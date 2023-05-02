The first Women's Nations League takes place later this year and Ireland find out their opponents today

Vera Pauw’s Irish side will learn their opponents when the draw for the first Nations League takes place on Tuesday (noon, live on UEFA.com).

Ireland, who qualified for the 2023 World Cup for the first time, are the top-seeded team in League B with six games to be played in the latter part of 2023.

While the League A teams will be competing for a place at the 2024 Olympics, Ireland will be chasing promotion to the top tier as either a group winner or as a runner-up via a play-off.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com from noon on Tuesday with 51 participating teams divided into three leagues on the basis of FIFA rankings.

The teams in each league are seeded into four pots according to the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings.

For League B, Pot 1 features Republic of Ireland, Poland, Czechia, Finland; Pot 2: Serbia, Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Romania; Pot 3: Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Hungary and

Pot 4: Greece, Croatia, Belarus, Albania.

Based on UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, Ukraine and Belarus cannot be drawn in the same group.

All matches in the league stage are played according to a league system, with each team playing one home match and one away match against each of the other teams in their group. Three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a defeat.

The four League A group winners qualify for the knockout finals and the four group B winners are promoted to League A.

The four second-placed League B teams play against the third-placedteams in League A. The winner of each match play in League A; the defeated teams will play in League B.

2023/24 UEFA WOMEN'S NATIONS LEAGUE CALENDAR

League stage

Draw: 12:00 (noon), 2 May 2023

Matchdays 1–2: 20–26 September 2023

Matchdays 3–4: 25–31 October 2023

Matchdays 5–6: 29 November–5 December 2023

Finals

Between 21 and 28 February 2024

Promotion/relegation matches

Between 21 and 28 February 2024