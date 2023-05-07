The Irish Championship review: which players are heading to the Premier League and who will be in League One

The Premier League season still has some stories to be written, with the title, Champions League places and relegation slots all still up for grabs.

But ahead of the final day of the regular season in the Championship tomorrow, most of the business has been wrapped up. For Irish players in that division, there is good news (guaranteed promotion for Josh Cullen, Michael Obafrmi, John Egan), bad news (the likes of James McClean, Will Keane, Andy Lyons, Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long have been relegated), and promotion still on offer for some impressive but uncapped players who will see Premier League football as a route into the Irish squad (Danny McNamara, Sammie Szmodics).

Here is the state of play for the final day of the Championship season as seen through Irish eyes.

Promoted

Burnley are up as champions, meaning there will be a return to Premier League football next season for Josh Cullen and Michael Obafemi. Luke McNally still has three years left on his contract with the Clarets, having only joined them last summer, but lack of game time in the Championship with Burnley is not a good sign and he will at least need a further spell out on loan, though he did make a huge impression while with Coventry City this season.

Vincent Kompany says he does rate McNally, but trusting him to play at centre-back in the Premier League calls for another level of trust.

Sheffield United are also back in the top flight and will rely heavily on John Egannext term, but the future is not as clear forEnda Stevens. He’s played just 14 games this season due to injury, though he did return to the side last week.

However, for a player who turns 32 in the summer, another Premier League campaign might be too much to ask for. Ciaran Clark is on loan to the Blades from Newcastle, which could potentially become something permanent as he's out of contract with the Magpies next month.

Playoffs

Underage cap Louie Watson played just four games for Luton Town this season, but they bought him from Derby County with an eye on the future. In a way, another season in the Championship would aid his progress more than promotion.

Darragh Lenihan, on the other hand, played in all bar five games for Middlesbrough and should they end up in the Premier League, top-flight football is a level that Lenihan can easily adapt to.

He’s just turned 29, but promotion with Coventry City this season could be the best chance for Sean Maguire to test himself at that level.

However, the striker only joined Coventry on a short-term contract midway through the season, and that deal is up at the end of the term. With no goals in his seven games for the Sky Blues so far, he could have work to do to earn a longer-term contract, but he would relish a crack at the Premier League after all this time.

With 39 starts, Danny McNamara has been one of the mainstays of a promotion-chasing Millwall side and is unfortunate to have missed out on not just caps but a place in the senior squad, with competition at full-back so intense.

At 24, McNamara could be a late developer Ireland-wise, but it would be fascinating to see how he’d fare in the Premier League. Teenage striker Aidomo Emakhu has had a miserable run with injuries since his move from Shamrock Rovers, just one appearance, but he’s one for the future.

Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers all need a win on the last day of the season to sneak into the playoffs. Blackburn could steal a playoff place from Millwall if they can beat the Lions, and WBA need Sunderland to lose.

One Irish player toiling away off the radar is the uncapped Blackburn man Sammie Szmodics. With five goals, he’s their third-top scorer, impressive for a player cursed by injury and restricted to just 27 starts. Stephen Kenny has scouted the player, but at 27, he really needs a run in the Premier League to make the Irish squad.

It's been a tough season for West Brom’s Irish pairDara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby, O’Shea missing the final two months of the season with an injury sustained on Ireland duty in March. Molumby blew hot and cold in the first half of the campaign but has come good of late. Both men have already played in the Premier League, so they know the territory and are good enough, should WBA get there.

Near misses

The likes of Swansea, Preston, Norwich, Hull and Stoke City have nothing to play for on the final day, but some Irish players there have a point to prove. Swansea fans are resigned to a summer exit for Ryan Manning, a star performer for them as he delivered goals (five) and a lot of assists. About to turn 27, this next move and contract offer is the key one in the Galway man’s career.

Swansea City's Ryan Manning — © PA

Preston had an Irish five-a-side team, but it was mixed emotions from a season where the team would have done better. Greg Cunningham (32) suffered a season-ending injury in March, and as he’s out of contract, he’s likely to move on.

Club captain Alan Browne remains the club’s most valuable asset if they need to sell, but his absence through injury was felt in the final weeks of the season and it’s doubtful if he will be available for Ireland next month. Robbie Brady’s record of 24 starts was his best output in some time, but his contract is up and a move could be on the cards.

Troy Parrott began well in his loan spell, but his season took a downturn when he tore his hamstring while celebrating a goal in October. In the second half of the season, he was replaced by another Irishman on loan from the Premier League, Everton’sTom Cannon, who could feature more for the Toffees next season, while Parrott awaits an uncertain fate at Spurs.

Hull also had an Irish Premier League loanee struck down by injury as Aaron Connolly was just hitting form with them in February when he broke his toe, though he did well at Hull and could make a summer bid. Also impressing under the radar at Hull was ex-Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, while teenage midfielder Harry Vaughan is one to keep an eye on after he broke into the side.

Norwich had a dismal season, an injury-scarred one to forget for Adam Idah (just 11 starts and two goals), while reports indicate the club, alarmed by the gap between their final mid-table position and the top two, could sell key asset Andrew Omobamidele to fund a summer rebuild. Mark Sykes coped well with elevation to the Championship, his versatility is a big asset and he could make real progress next season.

The lower half

It’s a relief for Stoke City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield, QPR, Rotherham and Cardiff to have secured safety before the last day of the season, as they all flirted with the drop at one stage.

Stoke send Will Smallbone back to Southampton after a good loan spell from him in a poor side, but Kevin Long and Scott Hogan both had a season to forget with Birmingham, while Cardiff’s Irish crop (Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan) all had frustrations.

Jimmy Dunne had an impressive tally to starts (37) for QPR, but Dubliners Mide Shodipo and Sinclair Armstrong need to move on to get games. Of that bottom half, only Rotherham can say they achieved something in staying up, though sadly for fans, it seems inevitable that Choedozie Ogbene will move on as he was so impressive for them, and only for injury, Georgie Kelly would have contributed more.

Relegated

Waterford man Noel Hunt took over as interim boss at Reading for the final weeks but could not keep them up. Jeff Hendrick ends his time there and returns to Newcastle, who will either loan him out again or sell him, though Reading may opt to keep Shane Long on board for League One next season.

For Andy Lyons, his time in the Championship was brief as Blackpool were relegated but will be an asset next season and his delivery of goals (four in 18 games) puts some of their attacking players to shame, while one-cap-wonder CJ Hamilton returns to obscurity in League One.

Wigan have massive problems off the field, with players unpaid (again) last month, and need massive work off the field before they can think about football. They may need to try and offload contracted Ireland players Will Keane and Jamie McGrath, though they will retain the out-of-contract James McClean to lead their promotion fight.