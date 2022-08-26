| 18°C Dublin

The glory, the prestige, the honour, the money – for Linfield it was all gone in the blink of an eye

Steven Beacom

There was heartbreak for Linfield at Windsor Park. Expand

Hearbreak for Linfield. What a crushing blow to the Blues and what a way for their European dream to end.

They were seconds away from creating history and qualifying for the group stages of the Europa Conference League and in the blink of an eye it was gone. The glory, the prestige, the honour, the £2.5 million, all gone. So near yet so far.

