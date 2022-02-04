'The contract has got to be right' - Roy Keane addresses Sunderland speculation

Roy Keane is weighing up a move to Sunderland to take over as manager. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Roy Keane has confirmed he's in the frame to become the new Sunderland manager but indicated further talks will be required to seal a deal.

Keane was asked about his future on ITV's coverage of the FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Middlesbrough and addressed the subject while also acknowledging there wasn't much he could say at this juncture.

The Corkman held formal talks with Sunderland on Friday but they are speaking to other candidates, even though Keane is top of their list.

"I've no control over that, so no comment," was the 50-year-old's initial response on the subject but he duly elaborated on his broader managerial ambitions and therefore gave an insight to where things stand right now.

"I’ve made that clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back in as a manager," said Keane, who managed Sunderland between 2006 and 2008.

“But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important the contract has got to be right."

“Listen, we will see how things take shape over the next few days," added Keane, with a grin, before joking with fellow pundit Ian Wright that he would survive without him.

Keane's last management job was with Ipswich, a post he departed in January 2011.

He has since functioned as assistant with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest but is now earning his living as a pundit with Sky and ITV.