'The FAI's plummet to rock bottom still has some distance to run after latest financial blow'

Delaney had put together a lucrative deal with Three chief executive and fellow Waterfordman Robert Finnegan in 2010 to take on the mantle as the shirt sponsor and, when he faced a backlash from a couple of board members, the temptation to remind them didn’t go amiss.

The board members had been none too impressed with their supremo’s behaviour during Euro 2012, calling out Delaney for what they perceived as damaging the association’s reputation.

Mounting debts hadn’t been eased by the failure of Giovanni Trapattoni’s side to earn points, progress and extra prize-money at the finals. Lay-offs and redundancies were imminent and Delaney knew the value of brass tacks.

Three was a sponsor he delivered and that, he may have thought, trumped any embarrassment caused by his nocturnal antics.

As of today, Delaney is gone from the FAI and the jewel in his crown are following, though he could hardly claim his absence is the catalyst for this latest body-blow to the solar plexus of the organisation.

Take your pick on the tags attached to Ireland’s football governing body - damaged goods, a toxic brand or, in the monetary terms Delaney loved to use, they’ve plunged to junk status.

Worryingly, further information due to emerge, starting with Thursday's financial update, suggest that the plummet to rock bottom has still some distance to run.

Delaney, for all the credit he demanded for brokering the Three deal almost a decade ago, must equally accept from afar his share of culpability for its cessation.

A global conglomerate of its scale, owned by Hong Kong-based Hutchinson Whampoa, has to be careful about who it does business with.

In April, just four days before Delaney was sent on gardening leave following a string of controversies, the company highlighted their concerns.

"Corporate governance is of upmost importance at Three and we expect the same from all partners we work with," they cautioned.

"We note that the FAI has commissioned two reports to review recent matters and we expect all recommendations to be implemented."

Of course, all of six months later, those reports have yet to see the light of day and reform agenda is struggling to gather pace.

In fact, given the bleak outlook for 2020 projected to staff at their introduction to executive lead Paul Cooke on Tuesday, news of a phone company hanging up on the FAI confirms they’re in survival mode.

Vital as state aid and UEFA grants are, sponsorship forms the backbone of a sporting organisation’s business plan.

Toplion, the FAI's kit supplier, have lodged their displeasure about Delaney negotiating with a rival last year, while the current arrangement with SSE Airtricity to sponsor the League of Ireland ends next November.

Who’s the say they won’t transport their budget to an entity with its house in order?

Without income streams from the private sector, the FAI are a busted flush in dire need of an image makeover.

That’s merely to rescue their existence; never mind the task of tackling liabilities of up to €50m.

They don’t have far to look in sporting circles for an example.

Tainted by negativity arising from the ticketing scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) was vanquished to become the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI).

There was even a newly-designed crest to adorn the kit worn by athletes.

If Irish football is to emerge from its slumber, a rebrand of similar ilk is essential.

The most ardent critics of the FAI would concede that staff are blameless in the malaise sweeping through the association but their efforts to restore pride are hampered by the wave of flak heaping upon their employer.

Rather than nursing a dollop of stick, the drip-drip nature of soundbites renders it a smothering they cannot escape from.

There were audible gasps among the foot-soldiers in the conference room on Monday upon being told the past sins of those above will have "consequences" for them in the new year.

Understandably, uptake on an invitation to a Christmas party has been sluggish. Rocking around the tree at House in Leeson Street doesn’t appeal to most when their jobs are under threat.

The publication of those reports, whether they be in a month or a year, will only prolong the agony. The insistence of former Delaney loyalist, President Donal Conway, on sticking it out in office until July doesn’t help either.

While he’ll be presenting himself at Friday's press conference as part of the solution, the very sight of the old guard that acted so subserviently under the previous regime mothballs that notion.

The FAI don’t just need new blood, a new sponsor and a bailout – they have to start from scratch.

Online Editors