The Brendan Rodgers story: The boy from Antrim who never left his roots

“Brendan Rodgers never forgot the bowl he was baked in” – Jackie Fullerton, broadcaster

He can hear the players calling him outside. But his friends would have to wait. There was work to be done. And so he carefully creased the inside cover of an exercise book before pouring on to the blank page everything he could remember about that day’s game.

He had enjoyed the win, but he wanted to record it too, get lost in the wonder of how it had all happened.

When, and only then, he had filled a whole page could he get lost in the wonder that it had happened at all.

After playing the game together as team-mates, it was now time to play games as friends.

A day in the life for Brendan Rodgers.

Except on this particular day he was just a 14-year-old boy, playing in the Milk Cup by the sun-dappled dunes of the Portrush seaside.

Carnlough, cuddling beneath a ninth glen of Antrim by the sea, may have been where he was born but it was the people who raised him.

Malachy, his dad, would work all the hours his catholic God sent, painting and decorating other people’s houses just to keep a roof over his own.

The euphemistic ‘Troubles’ didn’t cross their threshold, though their gruesome violence struck the village; when Rodgers was seven, in 1980, John Turnley was gunned down by the UDA as he drove to a political meeting.

Two months before Rodgers and his blissfully innocent team-mates boarded the bus to Portrush, in April 1987, a Loyalist bandsman, Andrew Mason, was on the way to visit his girlfriend when he was assaulted by two Catholics.

He managed to escape, but only for a short while; the next morning, only his blood-soaked uniform offered police any clue to sectarian hatred’s latest vicious victim.

Malachy Rodgers was married to Christina, a Protestant, but these matters neither concerned them nor their children; earthy anxieties before every weekly shop trumped any pulpit’s preaching.

They were as kind to others as they were to themselves; when she had spare time, Christina spent it on helping Trócaire.

Malachy’s kindness was rarely reciprocated; often, he would let a family off a week or two if they couldn’t pay, only to find out that they had taken a week in the Canaries on the back of his generosity.

But badness never invaded his bones in the happy house. It was a simple time of jumpers for goalposts and football played between the fathers as well as the sons from dusk until dawn.





“Even at that age you could see he was a bit different to the rest” – Arthur McClean, Star United coach

Neither the town nor school had a soccer club and although he dabbled in Gaelic football and hurling – badly, all witnesses testify – the nearest soccer towns were Larne or Ballymena.

Already attending St Patrick’s College, the boy would join Star United, where he would find new mentors, Alex McKee, once close to Brian Clough, and Arthur McClean; McKee is now sadly deceased but McClean still thrives.

“His parents were extremely hard workers. They gave him that respect and humility, the lesson that you don’t get anything easy in life. You have to work for it.

“Kids would hardly travel two miles never mind 20 miles in those days so it was a real commitment from the family.”

There were days Malachy would have to beg to get enough petrol to make the twice-weekly trip at night; Rodgers recalls him free-wheeling down the hill towards the sea on the way home just to save a few drops.

“They wanted the best for him and he wanted to do his best for them,” McClean stresses. Neither man nor boy would ever disappoint the other. And the boy was good.

“He was a great reader of the game. A brilliant left foot. And he had a real quietly determined confidence in his own ability. Nimble, but sturdy.”

His dad had bequeathed a passion for Samba soccer. Carlos Alberto was the young full-back’s hero.

Even though he didn’t play 11-a-side until he was 13, he instantly knew when to cover his central defender, or when to advance in attack. His instinct was preternaturally sharp for his age and it wouldn’t have surprised McClean that his player would be writing journals during the globally renowned youth tournament in Portrush.

“He wasn’t the person who just kept to himself though. He could combine both facets of the personality. You can see even then how he was able to easily get on with people. He could listen and learn but also add things himself.

“I always knew he’d be a success because he was always a kid who wants to improve and that followed him through life.”

At school, he played basketball well enough to be on the fringes of a Pat’s team which challenged for provincial honours under the respected Paul McKee, the school’s PE teacher.

Rodgers was a point guard and Larry Bird was his other hero. All the play funnelled through Rodgers and all the coach’s plays filtered through to him too. The point guard is both the brain and the pulse of the team.

“He had that astuteness,” says McKee, now retired. “He had wonderful movement awareness on the court. Light kid, nimble. He ran all the plays.”

Even though soccer gobbled up most of his spare time, his prowess was barely diminished.

“I’ve had guys who would put in seven days a week and wouldn’t be as proficient as Brendan. But it seemed easy for him to pick up the tools.

“He had great ball skills too, superb hand speed. I mean, once you can control the ball, your head is already up and that gives you the spatial awareness. And then it is time to play.”

And he liked to play, in either sport. Then, as now, he enjoyed the winning but being able to control how he did the winning was almost as fulfilling. And he didn’t play just to win, but to win well.

It was about using the ball and after losing it, getting it back as quickly as possible.

“He loved to ‘pick-pocket’ guys,” smiles McKee. “We always talk about that when we meet now. He would be so adept at stealing the ball simply by pressing. It’s the same as soccer. Everything in sport translates.”

Soccer scouts were plentiful in Ballymena; Michael O’Neill had been with Star United, so too an older cousin, Nigel Worthington. Michael Hughes was in his year. Rodgers had attention from Liverpool and Manchester United but plumped for Reading; the humble, homely nature of a town filled with kindly exiles struck a chord, as did avuncular manager Ian Branfoot.

The first summer he returned home to a humble, rather than a hero’s, welcome; Malachy made him help with a wall to the front of the garden. It seemed like the whole holiday had emptied of meaning. In fact, it had utterly filled both men with purpose.

Rodgers would get on the first team bus at Reading but never the first team. At just 20, his career was effectively ended by a genetic knee injury that had also affected two of his brothers.

Full-time training exposed the brittleness of his body; now the fragility of his mind would be challenged. Mercifully, his other genes would offer better guidance to him in this instance.

Now it was time for the man to put away childish dreams. If he couldn’t have a football at his feet, maybe he could try to hold its world in his hands.





“Doing all that for four years, while you’re getting qualified, that’s what makes you a man. And in this period, that’s when I became a man” – Brendan Rodgers

He can hear the players calling him outside. But his friends would have to wait. There was work to be done.

And so begins an exhaustive quest for self-knowledge. From personal psychology to passing philosophies, Spanish lessons to coaching clinics, Rodgers spent his twenties on a permanent quest for self-improvement.

The long-term benefits had short-term costs. Now a father himself, he absorbed the lessons laid down by Malachy.

He worked the night shift in the warehouse of department store John Lewis driving a forklift. Ten through to six. During the day, he did his courses and his badges and, while his body was able, a bit of non-league football. He earned stg£570 a month before over-time which, if he managed a 12-hour shift four days a week, would bump him up to £720.

Even though he has since earned millions in his professional life and lost millions in his personal life, he still keeps those pay packets in his office as a pointed reminder. Such resilience and hunger and ambition could never substitute the loss of a playing career but it could help him overcome it.

And when he eventually went into management, that extraordinary dedication to pursuing his trade seemed to inure him to the assumptions of conceit and cynicism that afflict so many peers who went on to fulfil long playing careers.

Reading’s warmth helped as he spent many years there coaching before, as the BBC’s Jackie Fullerton reminded me this week, a Youth Cup humbling of Chelsea led prompted a call from Jose Mourinho.

His story then is well-told but its impact less so.

On himself, primarily. Deep disappointments at Liverpool have been mixed with personal tragedies and life traumas such as divorce and family discord. Scars sear deeply.

But rarely have players spoken ill of him. This is probably because he has sought to vividly demonstrate, and translate, the values instilled in him at such a young age.





“I know he would become a top-class manager. I only wish I’d met him at the start of my career instead of at the end of it” – Thomas Butler, former Irish international

Thomas Butler played for Ireland and was at Swansea when Rodgers secured their Premier League promotion at Wembley in 2011.

Malachy was there too but he died of cancer within weeks and would never see his son manage in the top flight. Christina, at just 53, had a fatal heart attack the year before.

Rodgers has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and ran the Belfast Marathon for the children’s hospice in the city, and made several sizeable donations to medical charities to honour both his parents.

Maybe that explains the story Butler still gets emotional in telling all these years later.

A reserve match on a horrible Sunday morning. No spectators, no tempo, no interest. Then at half-time Rodgers, whose first-team had won the night before, shows up. Apparently, he’d been watching from a distance. An impromptu team talk

“Why is this so f*****g terrible and so slow? Have you any idea how hard is it to get to where you are? How lucky you are to be here?

"How hard your coaches worked to help you become pros? Do you remember how much your parents sacrificed for you to be here?

“And this is how you repay them? By tossing off a performance like this! You may not be in my plans but be ready for the next chance. And you might let yourselves down but don’t let your family down.”

Butler was 29, chronically injured, and closer to the end of his career than perhaps even he knew. “My eyes were welling up,” he recalls. “The tempo quickened thereafter as he walked off. God, I wished I had heard that speech when I was 21…”

Noel Hunt, another Irish international, was with Rodgers even earlier, at Reading in 2009, in what would be the fledgling manager’s second successive failure after an ill-fated debut managing Watford.

“You could be here all day speaking about the qualities of the man and his vision of the game and how it could be played,” says Hunt.

“The standards and the attention to detail he demanded were on a different level. I hadn’t seen this before under any other manager but then again he’d been working at such a high level in the youth game for ten years.

“The fundamentals didn’t change for him. He demanded a high-tempo, hard-working, exciting style of football. He wanted you to be brave, get on the ball, be aggressive, take it forward. It took us to the next level.

“It’s just a pity that we weren’t good enough, myself included, to play the game he wanted to play. He saw where he wanted the club to go. There was no changing that.”

Butler and Hunt both recall the “look”, a foreboding stare, delineating at once both disappointment and encouragement, accepting of a mistake but also demanding a reaction to it.

“You train the way you play. He flipped the normal way of doing things completely on its head. Those eight or months were a complete eye-opener for me as a player and now a coach myself.

“Detail. Precision. The angle of passing. Where the next player would be. And it all comes to fruition. Maybe not for Reading, but certainly for Rodgers.”

Butler remembers the insatiable work ethic; at 7.0am, Rodgers first in, speaking to every member of the staff, gauging the moods, asking everyone what they were doing and why, seeking to solve problems before they even emerge.

And then not before 6.0pm he’d be the last one to turn off the lights at night. “He’s not a guy I’d imagine getting buried in a Netflix box-set,” he smiles.

Butler was regarded as a flair player but the stigma never affected their relationship.

“I could easily have been disgruntled, feeling rejected, but it never felt that way.” Once, he sought him out in rehab and congratulated him on some fitness tests. Small gestures, big impacts.

“I’ve seen him with players and really getting deep with them. He’d have you thinking about it when you went home. Often you switch off.

“He was a guy who found your strengths or weaknesses. If you listen to him you got better.

“I never played with them in the Premier League, it was too late for me.

"I could have had a different career. With him, you just want to become a better player, a better person.”

Making people comfortable off the pitch was just as important as making them comfortable on it. Rodgers would prefer lengthy dossiers on opponents which, although initially overwhelming, was actually deconstructed in such detail that players felt capable even against the strongest opponents.

“I remember there was a booklet he did on Manchester United, who were a formidable team,” says Butler.

“But he had everything broken down, every little weakness and it filled you with confidence, because he matched up with our strengths and made you feel convinced you could beat your opponent.

“It was all evidence-based. So if a left-back is tiring on 70 minutes, you create a play to get something out of that. Because of that players aren’t anxious.

“They’re fully prepared and know what they’re playing against. It’s rocket science to most people but it isn’t really.

“He doesn’t want robots, the players who want to express themselves can do it, take players on. It’s the right balance.

“Someone like Pep Guardiola – until recently, he has had to adapt – are always cleaving to the same way. And if he loses, he says well, we played the right way.

"Brendan can moderate it against different teams and find different ways to get a result.”

With Liverpool, where he was so close to winning a league, it threatened to change him, but he never changed himself and he remains as true to his processes now with Leicester as he has done throughout.

And he hasn’t changed either. He never forgets where he came from.

“I met him at the Showgrounds when he was back with a team once and we had a great catch-up,” recalls McKee.

McClean remembers getting a call before an awards night in the hours before Liverpool were playing a Champions League game against Real Madrid.

Many young managers in lower leagues who got sacked recall getting letters of encouragement from Rodgers.

“He always talks to me about the old sheep pen in Ballymena, where he once trained,” says veteran broadcaster Jackie Fullerton.

“His easy Irish personality helps him get on with so many people. That has helped him thrive in a cut-throat world. He never mouths off in the press, never criticises.”

Jackie Fullerton remembers being told that when Brendan and Malachy would make those nightly trips to Ballymena, the son would always ask the dad for a favour.

“Can you drive past Jackie Fullerton’s house da?”

Some day he wanted to make a similar mark on the game he loved so much.

Whatever there is left for him to achieve in the sport, the boy from the glens of Antrim has done that and so more.