire’s case it is another gamble worth taking.

Even if the group games come too soon, Southgate must optimistically think ahead to June 26, when the round of 16 kicks-off, or even July 2 when England will hope to be in the quarter-final. It is inconceivable a fit Maguire will be watching such a game at home for the sake of another two weeks of rehabilitation, especially given the shortage of top-class alternatives in the back four.

Which midfielder is a necessary extra?

Southgate must have spent the past week reading fitness reports and analysing data so he can be sure Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be at full speed. Like Maguire, Henderson cannot be expected to be at his sharpest on the opening day, but what about in a month, should England progress?

Henderson’s recent absence must guarantee his understudy – Leeds’s Kalvin Phillips – stays in, possibly starting the tournament until the senior midfielder is at full speed.

If Southgate decides to leave out one of his right-backs he could retain all the midfielders. Should he go the other way, one of Jude Bellingham, Jesse Lingard or James Ward-Prowse will be out.

Ten attackers is at least three too many

Southgate’s provisional squad underlined the depth of attacking talent, England top heavy with strikers but short of world-class central midfielders and centre-backs. The most recent inclusions – Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins and Mason Greenwood – appear to be the most insecure, joining one of the back-up goalkeepers in the unlucky seven failing to make the final cut.

Saka’s time will come and Watkins appears to be in direct competition with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the fight to deputise for Harry Kane.

Greenwood is the wild card who Southgate must be seriously considering. England’s best hope of going far is maximising their firepower. That, allied to the fitness checks on his senior man, must be at the top of Southgate’s deliberations.

