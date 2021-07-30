Bohemians manager Keith Long after the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round second leg match between Bohemains and F91 Dudelange at Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Keith Long says the best is yet to come from Bohemians after another big step forward in Europe.

The Gypsies enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 success over Dudelange at the Aviva Stadium tonight to set up a showdown with Greek powerhouses PAOK in the third round of the Europa Conference League.

Long accepts PAOK will be an entirely different proposition to previous opponents Stjarnan and Dudelange but says an in-form Bohs side have no reason to approach the game with fear.

However, he feels that whatever happens there, this European experience will further the development of a club he has managed for seven seasons.

"I'm lucky to manage the club at a time in history where a lot of things have aligned," said Long, "The club is run very well, it's run prudently. We've built sustainably over seven years at the club.

"I've got a brilliant backroom team, brilliant people behind the scenes who love this club. I haven't worked a day since I've come to Bohemians, I've loved every moment of it. It's a journey we're on, I'm really enjoying this experience. It's a brilliant club and the best is yet to come.

"It wasn't a backs to the wall win, a moral victory or any of that stuff. We played with vibrancy, on the front foot and with that fast attacking football we want to play."

Bohemians will again have 8,000 fans present at the Aviva for the visit of PAOK, and Long thinks they have to approach the challenge with positivity.

"There's no doubt we have a chance," he said. "It's two games. If you don't believe you have a chance, there's no point in turning up.

"We want to test ourselves against the best in Europe, they're a big club with massive support, and a very partisan support at home. It's a big occasion for the club, a huge step -up in terms of the opposition. We've got to try and be as diligent as we can in terms of our recovery and our preparation."

Bohs skipper Keith Buckley came off with 15 minutes remaining with a tight hamstring but Long is hopeful he will be feeling no ill-effects with the quick turnaround.

He praised the hard working and in-form Georgie Kelly who added another brace at the venue to his double against Stjarnan in round one.

"First and foremost he's worked extremely hard, he's an ultra professioanl in terms of how he looks after himself," said Long.

"He's bang in confidence, he's getting himself in positions, and the finishes show you a striker that is full of confidence."