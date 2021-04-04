The Best of times, the worst of times: inside the slow and painful decline of a football legend

Marbella (Summer 1973)

With time to wallow, George Best was able to allow all the pities to consume him. Now the season was over, he moved out of Mrs Fullaway’s again and back into his house in Bramhall, having failed to convince Frank O’Farrell to get the club to buy it from him.

He told friends he planned to go to the Seychelles and not report for international duty. They talked him out of it. On the evening before he was due to join up with Northern Ireland, George was restless and couldn’t sleep. He went out and came back home. Still awake at sunrise, he made an impulsive decision to go to Manchester Airport. The quickest way to get to Marbella, his favourite haunt, was to go via London, so he flew down there.

The press at large got wind of where George was and traced him to the Skol Hotel. On the eve of a big game, they put two and two together — one headline asked ‘Has Best walked out of soccer?’ Only one reporter got a line from him. “People can think what they like,” he said on the evening of his arrival. “I have come here to relax for a few days and that’s all I will say.” He later said his intention was to stay there for a few months.

It was inevitable he would miss the Scotland game, but national team captain Derek Dougan appealed for George to come back for the following games against England and Wales. “There is no feeling among the players that George has let them down,” he said. “He is a great player and there is no better sight in football than Best in full song. We need George.”

The matter should also have rung alarm bells for Frank O’Farrell. Funnily enough, he was close enough to have possibly intervened. United were on a post-season tour, and had played in Majorca on May 18. They were moving on to Athens and then Israel, when George was due to report — and, bizarrely, the boss washed his hands of it, though he perhaps did not understand quite how serious it was.

“I’m sorry this has happened,” he said. “But it is the Irish FA’s problem. We knew we would not have Best for our first two tour games. I expect to see him in Tel Aviv on May 28 for our third game.”

It was most certainly his problem on the morning of Sunday, May 21. With no John Roberts on the scene, it was the Mirror who claimed a world exclusive which rightfully took front page. ‘I QUIT BY GEORGE BEST’ read the bold headline. There was no ambiguity.

“Tomorrow is my 26th birthday, the day I will always remember as the day I quit the game,” he said. “It is finished. For good. I’ve made up my mind to get out before the game kills me. These last six to seven months have all gone sour on me. It became work instead of the sport I have always enjoyed and would play for nothing. Last year I began to wake up in the mornings dreading the thought of training.”

More comments, all worthy of headlines all on their own — “match-days became a nightmare”, “going on for two years”, “mentally and physically I am a bloody wreck”. “Visits to doctors and psychiatrists to try to help myself. Sleeping pills that proved useless. Not eating, not sleeping . . . I was in a void of despair, frightening of the telephone’s ring, fearing the sound of the doorbell. I dreaded the cranks who rang me 24 hours a day threatening violence and death; of giggling girls who rang at 3am . . . I have not yet told Manchester United or the Irish selectors of my decision. It will come as a tremendous shock to them.

“It would be hateful to me for the fans to see me as a ‘has-been’. It is right, I feel, that they should remember the real George Best. It might have all been different if I had married when I was 19. I have to get myself right. I hope to find myself again. When I can sleep eight hours at night I know I will be getting better. I want to eliminate forever the memory of the man I became. What I would like to do was to go home to my mother and father in Belfast

. . . Unfortunately the state of things over there now is such that I dare not go home.”

Carolyn Moore — still his girlfriend — admitted that he’d been depressed since the end of the season but that this had come as just as big a shock to her as everyone else.

And yet there were moments you could read between the lines. His admission that he hadn’t spoken to United seemed like a cry for help. He told Ken Graham of the People: “I just don’t know where I’m going from here.”

He confessed to another reporter, Bob Russell, that his decision had been inspired by United’s downfall. “If my club had won just one thing last season . . . anything. I don’t think I would have packed it in,” he said. “I would have gone on for at least one more year. I hoped beyond hope that this was going to be one year in which United re-emerged as a winning team. We started so well. I had never felt so fresh, so stimulated for a new season. We were winning again. I was getting goals. I felt free . . . then, suddenly, it started to go badly for all of us.”

Goodbye (January 1974)

George’s nightclub, Slack Alice, had opened over Christmas and was the place to be in Manchester. The club were running their New Year’s Eve party all the way into January 2, so when George returned home after the QPR game, he went straight to the club and inevitably missed training on Thursday, when the team were due to report back at the Cliff.

“I don’t know where he’s got to,” Tommy Docherty told journalists. “He has not bothered to get in touch with me . . . All the players had yesterday off. He should have reported back with everyone else this morning but did not show up. I cannot really comment until I have heard some word from him, but it looks as if I will have to report the situation to the directors.”

Manchester United’s next game was against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Here is where the story begins to take diversions in the ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ sub-plot of George’s exit from Manchester United. He turned up for training on Friday where he was put through his paces by Bill Foulkes and Pat Crerand. Docherty told his coach Tommy Cavanagh to concentrate on the rest of the first team, and he would manage George himself. As per the normal process, George saw that he was named in the team for the following day and reported for duty.

When?

According to Best: He reported first thing, was there with the team at their pre-match meal at Davyhulme golf course, and, 75 minutes before kick-off, was taken into the referee’s room at Old Trafford where Docherty informed him he was not playing him because Best had missed training.

According to Docherty: He intended to select George to play, but the player didn’t turn up on time. Tommy had to name his team by 2.15pm so was forced to leave Best out — only for George to turn up at 2.35pm. “I remember at 2.30pm we got the team sheet done and ready to go into the referee’s room,” Docherty said. “Who walks through the door at 25 to three

. . . Besty! He said, ‘I’ve come to play!’ There was a big bang on the door, I said, ‘Hold on, hold on’, I opened the door, I saw Besty with a very attractive young lady, he was stoned out of his mind, he said he wanted to play and I said, ‘Well you can play, but you’re not playing here, I’ll see you on Monday, on you go’ . . . I shut the door, and that was the last I saw of him.”

The witnesses have different recollections but most of them corroborate Best’s side. Crerand would later spectacularly fall out with Docherty, so much so that each of them would say the sky was black if the other said it was blue, so his defence of George is to be expected. “That was a total lie,” Crerand said of Docherty’s account. “George was at the pre-match meal at Davyhulme golf course and he was fine. George was physically gone, then, so Docherty was quite right not to pick him, but he should not have lied. George just left and never came back.”

Sammy McIlroy and Alex Stepney are two who have gone on record to deny George was drunk and Stepney, in particular, rejects that George would have ever been so unprofessional as to turn up just before a game, let alone in that state. Willie Morgan was another whose relationship with Docherty would become irreparable but he presents a different take. “Bullshit. Garbage,” Morgan says. “Because at that point he wanted to cut ties, he had to come up with a story that sounded plausible enough that would make George look bad. It was a story he made up to justify what he was doing.”

Who The Hell’s George?

(September 1976)

The American version of the game came with a particular aversion to tied matches, so every drawn game finished with a shoot-out. Then, the practicalities of playing a sport over a country the size of America came into play, with conferences and divisions separated by regions, and winners of those regional conferences pitted against each other in play-offs. The LA Aztecs qualified for the play-offs but were eliminated by Dallas Tornado. The end was anti-climatic but it had been a hugely successful first few months in America for George — he’d missed only a couple of games and ended with 15 goals and seven assists, earning him a place in the All-Stars team for 1976 alongside Pele, Antonio Simões, Giorgio Chinaglia, Bobby Moore, Mike England and Rodney Marsh.

Marsh and Best shared an agent in America, Ken Adam, who also had Moore on his books. Moore had been playing at San Antonio Thunder on loan from Fulham. Through his contacts there, Adam set up deals with the London club. The Cottagers were in Division Two but, with Moore in tow to elevate them, had reached the FA Cup final in 1975. When Adam put the suggestion to George — who had committed to play on with Los Angeles in 1977 — the forward was enticed by the prospect of Wembley and also the opportunity to play in West London.

Moore, incidentally, had passed comment on George before he knew he’d be sharing a dressing room with him that summer, saying: “George should have been the best player in the world. For a time he probably was. All the skill, goals, courage. Complete. He was right at times when he said he was Manchester United. There were times I saw him dominate a whole game from start to finish. Other times he did enough in 20-minute bursts to win matches outright, even for Northern Ireland. He played teams on his own . . . What I can’t understand is why he just threw it all away

. . . he’s not only abusing himself but abusing other people’s respect for him.”

The People reported that George would be the highest paid player in Britain on a fee of £500 per match and a potential three-year deal. Fulham in fact offered £1,000 a game but George turned that down to prove he wasn’t in it for the money, although there were clauses written into a short-term deal to make it lucrative.

“Ken Adam was looking after our contracts and did the negotiating with Fulham for both of us,” Marsh recalls. “We had bonuses on for appearances and attendances and so on. The first game I played in, the attendance went up from seven or eight thousand to around 11,000. George played his first game a week later. The crowd was about 21,000. I remember looking at my first pay packet and thinking, ‘Christ almighty!’”

George’s debut was delayed by a hold-up with the Football League. Because the Aztecs deal still stood, the American club wanted compensation. The Football League were aghast at this, with Alan Hardaker — infamous for his closed-mindedness that some felt bordered on xenophobia — enraged at the mere thought of the English league being considered as inferior so as to owe the Americans anything.

“As far as we are concerned, George Best doesn’t exist in this country,” he said, threatening that he would only consider official applications at the next management committee which was due to take place on September 19. There was one suggestion that the league wouldn’t even make a decision until December 31!

Eventually common sense prevailed and George was free to make his debut against Bristol Rovers on September 4 — and Fulham coach Bobby Campbell insisted he would have no hesitation about playing him. “George has looked sharp in training and I have no doubts about his fitness to go straight into a match,” he said. “He is dying to play and really excited about getting back into things . . . George has done everything asked of him in training. Sure, he has lost the ability to explode suddenly. But his skills are as sharp as ever and we are going out to play football the way it should be played.”

The day before the game there was a buzz around Craven Cottage unlike anything the club had ever experienced. One hundred extra season tickets were sold with assistant secretary Nigel Williams saying: “It’s been just like a cup final here. The rush for tickets started at 9am and it hasn’t stopped all day. We have never known anything like this for a normal league game. It’s all very exciting.”

George was just as keen as everyone else. “I’m as excited as when I played my first match for Manchester United,” he said. “Entertain? Just watch us. They are going to need three balls out there. One for me, one for Rodney Marsh and another for the rest of the lads.”

The Bristol Rovers player marking the former European Footballer of the Year was 30-year-old Lindsay Parsons, who claimed he had more important things on his mind. “Right now the problem of looking after George Best is secondary to sorting out my contract,” he said. “This is just another game and I know what to expect from George Best. I have played against him before against Manchester United. I have never had a complex about him and I am not going to start now at my age. Rovers can rely on me. I shall mark him out of the game. There will be no dream debut for George Best.”

At 3pm, fans were still trying to get in to the tiny ground by the Thames. Many of them missed George making a mockery of Parsons’ promise. Within two minutes, a free-kick was teed up for George on the edge of the box, and he bent it around the corner of the wall and into the net. The stunning shot was the only goal of the game.

“By George, he’s done it,” Mike Langley wrote in the People. “Doubled the gate, scored the winner and convinced 21,000 supporters that there’s a bit of the Best yet to come. Go and see him while it lasts. No-one else today spins a long ball to a team-mate like a giant leg-break. Or tantalises them with a ball dragged under the sole — after wrong-footing them by stopping dead . . . Don’t go to Fulham hunting the old Best. Go and be pleased by the present version. He’s the Best around.”

More followed. Against Peterborough in the League Cup a few days later, he scored a goal described by Jack Steggles of the Mirror as worth “every penny of the £500 a week Fulham are paying him”: “Receiving a pass 25 yards out, the Irish genius stood stock-still as though daring defenders to come at him. Before they could move he flicked the ball arrogantly into the air and drove a sweeping volley into the top corner.”

Best admitted it was “the most satisfying goal I’ve scored for a long time”. Danny Blanchflower, the new Northern Ireland coach, said he would be ending an international exile by calling George up for the game against Holland in Rotterdam the following month.

Even in a 0-0 draw against Wolves, George was in entertaining mood. Wolves defender Bobby Gould admitted he had brought his sons to the game to get autographs. “Up until now George has only been a name to them,” Gould said. “I wanted them to see the greatest player the game has ever produced. Were they disappointed? No. This fellow still devastates a defence . . . he does things that make you weep for the lost years.”

The Fulham circus travelled to Luton and took a 2-0 win; the entire crowd of 19,997 stayed behind to applaud Best and Marsh off the pitch. “Marsh and Best were world class, magic — and what about their work rate?” purred Bobby Campbell.

Best scored early again in an entertaining League Cup game with Bolton before September’s schedule concluded with the visit of Hereford to Craven Cottage. The cameras were in town for the highlights to be broadcast so that the nation could see if the hype was justified. Just who was this new George Best?

In the first half, it was more like: who are these new Fulham players? It was like the 1970 Brazil side had rolled into town and changed their yellow shirts for white ones. It was easy to see the confidence pumping through the veins of these Second Division players, and easy to see they were doing things that were so extraordinary from what you might expect to see not only in a game of this standard but probably, at this time, in a game anywhere in England.

Alan Slough and John Mitchell were the personification of decent professionals at this level but today they were Gérson and Jairzinho; Slough playing the ball forward, Mitchell doing an elaborate dummy to set up the through ball for Slough to finish. The home fans responded by singing “Que sera sera . . . whatever will be will be . . . we’re going to Wembley . . .”; it summed up the high spirits, lofty ambitions and the inspiration to dream that had been given to the fans.

This was the glittering period. The swelling of the crowd and the noise of the support were reflective of that. And it wasn’t just the hardcore devotees here; there were many more in attendance due to the curiosity of seeing George Best and if he really was as good as they remembered, and as everyone was saying. There were moments in the first half where he strode like a lion out of an enclosure at a zoo, roaring into life; such as the mazy dribble past two defenders which brought a foul — from the resultant Marsh free-kick, the ball was crossed for John Evanson to make it two.

With the result comfortable, it was the second-half display which really lingered long in the memory as possibly the greatest 45 minutes of football you’re ever likely to see in the second tier of English football.