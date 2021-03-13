The Keane's Gambit - Waiting game could cost Roy and Robbie

Mick McCarthy's feat of reaching his 1,000th game in management last week earned a nod of approval from well beyond these shores. McCarthy is happy with that landmark, but those around him also know that he’s proud of another figure on his CV: 9. As in nine months, the longest he has been out of work since his first managerial job at the age of 32.

In any profession, a long gap on a CV can lead to raised eyebrows when looking for employment, which is why the lack of involvement of two of McCarthy’s successors as Ireland captain, Roy Keane and Robbie Keane, is such a puzzle and also such a worry.

Roy has not managed a team in over a decade and has not had a football role in more than two years. Once seen as a Manchester United manager in waiting, or Martin O’Neill’s successor with the national team, Roy is no longer linked with big jobs, apart from some excitement in Glasgow this week over betting on the vacant Celtic post (a job Keane rejected seven years ago). If Sheffield United are looking for a man to replace Chris Wilder, Roy’s name is not on the list.

Robbie left his post as Middlesbrough assistant last summer, and while he’s still on the FAI payroll he effectively hasn’t done a day’s work for them since McCarthy was replaced by Stephen Kenny last April, as Kenny had no place for Keane on his coaching staff.

Still being paid by the FAI, as he’s entitled to be under a contract given to him, not a contract he wrote himself, Robbie fills his days with occasional TV work – he’s popular in Scandinavia – and he regularly attends training sessions at Shamrock Rovers, albeit in an informal and unpaid capacity. Like most Irish adults in lockdown, any excuse to get out of the house is a good one.

It’s led to a standoff which is embarrassing for the association: in his first address to the media two weeks ago, new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill admitted that he had yet to even hold talks with Robbie. It’s not Keane’s fault, but it is an issue created by the FAI (albeit the ‘old’ FAI) which they have not dealt with in Hill’s 19 weeks in office.

Robbie, who had a brief stint as a manager in India, has stated his desire to manage, telling one UK media outlet in September, “I’m certainly in no rush, I’m not desperate. I’ll wait for the right opportunity”, though a subsequent link with the manager’s job at LA Galaxy failed to materialise.

Roy has never ruled out a return to management and is still a young man, the same age as Premier League managers like Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola. But are the two Keanes in danger of becoming an irrelevance to management, so far removed from the day to day of the game that they’re no longer in the conversation?

Robbie has been offered at least one job, at Dundalk, last summer. His instant rejection of the offer was a wise one, as subsequent events at Oriel Park have borne out, their chaotic and confusing coaching set-up a car crash happening in full view. But while agents across the UK and Europe have Robbie’s name somewhere on a list when vacancies arise at a club, Robbie may find that hoping for the right job to come along could lead to a very long wait.

The case of David O’Leary is a warning to the two Keanes: O’Leary, a man whose stock was once very high, wanted to wait for “the right job” to come along. O’Leary had just one job (in the UAE) in the last 15 years, and he recently admitted his regret that he turned down the chance to manage Newcastle United when he was offered it in 2009.

Put simply, Robbie Keane will have to stop waiting and just get his hands dirty if he wants to get to the top, to forget about the right job and just take a job, any job. It’s believed that Robbie would only give proper consideration to a manager’s job in the Championship, or a coaching position in the Premier League, and would rule out a job in the League of Ireland. But as time goes by, a post in League One or League Two may be all he can hope for.

Even those jobs are hard to get, and harder to keep: his former team-mates at Leeds, Harry Kewell (manager) and Alan Maybury (assistant), were axed, harshly as it happens, by League One side Oldham last week.

Robbie and Roy Keane each have a status in the game, from their playing days, which contemporaries can never match, but they have been outpaced by former team-mates on the coaching ladder.

Jim Goodwin’s international career stopped after one cap but he has quietly and confidently been carving out a very good reputation for himself in Scotland, first as manager of part-time side Alloa and now with St Mirren. Goodwin is a man on the rise but Roy and Robbie remain stuck. But the St Mirren chance might not have come his way if Goodwin had not been willing to get his hands dirty as a part-time manager with Alloa.

A batch of players who were contemporaries of Robbie are learning on the job as Shay Given (Derby), John O’Shea (Reading) and Rory Delap (Stoke) are working at first team level.

Today, while the two Keanes potentially spend their Saturday on the couch, two internationals will clash, tactically speaking, in an important game in the Championship: Derby County, where Given is first-team coach, badly need the points against a Millwall side where Shaun Williams is player/coach. Given joined Derby as goalkeeping coach under previous manager Frank Lampard but his overall knowledge of the game was so impressive that new boss Wayne Rooney promoted him to first-team coach.

Delap’s progress is also a lesson for players like the two Keanes who are drifting in their post-playing careers. He started off coaching, informally, the U-13 side at his former club Derby, progressed and is now first-team coach under Michael O’Neill, while the first job for Kevin Foley (now working full time in the USA) was part-time coach of the Wolves U-13s. Andy Reid has led his Nottingham Forest U-23 side to the top of their division.

They all learned and moved up the ladder. But playing the waiting game is costly. Shortly after his exit from Ipswich, Roy says he was “offered an international job and I spoke to a Turkish club, but they didn’t feel like the right opportunities”. Later, in 2014, Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond told Keane over a cup of tea in a Dublin hotel that the manager’s job was his. Keane said no thanks, unhappy with the financial terms of the contract while also sensing a lack of love: “Celtic didn’t show they wanted me.”

Roy left his Ireland role in November 2018 and has only worked in TV studios since then. As always, there is interest in Keane: he was strongly linked with the manager’s job with Azerbaijan last year, but it’s believed that his employers’ demand that the manager committed to living in Baku caused Keane to back away.

Should Roy have just taken the Celtic job, despite his unhappiness with the terms? Should he have taken up the delights of Baku and accepted that Azerbaijan job? His Sky Sports salary softens any blow, but surely now he wonders if he should have simply said yes to the offer, any offer, and ironed out the wrinkles later.

It’s a similar story with Robbie. He would probably see himself on the same level as Scott Parker, who is managing in the Premier League, and wonder why he can’t get there too. The fact that Jonathan Woodgate, the Middlesbrough manager who brought in Robbie as his No 2, got a second chance after that Boro sacking, with Bournemouth, would feed Robbie’s hope that a door could open at a big club.

Not everyone survives: A rough spell as John Barnes’ assistant at Tranmere convinced Jason McAteer that management was not for him; Steve Staunton’s managerial career was effectively over when he was sacked by Ireland.

But Robbie needs to start somewhere. The longer he goes without working, the more remote his chances of landing a job become, as even those who lose their jobs, like Maybury, get experience while Keane’s CV has gaping holes.

When O’Leary left Aston Villa in 2006, he expected big contracts in big leagues to become his, would even have thought that the Ireland job would land his way.

Instead, each year took O’Leary further into irrelevance. Roy and Robbie can’t afford to suffer the same fate. The dream job may come one day but, for now, any job will have to do.

Irish in management

UK

Mick McCarthy Cardiff manager

Chris Hughton N Forest manager

John Sheridan Swindon manager

Jim Goodwin St Mirren manager

Peter Murphy Annan Athletic manager

Steven Reid Scotland assistant manager

Lee Carsley England U-20s manager

Nick Colgan N Forest goalkeeping coach

Dean Kiely Crystal Palace goalkeeping coach

Gary Waddock Cambridge United assistant manager

Shay Given Derby first team coach

John O’Shea Reading first team coach

Rory Delap Stoke first team coach

Shaun Williams Millwall first team player/coach

Andy Reid N Forest U-23s manager

Liam Lawrence Stoke U-15s manager

Alan McLoughlin Swindon Town academy manager

Jon Goodman MK Dons academy manager

Lam Daish Portsmouth U-18s manager

Darren O’Dea Celtic academy coach

LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Damien Duff Shelbourne U-17s manager

Stephen McPhail Shamrock Rovers Technical Director

Kevin Sheedy Waterford FC manager

Colin Healy Cork City manager

FURTHER FIELDS

Curtis Fleming Punjab FC manager (India)

Terry Phelan South United Technical Director (India)

Owen Coyle Jamshedpur manager (India)

Kevin Foley Tampa Bay Rowdies assistant manager (USA)

*List composed of former Ireland internationals in coaching/management roles