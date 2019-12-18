Sport Soccer

Wednesday 18 December 2019

'The FAI didn't give a b*****s about the League of Ireland' - Social media reacts to today's Oireachtas Committee

The FAI refused to appear at the Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday
Harry Clarke

With both Sport Ireland and Minister Shane Ross facing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport today, the dire situation facing the FAI was laid bare in full view of the public.

From Minister Ross' statement confirming the beleaguered association had requested €18m in their meeting on Monday in a document he later confirmed "had the word confidential on it", and his guess "that if the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes the same way" to Sinn Fein TD and former Cork City chairman Jonathan O'Brien's comparison of the FAI to "an absentee father didn't give an absolute bollocks" about the League of Ireland, Twitter was ablaze all afternoon.

Opinions ranged from angry to exasperated at the mess that the FAI has been in since former CEO John Delaney's €100k looan was first exposed last March and to incredulous at the lack of knowledge of the situation some of those asking questions seemed to have.

Here's some of the best reaction below:

Sinn Fein and their TD Jonathan O'Brien clearly furious.

Virgin Media's Gavan Reilly confirms that maybe €18m shouldn't have been mentioned.

Ex-Ireland international and arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport Gareth Farrelly asking questions of Deloitte.

Captain of league champions Dundalk, Brian Gartland frustrated at the lack of recognition of the impact on the League of Ireland.

Shamrock Rovers director Mark Lynch not impressed by remarks from government.

Dundalk goalkeeper and PFAI chairman Gary Rogers infuriated by the level of knowledge on display.

And finally, Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields could at least see the funny side!

Online Editors

