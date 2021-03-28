| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The great unknowns now carry Ireland's football hopes

Paul Kimmage

Dave O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Liam Brady Expand
Steve Staunton in Belgrade 1998 Expand

Close

Dave O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Liam Brady

Dave O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Liam Brady

Steve Staunton in Belgrade 1998

Steve Staunton in Belgrade 1998

/

Dave O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Liam Brady

Yeah, we still have a good blend of youth and experience in the squad . . . emm . . . you know, a good blend between players people have never heard of and, ehh, Glenn Whelan. Glenn’s doing a great job at the moment for . . . emm . . . Fleetwood Town . . . so . . . ehh . . . that’s a positive.

Risteard Cooper (as Stephen Kenny)

‘Risteard’s Republic’

Privacy