The fields of Finglas were a breeding ground that produced nine internationals

It was a very English occasion played out in London, the final round of games in the English top flight. But that day in May 1986 at Stamford Bridge, when Liverpool won the league title, had a strong connection to Finglas on Dublin's northside.

Pat Fenlon was a young apprentice at Chelsea then, the days when trainees were given work to do.

“I had to clean the away dressing room, that was my job that day,” Fenlon recalls.

“I walked in at one stage to finish cleaning up and there was Kenny Dalglish sitting there with the trophy they’d just won, he just nodded to say hello.”

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Ronnie Whelan Senior, living at Abbotstown Avenue in Finglas, was at Stamford Bridge that day but was unable to get close to his son Ronnie, who had just won his fourth league medal with the Reds.

“I saw Ronnie’s dad outside the back gate at the ground, trying to get, in but he couldn’t, they wouldn’t let him through. I knew who he was, I’m sure I knew him from around Finglas, and because I was with Chelsea at the time I was able to get him through, past security, so he could see Ronnie and congratulate him.”

Expand Close Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Whelan won 12 major trophies during his time at the club (Adam Butler/PA) PA Archive/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Whelan won 12 major trophies during his time at the club (Adam Butler/PA)

In the same small corridor at Stamford Bridge you had three Finglas boys: former international Ronnie Senior, who had grown up in nearby Cabra but made a home for his family in Finglas; Ronnie Junior, one of the finest midfielders in England, maybe even Europe, at the time, with a merited place in that superb Liverpool side; and a 17-year-old Fenlon, who would find the path to success at Chelsea blocked but would go on to have a glittering career back in Ireland as a player and a manager.

Those who are brought up there there say that Finglas leaves a mark. “If you come from Finglas, you are never allowed to get too far ahead of yourself or too carried away,” says Alan Moore, a Finglas native whose career would have produced more than eight caps only for injury. “They don’t tolerate shitheads there.”

Finglas was still considered countryside when Ronnie and Marie moved there, from Cabra via Gardiner Street, in the early 1950s. “Finglas was still rural, more houses would be built but then it was fields and hedges and country lanes,” Ronnie Jnr recalled in his autobiography, Walk On.

Families settled, football began to grow and in 1978, Synan Braddish became the first man from the area to win an Ireland cap, eight more to follow. Gary Howlett would play in a Wembley Cup final for Brighton, Mark Kinsella starred at the 2002 World Cup finals, and, in later years, Joe Murphy and Stephen Kelly would get caps.

WFTA emerged in 1972, Rivermount Boys were formed in 1975; Tolka Rovers had been around since 1922 but only found a permanent home in 1982, so Finglas boys had outlets locally, and Alan Moore recalls playing in the DDSL for Rivermount against a Tolka Rovers side which had fellow Finglas man Keith O’Neill, Moore and O’Neill going on to play for Ireland and Middlesbrough.

But many also left the area. Pat Fenlon was one of the many local talents who had to leave Finglas to further his career. He started out at Tolka Rovers under former international Tony O’Connell, having been spotted playing on the street by the postman, who had a connection to the club, an uncle of future Bohemians team-mate Tommy Byrne.

Expand Close Finglas-born Alan Moore in action for Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finglas-born Alan Moore in action for Ireland

Fenlon then moved around the city, playing for Home Farm and Lourdes Celtic before returning to Rivermount at U-14 level and from there earned a move to Chelsea.

Then, and now, it was a struggle for Finglas clubs to retain Finglas talent. “There’s great people there at Rivermount, Tolka Rovers and WFTA, some of the people who worked with my dad at Rivermount back in the day are still there,” says Fenlon.

“But the bigger clubs, the Home Farms and Belvederes, were always going to sign the best players, the really good players go to other clubs at 12 or 13.

“In my time you had to make do with the facilities you had, at Rivermount in the winters we’d train in the car park at the Baths as it was the only place with lights.”

Moore, born in Berryfield and who spent his schoolboy career with Rivermount before a move to Middlesbrough, has the same memories, of Finglas making do with what it had.

“Tolka Valley was regarded as the worst pitch in Dublin at the time,” Moore says.

“You had bicycle tracks across the pitch, horse walking through in the middle of a game, you had to adjust and if all of that didn’t improve your touch, nothing would.

“Other teams frowned upon having to play there. We’d see Home Farm turn up in their pristine kit, all looking the part, and Tolka Valley was a different world.

Expand Close Pat Fenlon when he was appointed Bohs manager back in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat Fenlon when he was appointed Bohs manager back in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile

“But I honestly think that playing in those conditions, coping with that, made me the player I became.

“You can get spoilt, but we had to work so much harder, you had to make sure every touch was the right one. Any player can look good on a good pitch but we had to work.”

An honours list of nine full internationals is something to boast about but one Finglas native, Stephen McGuinness, feels it should be more.

“We have a population the size of Kilkenny, we had all looked up to Ronnie Whelan, the fact that the Liverpool captain was one of us and it was great to see lads like Alan Moore come through from the same streets as us and play for Ireland, play in the Premier League, but we lost a lot of talent as well.”

Fenlon asks: “I wonder had they too many clubs in Finglas, maybe if they only had two or three clubs it would be a lot stronger there? But clubs have their own traditions and histories.”

That’s a theory that McGuinness, a Finglas lad who went on to win trophies with St Pat’s and Dundalk, backs up. “If you had one club, one really strong club, in the area, maybe that would make football there stronger,” McGuinness says.

Nine lads from Finglas won senior caps. A few more came very close: Bohemians keeper James Talbot, who did represent Ballymun (Kickhams) in Gaelic football but is from Finglas, was in the Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy last year and was only last week namechecked by Stephen Kenny.

Expand Close Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot. Photo: Sportsfile

Pat Fenlon, Derek Brazil and Martin Russell all won underage and ‘B’ caps and they probably would have been capped at senior level, if they had played in an era outside of the success-laden Charlton years, while Stephen Geoghegan made the Ireland bench twice.

And Derek Geary was also close, playing in the Premier League for Sheffield United but remaining uncapped.

And Finglas was also the starting point for a batch of League of Ireland regulars like Fenlon, Paul Whelan, McGuinness, Declan and Stephen Geoghegan, Shaun Maher, Ricky McEvoy, John Carroll and Gavin Peers, to name just a few, and another local, Darren Grogan, had a spell in Portugal.

Moore recalls: “The Gah, Erin’s Isle, would do everything to get us to play, they wanted us playing Gaelic.

“But it was always only football for me, great football people like Joe Bennett, the Lynchs and the Kennys, Pat Fenlon’s dad was a great coach, they all lived for the area and they made us the people we are now.”