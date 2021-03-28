The great unknowns now carry Ireland's football hopes

Yeah, we still have a good blend of youth and experience in the squad . . . emm . . . you know, a good blend between players people have never heard of and, ehh, Glenn Whelan. Glenn’s doing a great job at the moment for . . . emm . . . Fleetwood Town . . . so . . . ehh . . . that’s a positive.

Risteard Cooper (as Stephen Kenny)

‘Risteard’s Republic’

So . . . umm . . . here’s the thing. The question, I guess. Were you bothered? Interested? Did you watch? The game, I mean. The World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Serbia on Wednesday? Did you have to wrestle the remote from your wife or did it come down to the toss of a coin?

The game on RTE2 or Love it or List it on Channel4?

And if you won the wrestle/toss how many of the players did you recognise? No, no, no, not Tadic or Mitrovic or Vlahovic — our players? Or were you left scratching your head and singing that chant: Who are Ya? Who are Ya? Who are Ya?

See . . . umm . . . here’s the thing . . .

Serbia was still the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia the last time I travelled to Belgrade in November 1998. After a 2-0 win against Croatia, and a 5-0 win against Malta, the first trip on the road for the Boys in Green (Euro 2000 qualifiers) was a visit to the Red Star Stadium.

A cauldron.

Here’s the team that started that night: Shay Given, Gary Breen, Steve Staunton, Denis Irwin, Kenny Cunningham, Damien Duff, Jason McAteer, Mark Kinsella, Alan McLoughlin, Robbie Keane, Niall Quinn.

Here’s the team that started on Wednesday: Mark Travers, Ciaran Clarke, Dara O’Shea, Seamus Coleman, Jason Molumby, Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Calum Robinson, Aaron Connolly.

And . . . umm . . . here’s the thing . . .

Niall Quinn tells a typically brilliant story in his atypically brilliant autobiography about his first game for Ireland, in May, 1986. Jack Charlton has brought the young Arsenal striker to Reykjavik for a Triangular Tournament with Iceland and Czechoslovakia.

“Jack wasn’t one to learn the names of his disciples,” Quinn observes. “He called me Arsenal for the whole week in Iceland — Arsenal this, Arsenal that, make the bloody run, Arsenal . . . We played Iceland on the Sunday and I, Arsenal, made my international debut.

“I played for six minutes as a replacement for John Aldridge, should have scored but didn’t, and Ray Houghton tore a quick strip off me. We played Czechoslovakia two days later and I played for 55 minutes before being replaced by Frank Stapleton. Frank scored the winner.

“We won the tournament and for me the whole thing was a wild success. First day in training I scratched Frank Stapleton’s face with my nails by accident and the other players went around saying encouraging things like, ‘Frank is going to f*****g kill you.’ Instead, Frank muttered to me about getting my nails cut like a pro and got on with it.”

And that’s interesting because . . .

Stapleton was in the press box that night when Niall walked out against Yugoslavia in Belgrade. Eight years had passed since his last game for Ireland and life after football had been a bumpy ride. He had been a manager at Boston and Bradford, coached at Bolton and QPR and filled the gaps in between working for radio and TV.

Frank was a Dubliner, a northsider, and had gone to school at St David’s in Artane where he played Gaelic football once against St Aidan’s in Whitehall with a swaggering talent called Liam Brady. In 1971, Brady signed for Arsenal. In 1972, Stapleton became his teammate. In 1973, they were joined by another Dubliner, David O’Leary.

There’s a great book in that: how three kids from the same corner of Dublin played for one of the greatest clubs in the world and remained almost strangers to each other. They were never friends and rarely socialised together.

“We could identify with each other’s backgrounds and were always friendly to each other,” Stapleton said, “but we had to adjust to the English way individually. We lived in different places and discovered things for ourselves.”

But what players.

There’s an argument — one made forcefully by Tony Cascarino — that Stapleton is Ireland’s greatest ever striker; that O’Leary scored our most memorable goal and that Brady was the star of perhaps the most celebrated book ever written about the game.

Here’s Nick Hornby in Fever Pitch: “Liam Brady was one of the best two or three passers of the last 20 years and this is why he is worshipped by every single Arsenal fan, but for me there was more to it than that. I worshipped him because he was great and I worshipped him because, in the parlance, if you cut him he would bleed Arsenal.”

Niall Quinn makes an interesting point about legacy in his book. “Soon after I came into the Irish team, I played and roomed with Liam Brady. He was coming to the end of a career that began when he was a kid in a team in which Johnny Giles was the king. In turn, Johnny’s international career can be traced back to 1959 when it overlapped with that of Charlie Hurley after whom our training ground in Sunderland is named.

“Charlie played with the great Liam Whelan of Manchester United. Liam died in the Munich air disaster but his short career caught the end of Con Martin’s time in the green jersey. And so on and so on back through time, each little bit of experience being added to the rest, until here we are with a young team ranked among the top 20 in the world, on our way to the greatest show soccer has to offer.”

He was talking about Robbie Keane and Damien Duff and Shay Given and Richard Dunne before the World Cup in ’02. And that’s interesting because . . .

Where did they come from? How have we produced so many outstanding players through the years? The likes of Don Givens, Noel Cantwell, Shay Brennan, Tony Dunne, Ronnie Whelan, Paul McGrath, Denis Irwin, Steve Staunton, . . . Roy? (There’ll never be anyone like Roy).

The last time I interviewed Liam Brady was at Highbury in October ’97, when he was the Head of Youth Development at Arsenal. Two days later I got a call from David Walsh — a life-long Brady fan and observer.

“I’ve just read your piece,” he said. “There’s something about Brady that I’ve never quite figured and I was wondering if you’d pick up on it.”

“I obviously didn’t?”

“Not really,” he said. “Maybe it’s just me but I watched him on the Late Late (a tribute to Paul McGrath) a couple of weeks ago and for all his obvious intelligence and fantastic ability as a player, he never comes across as being all that confident.”

“Yeah, I can see what you’re getting at,” I replied, “but I think it’s easily explained.”

“Explain it.”

“S-U-S-P-I-C-I-O-N,” I replied. “He has always been deeply suspicious of the media. I remember trying to interview him at Celtic when he was manager and . . .”

“No, suspicion is just a symptom not the cause,” he said. “I wonder sometimes if he ever really believed in himself. That probably sounds ridiculous but it’s as if when he was 15 and on his way to Highbury he found this old magic lamp on the Tube and decided to give it a rub. And he was asked to make a wish and the wish came true — he became one of the best midfield players in the world. But he never told anyone about the lamp and even now, 25 years on, he lives in constant fear that someone will find out.”

“That’s an interesting theory,” I laughed. “I’ll mention it the next time I see him.”

And that’s interesting because . . .

I’ve tried and failed to

interview him since and it’s something I’ve been curious about for a while. Where have all our great players gone? What happened to the f*****g lamp? Will we ever have a team that makes us feel that good again?

On Thursday he was on Morning Ireland, reflecting on the performance against Serbia with Des Cahill. There was stuff to build on he said, and stuff he admired about Stephen Kenny and what he was trying to do, but there was no escaping the bottom line.

“These youngsters coming in the team are making all the news . . . but we’re not seeing Robbie Keane, Damien Duff or Richard Dunne coming into the team, you know? These are lads who I don’t believe will be playing at the top level of football.”

So we need to be realistic?

“We need to be realistic, Des.”