Roy Keane has rarely held back in his criticism of Arsenal in recent years and he was pretty brutal in his assessment of Arsene Wenger's side after they plotted a route to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night.

'The guy's career is drifting' - Roy Keane's brutal assessment of Arsenal and one star name in particular

Arsenal turned in a limp performance as they tried to build on a 4-1 first leg advantage against CSKA Moscow in Russia, with the home side giving the Gunners a real scare as they stormed into a 2-0 lead on the night and had a chance to get the third goal they needed to progress.

A moment of magic from Danny Welbeck turned the tide in Arsenal's favour, yet it was the display of midfielder Jack Wilshere that caught Keane's eye once again, as he renewed his criticism of the England star. Keane said Wilshere was 'the most over-rated player on the planet' earlier this year and he continued his unforgiving critique of the Arsenal No.10 after his poor showing in Moscow.

"First of all, we keep hearing he is not fit and you need to be fit if you are going to be a footballer," Keane told ITV Sport. "Every time I see him he is getting treatment or he is carrying a knock. "Listen, maybe people think I have been harsh on him, but I have never been a big fan. For an attacking player, he doesn't get enough goals, he doesn't get enough assists. The guy's career is drifting. As bad as Arsenal were, he was really bad.

"Has he been offered a contract? If I was him I'd sign it quickly because if he thinks he is going to be getting big offers in the summer I'd be surprise. Again, the big question mark over him on top of what he lacks is he never seems to be fit. That is a big problem." Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted his side were not at their best as they struggled to match CSKA Moscow's intensity as they secured a 6-3 aggregate win, with Keane less diplomatic than the Gunners boss as he summed up their display.

"They were absolutely dreadful for the first 75 minutes. I'm sick and tired of saying it, but if you start a game slowly, you are in for a tough night," he added. "Arsenal were shocking at thee start if that game. They got out of jail a little bit with a great bit of quality from Welbeck, but we have seen the best and worst of Arsenal once again. Football is about setting yourself high standards and Arsenal.... they got out of jail. Where was the intensity? You have to play the game with a but of intensity. No one closing the ball down.

"The danger for the manager at Arsenal is you don't know what you are going to get and that is a worrying trait to have as a team. They have the quality to hurt teams, but in the semi-final they won't get away with the mistakes they have been making."

