The Best of times, the worst of times: inside the slow and painful decline of a football legend

George Best’s decline at Manchester United was slow and painful. ‘True Genius’, a new book by Wayne Barton, sheds new light on the ups and downs of Best’s career and in this edited extract, his departure from Old Trafford, his US flirtation and arrival at Fulham

George Best in his pomp at Manchester United. Photo: Getty Images Expand

George Best in his pomp at Manchester United. Photo: Getty Images

Wayne Barton

Marbella (Summer 1973)

With time to wallow, George Best was able to allow all the pities to consume him. Now the season was over, he moved out of Mrs Fullaway’s again and back into his house in Bramhall, having failed to convince Frank O’Farrell to get the club to buy it from him.

He told friends he planned to go to the Seychelles and not report for international duty. They talked him out of it. On the evening before he was due to join up with Northern Ireland, George was restless and couldn’t sleep. He went out and came back home. Still awake at sunrise, he made an impulsive decision to go to Manchester Airport. The quickest way to get to Marbella, his favourite haunt, was to go via London, so he flew down there.

