The innocence has long gone but Maradona's death reminds us of when it truly did exist

Diego Maradona brought me to my first game in Richmond Park. Well, not exactly. Willie O'Neill, a former reserve goalkeeper with St Patrick's Athletic, brought me to my first game in Richmond Park, squeezed sardine-like in his green mini alongside his sons.

But Diego Maradona made me come back for the next game, even though the neighbours stayed at home, the 51 bus replacing the mini as the carriage of choice.

And the one after that. And I'm still going, even - whisper it - during lockdown.

And so, although we are aware that, famously, Diego visited the old Lansdowne Road, it is almost certain that he never visited the old Richmond Park.

But a spotty, solitary boy sought some sense of his spirit there nonetheless, in the secluded sanctuary of a sylvan setting, surrounded by an urgently racing river and the sleeping, shuttered windows of faded grand red-brick houses. He was not to be found immediately, for example, within the impossibly tanned frame of the languid Mark Meagan, bless him.

But was there a trace, later, within the languidly elegant frame of Paul Osam? Or the enchanted left foot of Eddie Gormley, for whom the nickname 'Hagi' might have been supplanted by 'Maradona' were it not for chronological immediacy?

Why, only this summer, as an improbable goal drought entered what seemed like its 800th hour, was it not there within the impish, almost fragile frame of the artful dodger, Chris Forrester, billowing the net as if suddenly infused with a life force from afar?

"Hagi". "Billy Boy". "Rusty". "Git". "Quigo". Maybe Maradona has indeed visited Richmond Park.

A childish fancy, perhaps.

But, for the generation of adults who suffered a little grief on Wednesday evening, with yet another in the constant, nagging reminders that immortality is but a mirage, the news arrived with a thunder-bolt thump to remind us what it means to be truly alive.

To be a football fan but also a human and to often be unable to distinguish between the two, clinging to youth though age withers and experience batters us, before sometimes it seems hard to tell the difference between sepia-tinted memories and the harsh realities of existence.

To confuse impossible idolatry with personal responsibility in one's day to day life. And to confuse Maradona with the new midfield signing from Athlone Town in one's sporting life.

The principal motivation for the mini pilgrimage to Inchicore in a Mini was the previous summer's World Cup, a brief, but spectacular, explosion of technicolour from an impossibly sunshiny place in what seemed like another world.

There had already been an impressionable World Cup in which Maradona had featured, in 1982.

But an uncertainly shy and diffident nine-year-old had neither the courage nor conviction to transport a fledgling passion much further than the gate-posts of number three across the road or the big field around the corner where games lasted for hours, supplanted at tea-time by working fathers impatiently impersonating gruff liberos. 1982's World Cup seemed to contain merely fleeting images for a young child. As quickly as it came, it went and so too its temporary glow.

Boniek one day, Zico the next. A screaming Tardelli, a screamer from Gerry Armstrong scoring for an Ireland we were told wasn't ours but maybe could be if enough people were killed.

For the 1980s were bleak, a 'free' Republic where to be gay earned you a vicious kicking, or to be unexpectedly pregnant sent you into a cold graveyard or onto a colder ferry, where being unwanted invited abuse and neglect, a land of saints and scholars run by corrupt politicians and their financial acolytes.

Grey was the pre-eminent shade; brown was positively vivacious; any splashes of colour were greeted with suspicion should they ever deign to threaten the unyielding landscape of doom.

And so when any ray of light came into our lives, whether the exotica of MT-USA or the erotica of Dallas we supped from the forbidden cup with abandon.

A World Cup drowned us in drunken Sangria sun.

By the age of 13, music and football were escape valves from the dreariness and the Mexico World Cup was a captivating reservoir for the frustrated yearnings of a child from a broken home.

Much of this week's mourning has reflected sepia-tinted nostalgia; the Portuguese have a word for it, "saudade", an intense longing for something now absent.

Our youth. A feeling, a state of mind.

Mexico was an explosion of colour and excitement into dry, dark adolescence, unheralded, mostly. In a pre-internet, pre-Sky Sports age, it seemed to arrive almost without warning, as did its star.

Sport didn't dominate news or TV or radio as it does now. And we did not have the resources available to know of Maradona's career between World Cups, those struggles at Barcelona so many years later dissected in multiple books and documentaries.

And his exploits in '82 had been tantalisingly out of reach for a lonely, only child trying to make sense of the world but four years on, almost half a lifetime at that age, he was ready to embrace by a defining faith.

And a definitive idol.

Maradona was ready to shine in '86 and a 13-year-old was ready to bask in the rays.

For many, the goals against England and Belgium have dominated this week's vast encomium in memoriam; for me, the goal against Italy, now viewed as a vengeful response to the Azzurri's assaults in '82, lit the fuse of imagination.

It burned all the way to the triumphant final.

One didn't need a heat map or an indecipherable graph denoting xG or pointy-headed professors of irrelevance tracking his touch stats to reveal something that already seared deep within the soul.

Meaning may be capable of interpretation in facts and figures, but feelings are impossible to distil.

It seemed like the representation of a dream. And then, almost as suddenly as it appeared, it was gone. But though the sights and sounds were gone, the feelings remained and, yes, they were transported, somehow, down the Naas Road in a cramped Mini a few weeks later.

And, in a way, those feelings both lived and died on the sloping, grassy banks of the Camac.

They lived, for a passionate attachment to the beautiful game was formed there, but died, too, as the sport's occasional ugliness was peeled away in onion layers with each advancing year into adulthood.

By 1990, this country was awash with patriotic fervour, but the burgeoning grown-up was instead parked in relatively parochial irrelevance, trundling to four corners of football's forgotten land as St Pat's chased their first league title.

Maradona couldn't repeat his feats of 1986, despite another handball, but somehow it didn't matter anymore. It was as if Mexico was already trapped in an amber for all time.

And neither he nor anyone else could possibly seek to recreate it.

In 1994, he was a shambling wreck, still capable of great feats, his frenzied celebration as if summoning up something of the spirit of old, but he was already a lost soul.

So many of us were, struggling with the transition to adulthood, tortuous relationships and addled addictions condemning innocence to the attic of memory.

By now, football had become a consumer fashion, built upon the unfashionable past and, as viewed through the prism of our closest neighbour, constructed upon the destruction of so much wanton waste, from Brussels to Bradford and Sheffield.

Young people still dreamed impossible dreams, of course, but they were now commodified, the sunshine innocence supplanted by saccharine suit-wearers pushing a product.

Fellow devotees won't appreciate this but the cocoon of Inchicore seemed for so long untouched by the real world, ignored by so many who lived close by it in a league unloved by its own country.

And so, fatefully perhaps for an adult who would develop multiple personal issues, the 13-year-old boy refused to grow up. Perhaps this, rather than any footballing ability, is what so cleaved me to Maradona.

The endless quest for a time past, to stay buried in the security of precocious history in order to prevent the possibility of the uncertain future.

Everyone must find a way to let go of the past, even though it often feels safer there.

Eventually, too late to rescue an old life, but early enough to save a new one, childish ways were discarded.

On Wednesday, the text from a teenaged son, confirming the death of a footballer he had never seen play but knew so intimately, offered a comfort that not all one's adult days had been wasted.

The tragic irony of Maradona's final months was that, denied the oxygen of football in lockdown, he succumbed to old habits that once made him feel so alive but, now, would kill him.

Heroes always die. But the love never does.

