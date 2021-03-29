| 13.6°C Dublin

The FAI once had its players don armbands to mourn a British princess. It’s not too late to find moral compass on Qatar 

David Kelly

Germany players pose for a photo displaying a 'Human Rights' message on their t-shirts before their World Cup qualifier against Iceland. Photo: REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz Expand

IN September 2013, Madhu Bollapally left his family home in India to join the two million other migrant workers seeking an honest wage in a dishonest land.

Tethered to Qatar’s employment regime of ‘Kafala’, which forces migrants to cede their passports for the right to work long hours, in searing 50 ° C temperatures, for minimum pay and living standards, Madhu had wanted to support his family by making a living.

But his family would never see him again, for it was a living that would cost him his life. His prone body was discovered by a fellow worker in their cramped accommodation, a death later ascribed to “natural causes”. He was 43. His wife and 13-year-old son received €1,334.57 in compensation.

