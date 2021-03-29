The FAI once had its players don armbands to mourn a British princess. It’s not too late to find moral compass on Qatar 

IN September 2013, Madhu Bollapally left his family home in India to join the two million other migrant workers seeking an honest wage in a dishonest land.

Tethered to Qatar’s employment regime of ‘Kafala’, which forces migrants to cede their passports for the right to work long hours, in searing 50 ° C temperatures, for minimum pay and living standards, Madhu had wanted to support his family by making a living.

But his family would never see him again, for it was a living that would cost him his life. His prone body was discovered by a fellow worker in their cramped accommodation, a death later ascribed to “natural causes”. He was 43. His wife and 13-year-old son received €1,334.57 in compensation.

That same month, David Begg, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), sent a letter to the FAI on behalf of his 800,000 Irish members.

In it, he asked the FAI, as a member of FIFA, to “revisit the bid conditions of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to ensure respect for human rights of migrant workers in Qatar in line with the International Labour Organisation’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work”.

Quoting the then daily death rate of migrant workers, Begg went on to say: “A record number of (migrant) Nepalese workers – 32 – died in the searing heat of July this year… many were young men in their twenties.

“People should not have to pay with their lives for the World Cup to be a sporting and commercial success.

“Despite more than two years of dialogue with and entreaty to the Qatar authorities, no substantive steps have been taken by them to guarantee the fundamental rights enshrined in international law.”

Many argue that in 2021, these appalling circumstances remain effectively unaltered, apart from a still spiralling death rate.

Qatar’s World Cup white elephants are being constructed upon a version of modern slavery, its laws mean workers are effectively owned by their employers; they live in squalid accommodation, often go unpaid for months and are required to operate within lethal construction sites.

Even when their lives are at risk, they cannot voluntarily leave their jobs; contracts can be routinely torn up and replaced with one offering far less pay. Employers can trap them in the country, by confiscating passports, breaching their human rights.

Whether or not the FAI acted on the ICTU letter is unknown as there is no record of an acknowledgement of receipt; there was certainly no public comment at the time.

Other matters concerned them then, from the quest for a new international manager to the pressing business in Clones Town where John Delaney Park was being officially opened.

Some time later, the FAI did concede that the decision to award the tournament had been an error, but one more concerned with timing, as the excessive heat requires a winter staging which will disrupt the global football calendar.

Eight years on, 2022 preparations continue apace but the unfolding human rights tragedy has, sadly, deeply worsened since the streets of Doha were thronged in celebration when the sordid marriage of FIFA and this pariah state was consummated in 2010.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that since Qatar were awarded the World Cup in circumstances so controversial that even Sepp Blatter resiled from the decision – one also supported by the FAI – 6,500 migrant workers have lost their lives.

Not all have died directly in the course of stadia construction – indeed, the Qatari government claim merely 37 have succumbed in this scenario, 34 of them non-work-related.

But, in an absolute monarchy which allows legal persecution of homosexuals, extreme suppression of religions other than Islam and a despicable track record in human trafficking for labour and of women for commercial sexual exploitation, scepticism is natural; those who have investigated the matter believe that these numbers are far higher.

For every stadium built, it is estimated 100 workers will have died on direct or ancillary projects.

Last week, footballers from Norway and Germany displayed T-shirts with slogans demonstrating support for a long-standing Amnesty campaign highlighting human rights abuses in Qatar.

FIFA have declared they will take no action against either FA which, it seems, is at least consistent, as they have been similarly disinclined to vigorously press the issue with the desert nation, one with no football industry of note and who didn’t compete internationally until 1971.

Today, the Irish team travel to Debrecen in Hungary to play them in what is ostensibly a meaningless match; as hosts, Qatar automatically qualify but they have been slotted in Ireland’s group in order to be provided with preparatory friendly games.

The Qatar FA had originally planned to hold their training camp at an Austrian base and to play Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Vienna ahead of their trip to Dublin.

However, Luxembourg’s visit to Vienna would have curtailed both Luxembourg and Qatar coming to Dublin as Austria is on the Irish Government’s list of Category 2 countries, which requires strict quarantine rules for anybody visiting Ireland having spent time in Austria.

Covid has shifted the geography of this fixture but it should not alter the political morality of it.

Qatar will now visit Dublin later this year, when the FAI hope fans may attend. Some fans may also seek to voice their own concerns about the situation in the country.

Aside from the ICTU letter on behalf of nearly a million Irish workers in 2013, it’s not like this country hasn’t been alerted before.

When Scotland visited here in 2016, the ICTU organised a protest outside the ground, issuing leaflets urging FIFA to “Stop foul play in FIFA”.

Amnesty Ireland told the Irish Independent that pressures on Qatar, as well as many other nations, have achieved notable successes in recent years but also acknowledge the substantial abuses in the migrant labour market remain extant.

FIFA and Qatar have moved to address the issue but manifestly not with sufficient rigour.

Which is why Amnesty has once more this month sought to leverage pressure on FIFA and individual associations like the FAI to coincide with the commencement of the European qualification process for 2022.

“In 2020, FIFA told Amnesty International that the “day-to-day due diligence” of construction workers’ rights is carried out by the Supreme Committee, the government body overseeing the Qatar World Cup,” Amnesty said in its latest statement, one aggravated from its global constituents, including Ireland.

“This hands-off approach was shown to be deeply insufficient when Amnesty found that construction workers on the €770m Al Bayt Stadium had worked for up to seven months without pay. The Supreme Committee had known about this for nearly a year, but FIFA admitted that it was unaware, demonstrating why FIFA needs to be far more diligent independently monitoring World Cup sites.”

Ignorance is often a convenient smokescreen. Sport is not alone; there are Irish firms who conduct business in Qatar while their multi-million-euro investments in Ireland have softened the cough of too many politicians in the last decade.

Asked on Friday had the FAI any plans during this international window to replicate the Norwegian and German protests, they released the following statement ahead of last Saturday’s fixture against Luxembourg.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the debate around the issue of migrant workers in Qatar in the context of the staging of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Finals Tournament.

“As a National Governing Body, the FAI focuses on our sporting role and is non-political in our approach but of course we will always be aware of, and sensitive to, broader societal issues and we will continue to debate these issues at Board level and with our players at the appropriate time.

“Our immediate focus is on the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.”

If now is not the appropriate time for an Association that once had its players don armbands to mourn a British princess, one wonders when that might be?

It is not too late for this country to locate its moral compass and do not be surprised if the issue asserts renewed prominence.

Sadly, however, we know that the global circus will trundle on regardless.

Previous World Cups have demonstrated football’s filthily rich indifference to homophobia, poverty and racism. Even death, seemingly, cannot prick its conscience.

But all of us are complicit in our roles as spectators. It is simply easier to look the other way.