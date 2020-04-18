| 10.5°C Dublin

The fields of Finglas were a breeding ground that produced nine internationals

Dublin Soccer Hotspots, Part 6: Finglas

Former Liverpool captain Ronnie Wheln hailed from Finglas Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It was a very English occasion played out in London, the final round of games in the English top flight. But that day in May 1986 at Stamford Bridge, when Liverpool won the league title, had a strong connection to Finglas on Dublin's northside.

Pat Fenlon was a young apprentice at Chelsea then, the days when trainees were given work to do.

“I had to clean the away dressing room, that was my job that day,” Fenlon recalls.