The Irish reign in Spain – how Ireland’s exports coped in La Liga

Here’s how the Irish have fared down through the years when swapping familiar football terrain for Spain.

Patrick O’Connell

Managed Racing Santander, Real Oviedo, Real Betis, Barcelona, Sevilla (1922-1949)

Having left England under a cloud over a match-fixing incident while he was a Manchester United player, Dubliner O’Connell found his way to Spain, taking over as manager at Racing Santander in 1922 and was in charge with them when La Liga was born in 1928. He guided Real Betis to a league title in 1935, managed Barcelona through the Civil War years and finished up with Sevilla in 1945. He died in London in 1959 but a recent campaign to honour him, with a proper burial place in London and a plaque in Dublin, has revived Don Patricio’s legacy in Spain and in Ireland.

Alan Campbell

Santander/Logrones (1984-1987)

The striker had just won a league title with Shamrock Rovers in 1983/84 when a Spanish side newly promoted to the top flight, Racing Santander, pounced. Clubs were restricted to having only three non-Spanish players but Campbell adapted quickly, scoring the only goal of the game in his La Liga debut, against Sporting Gijon. He scored an impressive 16 goals in two seasons with Santander, then had one season in the second tier with Logrones before moving on to clubs in Belgium and Scotland. Campbell made history in 1985 with his senior Ireland debut at home to Italy, the first Irish player to get capped while at a Spanish club, and he was also with Racing when capped for the third and final time against Spain, also in ’85.

Liam Buckley

Racing Santander (1986-1987)

One Dubliner (Buckley) replaced another (Campbell) at Santander for the 1986/87 season and ex-Rovers man Buckley, who moved to Spain after a happy two-year spell with Belgian side Waragem also adapted well to life in Spain, making his debut away to Barcelona, up against Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes who were also debutants. After one year in Spain, Buckley moved on again, to Switzerland but five goals in 35 games that season in Spain was a decent return.

Michael Robinson

Osasuna (1987-1989)

A European Cup winner with Liverpool in 1984, Robinson’s career with club (QPR) and country was in decline when he joined Spanish side Osasuna in January 1987. But the move to Spain not only revived his status as a player but provided him with a post-playing career in broadcasting (in Spanish) until his death at the age of 61, following illness, in 2020.

He scored 12 goals in 58 games over two and a half seasons for Osasuna before he was forced to retire in 1989 due to a knee injury at the age of 31 but is fondly remembered by the Spanish football community and his goals in his first half-season helped Osasuna avoid relegation.

The only non-Spaniard on the field when he made his debut in January ’87, he adapted well, scored against Real Madrid and Barcelona in his first few games and would end up playing against familiar faces like Mark Hughes, Gary Lineker, Steve Archibald and compatriots Liam Buckley and Kevin Moran. After retirement he was a familiar face on Spanish TV, and the Spanish game mourned his loss to cancer in 2020.

Martin Bayly

Fuigueras (1988-1989)

Dubliner Bayly had spells in England and back home in the League of Ireland with Sligo Rovers and Derry City when an agent lured him to Spanish second tier side Figueras. He stayed just one season (1988/1989), then returned home and lined out for eight different LOI clubs before retiring aged 36.

Kevin Moran

Sporting Gijon (1988-1990)

Frozen out at Manchester United by Alex Ferguson, Moran initially thrived with his 1988 move to Spain and won eight caps while with Gijon (he was a Gijon player when he captained Ireland away to Spain, in Seville, in a World Cup qualifier in 1988).

His second season was not as successful and Moran returned to England (Blackburn Rovers) where he joined Frank Stapleton.

“In a football sense I learned an awful lot there, I became a better player,” Moran recalled. “But the end came a year and a half later, a new manager was installed during the time I was injured, he brought in a couple of new faces and I knew when I got fit I would be struggling to get back in. He gave the impression that he wanted to play his own people.”

Wary of losing his place with Ireland ahead of the 1990 World Cup he sought a move, signed for Blackburn “and the adventure ended, just as I was getting the hang of the language”.

Ashley Grimes

Osasuna (1989-1991)

Dubliner Grimes was 32 and heading into the twilight of his career when he joined Michael Robinson and Sammy Lee at Osasuna in the summer of 1989, Grimes making 13 appearances in his first season in the top flight due to injury. “I was generally free of injury but my knee was at me when I was at Osasuna, I had a few operations and things fell apart. I ended up back at Stoke for one year,” Grimes told the Irish Independent in 2021. “But I liked Spain, it was a very relaxed way of life, no pressure.”

John Aldridge

Real Sociedad (1989-1991)

Aldridge had an emotional farewell to the Kop when he (reluctantly) left Liverpool in September 1989, sold to Real Sociedad against his will. “I never wanted to leave Anfield,” he said. “I felt they treated me the way a butcher would treat a piece of meat.” His exit was soured by Liverpool’s attitude and their paltry offer (£25,000) to end his contract early.

As a foreigner (the first foreigner to play for the club in 30 years) he was not at first welcomed at a club who usually had only Basque players, with graffiti on the walls of the stadium (“Not outsiders welcome here,” his translator reluctantly told Aldridge when Aldo asked what it meant) making it clear they were not impressed.

After a 5-0 loss in his second game Aldridge was lambasted in the press, but things turned in his third league game when his two goals turned a 2-0 deficit against Barcelona into a 2-2 draw. A week later he scored in a 2-1 win over the hated Real Madrid and by the end of his first season it was an Aldo goal in a win over Sevilla which got them into Europe, earning him hero status.

He would not see out his three-year deal as his family could not settle and seeing his daughter being bullied in school one day was the last straw so he sought, and got, a return to the UK (Tranmere).

“I scored 40 goals in 75 matches for Real Sociedad, something which made my career in Spain a successful one, I believe I more than repaid the £1.15m they paid for me,” he recalled, proud of his record of eight goals in six games against Barcelona.

A contract wrangle over his payoff soured relations with the club (Real wanted Aldridge to pay them £25,000 to leave before his contract ended while he argued he was due a £75,000 payment from them) but he retained a love for the fans who were sorry to see him leave in 1991.

Something of a folk hero, Aldo is often welcomed back to the club by fans.

Ian Harte

Levante (2004-2007)

A move to Levante in 2004 was a big change for Harte who had been at Leeds United for all of his career before then.

Capped eight times in his spell at Levante, he started well with the newly-promoted club and played regularly against the Galacticos of Real Madrid and Barcelona who were dominant at the time, but could not help prevent their relegation in his debut season.

Harte stayed on and they were promoted again in his second season, but weeks into his third season there he was told he could leave and in August 2007 Roy Keane took him to Sunderland.

Steve Finnan

Espanyol (2008-2009)

Like Michael Robinson before him, Finnan was an Ireland international with a European Cup medal from his Liverpool days when he landed in Spain, with Espanyol, in the summer of 2008.

Right away he spoke of his warmth for the place and said he’d like to retire in Barcelona, and he gained two of his caps while a La Liga player.

But Finnan, 32 at the time of his move there, struggled due to injury and lack of form and didn’t see out his two-year contract as within a year he was back in England, after just four league games for Espanyol.

After a subsequent one-year spell with Portsmouth he was finished with football.

Kevin Toner

La Nucia (2020-present)

The Meath native, who played Premier League football with Aston Villa as a teenager in 2016, was at a loose end when he left St Patrick’s Athletic in 2019 and opted to move to Spain, where family had settled, for non-football reasons.

He hooked up with fourth-tier side La Nucia but has adapted well to life as a semi-professional and is now in his third season with La Nucia, who are in the lower leagues but do get to play top-flight sides in the Spanish Cup, playing against Valencia only last month.

“People thought I was off my head, just walking out on football the way I did," he told the Irish Independent in 2021.

"I had stopped football for eight months or so, a month after I left St Pat's I went to Spain, my head wasn't in the right place and I just took a break for a while, and I'm happy I did, that gave me the motivation to get back playing football again.”