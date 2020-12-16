The career of new West Brom boss Sam Allardyce in pictures

Sam Allardyce is the new manager of West Brom (Stephen Pond/PA).

Sam Allardyce is back in management after being named the new boss of West Brom.

The 66-year-old, whose last job at Everton ended in 2018, has replaced Slaven Bilic on an 18-month contract.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his managerial career in pictures.

Sam Allardyce managed Notts County from 1997-1999 (David Jones/PA)

Allardyce was appointed Bolton manager in 1999 and won promotion to the top flight in 2001 (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Allardyce brought the likes of World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff to Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Allardyce lasted less than a year as Newcastle manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Allardyce spent two years at Blackburn before the club's new owners Venky's brought his reign to an end (Gareth Copley/PA)

Allardyce struggled to win over the West Ham fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Allardyce defied the odds to keep Sunderland in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Allardyce was appointed England manager in 2016 (Michael Regan/PA)

But he took charge of just one game, a 1-0 win over Slovakia, before he lost his job following comments he made in an undercover newspaper sting (Nick Potts/PA)

Allardyce was back in management that same year at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Allardyce reversed his decision to retire as a head coach by joining Everton in 2017, but fans did not take to his style of play (Mike Egerton/PA)

