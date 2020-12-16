| 7.2°C Dublin

The career of new West Brom boss Sam Allardyce in pictures

The former Bolton and England manager is back in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce is the new manager of West Brom (Stephen Pond/PA). Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Sam Allardyce is back in management after being named the new boss of West Brom.

The 66-year-old, whose last job at Everton ended in 2018, has replaced Slaven Bilic on an 18-month contract.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his managerial career in pictures.

Sam Allardyce managed Notts County from 1997-1999 (David Jones/PA) Expand

Allardyce was appointed Bolton manager in 1999 and won promotion to the top flight in 2001 (Tom Hevezi/PA) Expand

Allardyce brought the likes of World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff to Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Allardyce lasted less than a year as Newcastle manager (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Allardyce spent two years at Blackburn before the club&rsquo;s new owners Venky&rsquo;s brought his reign to an end (Gareth Copley/PA) Expand

Allardyce spent two years at Blackburn before the club’s new owners Venky’s brought his reign to an end (Gareth Copley/PA)

Allardyce struggled to win over the West Ham fans (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Allardyce defied the odds to keep Sunderland in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

Allardyce was appointed England manager in 2016 (Michael Regan/PA) Expand

But he took charge of just one game, a 1-0 win over Slovakia, before he lost his job following comments he made in an undercover newspaper sting (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

Allardyce was back in management that same year at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Allardyce reversed his decision to retire as a head coach by joining Everton in 2017, but fans did not take to his style of play (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

