The Brendan Rodgers story: The boy from Antrim who never left his roots

Brendan Rodgers has overcome the odds to leave an indelible mark on the game he loves

Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers is thrown in the air by his players after winning the Championship Playoff final against Reading at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2011 Expand

Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers is thrown in the air by his players after winning the Championship Playoff final against Reading at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2011

“Brendan Rodgers never forgot the bowl he was baked in” – Jackie Fullerton, broadcaster

He can hear the players calling him outside. But his friends would have to wait. There was work to be done. And so he carefully creased the inside cover of an exercise book before pouring on to the blank page everything he could remember about that day’s game.

He had enjoyed the win, but he wanted to record it too, get lost in the wonder of how it had all happened.

