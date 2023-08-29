The highs and lows of Vera Pauw’s Ireland reign – from making history to allegations of misconduct

Katie McCabe is consoled by Vera Pauw after the 2020 defeat to Ukraine

Vera Pauw with her manager of the year award at the RTÉ Sports Awards 2022

Amber Barrett scoring the goal that sent Ireland to the World Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

As Vera Pauw’s time as Ireland senior women’s manager comes to an end, almost four years to the day since her appointment, we look back on the highs and lows of the Dutch native’s time in charge.

​The highs

History made

There is only one place to start, Australia. Amber Barrett’s historic strike in last October’s Hampden Park play-off against Scotland booked Ireland’s place at their first World Cup, with Pauw raising her arms to the sky at the full time whistle.

Despite her side failing to progress past the group stage, after defeats to the Matildas and Canada were followed by a scoreless draw against Nigeria, the Dutch women’s place in Irish football history is assured.

Gothenburg

A crucial result in Ireland’s qualifying triumph came away in Sweden as Katie McCabe’s deflected effort had Pauw’s side 12 minutes away from a win over the second-best ranked side in the world at the time.

Although Ireland conceded a late goal, some excellent saves by Courtney Brosnan helped her side secure a massive point. Pauw hailed her side for executing her game-plan “phenomenally”, with the result being the springboard for a run of six successive victories and clean sheets that followed afterwards.

The Ireland manager and squad celebrate after Ireland's draw in Sweden

RTÉ Sports Manager of the Year

Two months after guiding Ireland to their maiden major tournament, Pauw was in Donnybrook to accept the RTÉ Sports Manager of the Year award for 2022, becoming the first woman to claim the prize.

Those 12 months saw Pauw’s side play 10 games, winning eight with 26 goals scored and six clean sheets, which helped them reach their highest FIFA world ranking of 23rd that year. “I never, ever for one moment thought that I would get it. What a year,” said a tearful Pauw upon accepting the award.

The lows

That night against Ukraine

Pauw’s sixth game in charge ended hopes of success in her first qualifying campaign with her new side, as an away defeat to Ukraine in October 2021 put paid to their chances of making Euro 2021.

A point would have secured a play-off for the European Championship at the very least, but Áine O’Gorman’s freak first-half own goal, coupled with skipper Katie McCabe’s missed penalty, meant the wait for a first major tournament would continue for the Girls in Green.

Katie McCabe is consoled by Vera Pauw after the 2020 defeat to Ukraine

An unwanted record in Reykjavik

Ireland’s 2-0 defeat to Iceland in Reykjavik in June 2021 saw Pauw’s side extend their winless run to seven matches, the worst run of results in the team’s history.

Pauw sought top sides to face in preparation for their World Cup qualifying campaign, but that run of losses, 14 goals conceded and just three scored proved the nadir of her reign.

Ireland's Megan Connolly tackling Iceland's Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir during their 2-0 defeat in June 2021

Allegations

In December, allegations of misconduct emerged concerning Pauw’s time at Houston Dash in 2018. Some former players at the US club alleged that the 60-year-old weight-shamed them, after a NWSL investigation published allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players at some clubs in a report.

The FAI backed Pauw with their “full support” as she strongly denied the allegations admitting “I’m angry, I’m really angry”, adding “I never made a remark on the appearance of a player.” Fresh allegations would follow last July and dominated Ireland’s farewell friendly against France.