'The association cannot be about one person' - FAI CEO Hill addresses first AGM

New FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill insists he's brought no baggage into the role, claiming the association shouldn't be about "one person".

Covid-19 restrictions have meant the ex-English FA and Wembley Stadium commercial director has been working remotely in London since becoming John Delaney’s permanent successor on November2 but today’s annual general meeting provided his first opportunity to address delegates.

Speaking to 121 members via a virtual conference that lasted just over two hours, Hill outlined how he won’t be afraid to maintain his business track record of making tough decisions.

There’s likely plenty of those ahead at the FAI, as they try to tackle rising liabilities of over €76m and creditors lurching above €94m.

The damage caused from the reign led by his predecessor Delaney continues to drain their finances, as ongoing audits and investigations have accumulated over €8m in legal bills, backtaxes and arrears.

Unlike Delaney, who regularly attracted media attention, both intentionally and unintentionally, Hill is determined to keep a low profile in his bid to lift staff morale and attractsponsors to what descended during last year’s crisis as a damaged brand.

"We want to have a more trusted, respected and transformed FAI," said Hill from his London home today.

"Although we are coming from a low base, I believe that's improving steadily. That was shown how we approached the effects of Covid-19 on football in an open and collaborative way.

"That has already paid dividends in terms of the trust the government has in us as an organisation. I got the chance to meet the two sports ministers recently.

"But we have to recognise the world outside of football is changing rapidly and there are many competitive demands on our time and attention, particularly of our younger audiences. We must remain relevant

"I think neutrality is pretty important. I've come into Irish football with no baggage.

"I'm bringing no history to the table and with no specific pre-existing relationships, be it within football, government or media.

"I think, from the feedback so I've had so far, that it's seen by many as being a real positive. The association cannot be about one person."

Hill, who is being assisted by interim chief executive Gary Owens on a consultancy capacity, made a personal commitment to answer all emails relating to an upcoming vote on introducing a general assembly.

Representatives from the Players Football Association of Ireland (PFAI), Ireland Supporters group and the women's football committee complained that their correspondence sent earlier this month wasn't acknowledged nor replied to.

Members will vote at an emergency general meeting on January 11 to replace the 79-strong council and 207-member AGM body with an assembly of 150 participants.

The annual accounts for 2019, already given an unqualified opinion by new auditors Grant Thornton, were ratified by members on a majority of 91 in favour and one against.

Paddy McGrath, a delegate from the junior football sphere, said he was unable to support the accounts while a series of investigations, especially by the state watchdog, Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), were ongoing.

Online Editors