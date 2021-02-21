The guard may be changing in Europe, but some old dogs can still handle the hard road

‘Politicians, ugly buildings and whores all get respectable if they last long enough,” John Huston tells Jack Nicholson in Chinatown.

This obviously goes for cute hoors and hardy hoors too. It’s why there seemed something stirring about 37-year-old Pepe and 36-year-old Giorgio Chiellini led out their teams at the Estadio de Drago on Wednesday night.

After careers consecrated to the extirpation of flair by all possible means, longevity had lent a form of nobility to this fearsome duo. And while Chiellini showed some signs of old age when limping off injured in the 35th minute, his opposite number strode indestructibly through the proceedings as Porto shocked Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

It seems odd to feel sentimental about Pepe, given that his entire career seems like a crusade to alienate as many opposition fans and neutrals as possible. But seeing him expertly marshal a defence which rendered another old stager Cristiano Ronaldo entirely peripheral, your hat involuntarily went off to the old scoundrel.

His achievement was all the more impressive given that the previous night, 34-year-old Gerard Pique looked virtually antediluvian as Barcelona’s defence was run ragged by Paris St Germain in their 4-1 home defeat.

Not just Pique or Lionel Messi but the entire Barcelona club seem to have suddenly grown old. After a decade and a half during which they defined the concept of footballing excellence to an extent not even fully reflected by four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles, the Catalans have finally fallen off the European pace altogether.

There was an apparent symmetry about Tuesday night’s defeat which made it tempting to see it as a changing of the guard. Barcelona, the repository of old organic football values, being surpassed by Paris St German with their Qatar money and 21st century showbiz ethos. Messi yielding his crown to Kylian Mbappe, who was undeniably electrifying on the night.

Looking at PSG in the Nou Camp it, was easy to imagine Mauricio Pochettino delivering the long sought Champions League title and making the big clubs who let him stay unemployed for over a year look very foolish indeed. Manchester United’s drab draw with West Brom was a reminder that when people say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing very well at Old Trafford, they mean relative to expectations.

Yet things are slightly complicated for Pochettino because, for the first time in recent seasons, his side are in a scrap for the Ligue 1 title where they currently lie third, a point behind Lyon and Lille.

This difficulty has been largely bequeathed to Pochettino by predecessor Thomas Tuchel who got the tar after PSG lost four of their first 14 league matches, an astounding lapse for a club which hasn’t lost more than five since the 2010-2011 season.

Pochettino has righted the ship, but a shock 3-2 defeat just three weeks ago by relegation battlers Lorient shows that all is not entirely plain sailing at home for the would be kings of Europe. This could place the French champions at a disadvantage vis-a-vis main rivals Bayern Munich and Manchester City, who will almost certainly have their domestic titles sewn up in plenty of time to concentrate fully on the business end of the continental competition.

The Argentinian won’t have that luxury because failure in both domestic and Champions Leagues would immediately put him under immense pressure at a club with a notoriously itchy trigger finger. You have to go back to Georges Peyroche’s reign from November 1979 to June 1983 for the last time a PSG boss lasted more than three years in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, the first and joint third most successful teams in the competition’s history — Real Madrid and Liverpool — lurk in the wings, largely unregarded but extremely dangerous. And on Tuesday Tuchel, who having failed to fulfil PSG’s European dream must satisfy a club whose desires are scarcely less voracious, pits his wits against Diego Simeone, the hardiest and cutest hoor of them all.

At last we’re getting to the good bit.