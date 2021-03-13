| 4°C Dublin

The Keane's Gambit - Waiting game could cost Roy and Robbie

As pals like Given move up the coaching ladder, the two Keanes are stuck

Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane and assistant manager Roy Keane in 2014. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Mick McCarthy's feat of reaching his 1,000th game in management last week earned a nod of approval from well beyond these shores. McCarthy is happy with that landmark, but those around him also know that he’s proud of another figure on his CV: 9. As in nine months, the longest he has been out of work since his first managerial job at the age of 32.

In any profession, a long gap on a CV can lead to raised eyebrows when looking for employment, which is why the lack of involvement of two of McCarthy’s successors as Ireland captain, Roy Keane and Robbie Keane, is such a puzzle and also such a worry.

Roy has not managed a team in over a decade and has not had a football role in more than two years. Once seen as a Manchester United manager in waiting, or Martin O’Neill’s successor with the national team, Roy is no longer linked with big jobs, apart from some excitement in Glasgow this week over betting on the vacant Celtic post (a job Keane rejected seven years ago). If Sheffield United are looking for a man to replace Chris Wilder, Roy’s name is not on the list.

