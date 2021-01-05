'The gap is quite big between us and La Liga' - Kevin Toner relishing Spanish Cup clash with top flight Elche

He sang an old Irish ballad, The Wild Rover, for the initiation rite when he joined his Spanish club, but Meath-born defender Kevin Toner has thrown himself, heart and soul, into his new life in Spain.

And the 24-year-old, who previously played top-flight football in England (Aston Villa) and Ireland (St Patrick's Athletic) will get a taste of the big league, and also a chance to prove himself, when the Copa Del Rey comes to town today (kick-off 11am Irish time).

His team, third-tier outfit La Nucia, are up against La Liga opposition in the Spanish Cup: Elche, who held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw only last week.

"I'm not too worried about the names or the players they have, I'll just focus on my own game," says Toner.

"I didn't think it would be a big deal but the local media gave it a lot of coverage when the draw was made. It's definitely the biggest team I'll have played against out here.

"It's the second round of the Cup here, I don't know if you get shocks and upsets like you get in the FAI Cup back home or the FA Cup, the gap is quite big between us and La Liga, the team we play today were up against Modric and Benzema only a few days ago, so it's a big ask but we'll enjoy it."

Spain's restrictions due to Covid means there will be no crowd at what is something of a local derby as Elche are just a 40-minute drive away from the home of La Nucia, Toner's only been allowed one ticket to the game for family so everyone else, including family back in Meath, will have to make do with a live steam on the club's Facebook page on Wednesday.

But the Irishman has settled in well, ensuring that he took language lessons seriously and didn't want to be left out by an inability to speak Spanish.

"It's a challenge to keep up in a dressing room scenario but I had to do it," he says.

"When I moved over here last year I had friends who spoke three or four languages, that put me to shame so I was serious about learning Spanish, it will stand to me if I travel somewhere else."

But it's remarkable in one way that Toner is even playing as he had walked away from football.

He made his biggest leap in the game when he broke into the Aston Villa side, making four Premier League appearances at the end of the 2015/16 season: three defeats (Southampton, Watford, Arsenal) and one draw (Newcastle United) though Villa were already relegated by the time he was thrown into the side.

He would go on to have loan spells with Walsall, Bradford and Stevenage but he was losing hunger and sharpness, and in December 2017 opted to come back to Ireland, signing for St Patrick's Athletic.

Expand Close Kevin Toner in action for Aston Villa. Photo: Paul Harding/PA PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin Toner in action for Aston Villa. Photo: Paul Harding/PA

He had two seasons in the Saints side but was searching for more and left Inchicore at the end of the 2019 season, unsure of his next move.

His dad had been living in Spain for a number of years so a move there appealed and made sense, though football was not the initial aim.

"People thought I was off my head, just walking out on football the way I did," he says.

"I had stopped football for eight months or so, a month after I left St Pat's I went to Spain, my head wasn't in the right place and I just took a break for a while, and I'm happy I did, that gave me the motivation to get back playing football again.

"I'm only 24 and I knew I had a lot more football in me. It was a big change, going from the Premier League to walking away from football within three years but my head wasn't right and football was not more important than my health.

Read More

"So it was an easy decision to walk away, get a break, enjoy the sun and chill out for a while and when the time was right to go back playing, with La Nucia, I was ready."

For now the focus is with his team-mates at La Nucia, but long-term football is in the plan.

"I was just happy to get back into professional football again after a spell out, I wanted to see how I got on and I was pleased to see I did ok, it's different over here, it's more technical and less physical than the league back home, this is a challenge and an opportunity, and I want to make the most of it."

Online Editors