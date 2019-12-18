With both Sport Ireland and Minister Shane Ross facing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport today, the dire situation facing the FAI was laid bare in full view of the public.

'The FAI didn't give a b*****s about the League of Ireland' - Social media reacts to today's Oireachtas Committee

From Minister Ross' statement confirming the beleaguered association had requested €18m in their meeting on Monday in a document he later confirmed "had the word confidential on it", and his guess "that if the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes the same way" to Sinn Fein TD and former Cork City chairman Jonathan O'Brien's comparison of the FAI to "an absentee father didn't give an absolute bollocks" about the League of Ireland, Twitter was ablaze all afternoon.

Opinions ranged from angry to exasperated at the mess that the FAI has been in since former CEO John Delaney's €100k looan was first exposed last March and to incredulous at the lack of knowledge of the situation some of those asking questions seemed to have.

Here's some of the best reaction below:

Sinn Féin's @JOBrien_SF has hit out at the “incompetent” FAI for “not giving a bollocks” about the League of Ireland, and says measures must be taken to ensure that national teams, leagues and grassroots football are protected amidst the FAI crisis pic.twitter.com/WCVOD9ISVp December 18, 2019

You’d no problem asking the public (taxpayers) for a bailout but you can’t answer questions in public about the very situation that brought about the needed bailout, you’re a joke @FAIreland December 17, 2019

Sinn Fein and their TD Jonathan O'Brien clearly furious.

Shane Ross now admits perhaps he shouldn’t have given this €18m figure, as it came from a document with the heading ‘confidential’, but the document itself was not credible https://t.co/7XzOQulbUe December 18, 2019

Virgin Media's Gavan Reilly confirms that maybe €18m shouldn't have been mentioned.

What an indictment, only confirming what was already known, as to the Auditors, serious questions need to be asked of them���� https://t.co/Avw3OPreXV December 18, 2019

Whatever it takes and then rebuild, there will be a cost to this but there is no other option��������⚽ December 18, 2019

Ex-Ireland international and arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport Gareth Farrelly asking questions of Deloitte.

Come out of training to read the ongoing discussion in Government this morning regarding the FAI.

It's even grimmer now I see @Shane_RossTD says he hadn't even considered the reprecussions for the League of Ireland and the 100s of us employed. Lovely �� December 18, 2019

my head is bursting here with frustration.

The only reason LoI existed was you need an national league to play international football. FAI only wanted it to exist, nothing more.



Time for the clubs and players to have a say in the future. December 18, 2019

let's no forget many people opposed delaney, esp in the loi. Thousands sang at grounds every week all over the country and were ignored & laughed at & even blocked from football while the minister approx a year ago backed that FAI regime & John Delaney. December 18, 2019

Captain of league champions Dundalk, Brian Gartland frustrated at the lack of recognition of the impact on the League of Ireland.

Whilst the association and its failings have been laid bare and it is not good enough, the level of pontificating coming from ministers involved has gone way overboard, some reckless remarks that won't improve the situation. It needs fixing, those who can help should help. December 18, 2019

Shamrock Rovers director Mark Lynch not impressed by remarks from government.

Very worrying times for football in this country when its future is in the hands of ministers who dont seem to know much about sport, never mind the league of Ireland, John Delaney will probably have a best selling book out next xmas, zero accountability December 18, 2019

Dundalk goalkeeper and PFAI chairman Gary Rogers infuriated by the level of knowledge on display.

In fairness the FAI are only asking for like 18 printers December 18, 2019

And finally, Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields could at least see the funny side!

