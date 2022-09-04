When Preston were searching for an equaliser against Birmingham on Saturday, Robbie Brady didn’t have to worry that the subs board would call his number.

It’s a welcome turn of events. One of the stories of the Irish season in England so far is that the hero of Euro 2016 has become a fully-functioning professional footballer again.

Eight games is too small a sample size to declare with conviction that there will be no turning back for Brady from here. Nevertheless, the statistics speak for themselves.

Since his summer move to Preston, he’s started all eight league fixtures and finished six of them, with Saturday’s defeat – Preston’s first of the season – his fifth full match on the trot.

That’s a total of 691 minutes on the park, which compares favourably with just 217 from last season when he was on the fringes at Bournemouth after signing as a free agent.

In 2020/’21, his final season with Burnley, Brady was on the pitch for just over 1,200 minutes in all competitions. To have reached over half that amount in a month with Preston highlights what a good decision his move was.

It’s not just that Brady is playing, but he’s been playing well. He has slotted in seamlessly at left wing-back for a side that has produced a remarkable sequence of results in manager Ryan Lowe’s first full season in charge.

Until Saturday, Preston hadn’t conceded a goal so far this term. But they have only managed to score twice, in away wins at Luton and Coventry. There have been five scoreless draws to go with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to John Eustace-managed Birmingham.

They sit in 10th with the best defensive record by a distance; top-of-the-table Sheffield United are next in line with five goals conceded. Brady did manage to create their goal against Luton.

All the metrics suggest they should be doing better; they were on top in several of the drawn games and Troy Parrott has won praise for his performances, despite firing blanks in the league. Brady has been described by some observers as their stand-out player, though, and it’s accurate to say that was a source of surprise in certain quarters.

Despite his standing, Brady had to undergo a trial period with Preston before Lowe agreed to sign him and the offer was a one-year deal. This reflects concerns about his fitness, although it possibly does also leave the player with wriggle room for the best-case scenario.

Aiden McGeady used a loan period at Preston to earn a big-paying move to Sunderland.

Preston would pay modest wages by Championship standards and it’s safe to assume that Brady’s wage packet is lighter than his Hull, Norwich and Burnley earnings. There was a make-or-break feel to this relocation, and happily, he has responded positively. Lowe did insist last week that he had no fears about Brady’s health.

“I looked at his injury record and, bizarrely, I think he broke one rib and then another. He had an operation on his knee years ago, but his knee is fine and he’s a fit lad who gets up and down and has great quality.

“Yeah, to be honest, I knew that there would be positives with him and I knew that he’d be fit,” Lowe told LancsLive. “I told him when I was signing him that I would manage him to make sure we get 46 games out of him.

“Now, whether we can do that remains to be seen as yet, but I think he has been fantastic in all of the league games and he’s been fit. For him to keep getting minutes and keep building up and getting the recognition that he deserves, it is superb.”

From an Irish perspective, it’s an encouraging development too. Stephen Kenny has always been a fan of Brady but wasn’t able to justify the Dubliner’s inclusion when he was dormant at club level, although he was invited to spend some training time with the team and worked with FAI medical staff the summer before last.

Kenny likes Brady’s creativity and did use him in a front three in March 2021, when he converted to a three-at-the-back system. However, left wing-back is an area where Ireland lack the depth they have in other defensive positions.

James McClean’s Wigan resurgence – he made his 500th club career appearance in Saturday’s victory over Luton – has put him in pole position ahead of Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens, who has endured a frustrating time of it, damaging his calf in their season opener against Watford just as he was looking to move past an injury-plagued year.

Brady turns 31 in January, but he’s the youngest of the trio. He’s played himself back into the discussion.