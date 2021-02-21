| 8°C Dublin

The guard may be changing in Europe, but some old dogs can still handle the hard road

Porto's Pepe and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo after the Champions League round of 16 game. Photo: Pedro Nunes Expand

Porto's Pepe and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo after the Champions League round of 16 game. Photo: Pedro Nunes

Eamonn Sweeney

‘Politicians, ugly buildings and whores all get respectable if they last long enough,” John Huston tells Jack Nicholson in Chinatown.

This obviously goes for cute hoors and hardy hoors too. It’s why there seemed something stirring about 37-year-old Pepe and 36-year-old Giorgio Chiellini led out their teams at the Estadio de Drago on Wednesday night.

After careers consecrated to the extirpation of flair by all possible means, longevity had lent a form of nobility to this fearsome duo. And while Chiellini showed some signs of old age when limping off injured in the 35th minute, his opposite number strode indestructibly through the proceedings as Porto shocked Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

