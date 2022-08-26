Hearbreak for Linfield. What a crushing blow to the Blues and what a way for their European dream to end.

They were seconds away from creating history and qualifying for the group stages of the Europa Conference League and in the blink of an eye it was gone. The glory, the prestige, the honour, the £2.5 million, all gone. So near yet so far.

Football can be cruel and this defeat on penalties to Latvia's RFS is going to be tough to take for David Healy’s side who deserved so much more after a dominating display.

Linfield had carved out numerous chances but failed to take any of them until Kyle McClean’s composed finish in extra-time put them on course for success.

In the dying seconds the home team had the chance to kill the tie once and for all with three of their players racing forward against one defender. Substitute Cameron Palmer’s shot was saved and RFS in the 120th minute went up the other end and scored through a Jimmy Callacher own goal after he tried to clear a left wing cross.

Callacher, such a stalwart of the club, looked inconsolable as he left the pitch following Linfield’s penalty shoot-out despair going down 4-2 on spot-kicks with Windsor Park deathly quiet bar the chants of few hundred visiting supporters after what had been a thunderous atmosphere for most of what promised to be a momentous evening for the Blues and Irish League football.

In the shoot-out Matthew Clarke had to wait an age for a ball and then saw his penalty saved. Then Ethan Devine missed. Eetu Vertainen and McClean netted from 12 yards for the Blues but by then the damage had been done and RFS scored all four from the spot to take their place in the group stage draw for the Europa Conference League.

Officially the result will read Linfield 3 RFS 3 on aggregate with the Latvians claiming a 4-2 penalty shoot-out triumph but Blues boss Healy, his players and the fans will know it should never have reached that point.

In the first leg Linfield led 2-0 in the latter stages only to draw 2-2 and harsh as it sounds they didn’t learn the lessons from that conceding another late goal when the contest was all but won.

Callacher, who had come on at the break, was unlucky with his clearance crashing against the underside of the bar and going over the line but the tie should have been done and dusted in normal time or seconds before in extra time when Linfield missed a glorious opportunity at the other end.

Linfield’s European journey started in dramatic fashion last month when Jamie Mulgrew’s stunning injury time strike followed by Ethan Devine’s extra-time winner saw the Blues through in the Champions League against Welsh outfit TNS and now it has ended in the harshest way possible.

In between there were defeats versus Bodo/Glimt and Zurich. Eight games and out.

Fortune did not favour the brave way Linfield played against RFS in one of the biggest matches in the club’s illustrious history.

Before kick-off the public address system played the song Heroes. After it every Linfield player played like one. It was a superb display from back to front with everything but the goal until McClean’s 104th minute effort.

McClean’s face when he hit the net was a picture of joy. This is a young midfielder who has fought back from serious injury and here he was thinking he had scored one of his club’s most famous goals ever and certainly the most lucrative.

Healy’s side had put on a show and the club looked as if it would be rolling in dough – that guaranteed £2.5 million for qualifying for the group stages but then it all went wrong.

In the first half Sam Roscoe had a wonderful chance and Robbie McDaid went close twice. In the second period McDaid went closer again and as Kirk Millar whipped in dangerous cross after dangerous cross surely something had to give.

Ethan Devine almost broke RFS, Vertainen the same and then Callacher hit the post in injury time. Inches away.

At the other Chris Johns made a fabulous save when Emerson Santana streaked clear.

The tension built in extra time and so did the noise when McClean finally opened the scoring.

Entering the final few moments Linfield were almost there, but it wasn’t to be for them or the Irish League. No history this time.

Such disappointment for Healy who has dominated the domestic scene as boss and so wanted to have a crack at the group stages in Europe.

Such woe for his team who worked so hard to get so close and total disappointment for the fans who were within seconds of dreamland.

The sad reality is that there is no more European football for Linfield again this season. They play Carrick Rangers away in the Irish League on Sunday.